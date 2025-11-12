Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Industry Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: $6.91 Bn Market Opportunities in Rising Demand for Flame Retardants, Plastic Additives, and Food & Beverage

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market by Derivative (Thermal Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Trichloride, Phosphorous Pentoxide, Red Phosphorus), End Use (Agriculture, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Lithium-ion Batteries), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is projected to grow from USD 5.65 billion in 2025 to USD 6.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the market's competitive landscape, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Yellow phosphorus is a vital industrial chemical whose utility depends not only on its derivatives but also on the forms in which it is supplied - solid, liquid, and slurry. Solid yellow phosphorus is primarily favored for long-term storage and safe transport, while the liquid form is used where precise dosing into continuous chemical processes is required. Slurry form, on the other hand, provides flexibility for blending in industrial applications, making it suitable for specialized production lines.

These forms feed into several downstream uses, with the food and beverage sector standing out for its reliance on thermal phosphoric acid as an acidity regulator and preservative, particularly in beverages and processed foods. In pharmaceuticals, phosphorus compounds are integral to drug synthesis and nutritional formulations, further highlighting its critical role in health-related industries. The combination of adaptable supply forms and specialized applications makes yellow phosphorus indispensable in value-added sectors. The market is being driven by rising global demand for processed foods and expanding pharmaceutical production.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kazphosphate LLP (Kazakhstan), Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China), Bayer AG (Germany), and JIANGSU CHENGXING PHOSPH- CHEMICALS CO., LTD. (China) are some of the major players operating in the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market. The key players have adopted acquisitions and agreements strategies to increase their market share business revenue.



Phosphorus trichloride segment, by derivative, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period.



Phosphorus trichloride, by derivative, is expected to account for the second largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during the forecast period, due to its wide use as a crucial intermediate across several industries. Produced directly from yellow phosphorus, it is indispensable in the manufacture of organophosphorus compounds, which form the backbone of many agrochemicals such as herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. With the rising need to improve agricultural efficiency and protect crops to meet growing food demand, the consumption of phosphorus trichloride in crop protection chemicals continues to increase.



In addition, it is used in the production of plasticizers, surfactants, and flame retardants, ensuring its relevance in the chemicals and materials industry. Its applications also extend to pharmaceuticals, where it is employed in synthesizing active ingredients, adding further value to its demand. These wide-ranging applications, spanning both bulk and specialty uses, drive its strong market position. Overall, the growth of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is being driven by the combined pull of agriculture, specialty chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, with phosphorus trichloride playing a central role in linking these sectors and sustaining steady consumption.



Based on end-use, chemicals segment is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period.



The chemicals segment, by end-use, is expected to account for the second largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during the forecast period, supported by its broad industrial relevance and diverse downstream applications. Yellow phosphorus derivatives such as phosphorus trichloride, phosphorus sulfides, and phosphorous pentoxide are essential building blocks in the production of a wide range of specialty and industrial chemicals. These intermediates are widely used in the manufacture of surfactants, plasticizers, lubricants, catalysts, and water treatment chemicals, linking yellow phosphorus to several vital industrial supply chains.



The demand from the chemicals sector is further reinforced by the growth of specialty applications, including flame retardants, which are gaining traction as safer alternatives to halogen-based products, and intermediates for pharmaceuticals and advanced materials. This broad spectrum of uses ensures stable and expanding consumption, making chemicals one of the most important end-use segments after agriculture.

Overall, the growth of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market is being driven by both the need for fertilizers in agriculture and the rising importance of phosphorus-derived intermediates in industrial chemicals, with the chemicals sector playing a critical role in diversifying and strengthening long-term demand.



North America region is projected to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period



North America is expected to account for the second largest share of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market during the forecast period, driven by its strong industrial base and diversified end-use demand. The region is a key consumer of phosphorus derivatives such as thermal phosphoric acid, phosphorus trichloride, and phosphorous pentoxide, which are widely utilized across agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries. In agriculture, phosphorus-based fertilizers remain vital for supporting high crop yields, while in the chemical sector, phosphorus compounds serve as intermediates in the production of specialty chemicals, flame retardants, and water treatment agents.



The pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries also contribute significantly, with thermal phosphoric acid used in drug formulations and as an acidulant in processed foods and beverages. Furthermore, the growing interest in advanced energy storage technologies in the US and Canada is fostering additional demand for phosphorus-based materials in lithium-ion batteries.

These diverse applications make North America a critical contributor to overall market stability and growth, with its robust regulatory frameworks and technological advancements further reinforcing consumption. Overall, the region's reliance on both traditional and emerging applications is a key driver for the expansion of the yellow phosphorus & derivatives market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 5.65 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 6.91 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Demand from Ev Battery Industry

Constant Demand for Phosphorus-Based Agrochemicals and Intermediates

Rising Industrialization and Demand for Yellow Phosphorus Derivatives in Various Applications

Restraints

Stringent Environmental and Safety Regulations Regarding Hazardous Materials

Complex Handling Requirements and Health and Safety Risks

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Flame Retardants and Plastic Additives

Rising Demand in Food & Beverage Industry

Challenges

Supply Chain Reliability Due to Geopolitical Uncertainties

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Submerged Arc Furnace (Saf) Technology

Adjacent Technologies

Phosphate Rock Beneficiation

Impact of Generative AI/AI on Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market

Enhanced Routine Operations and Product Quality

Greater Energy and Resource Efficiency

Platform Scalability and Innovation

Reliability and Market Trust

Impact of 2025 Tariffs on Yellow Phosphorus & Derivatives Market

Key Tariff Rates Impacting Market

Price Impact Analysis

Impact on Key Regions/Countries

US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Impact on End Use Segments

Agriculture

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Companies Featured

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

NDFZ LLP

Bayer AG

Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph- Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Duc Giang Chemicals Group Joint Stock Company

Viet Nam Apatite - Phosphorus Joint Stock Company

Yunnan Mile Phosphorus Electricity Co. Ltd.

Yuntianhua Co. Ltd.

Guizhou Qianneng Tianhe Phosphorus Industry Co. Ltd.

Vietnam Phosphorus Jsc

Yunnan Chengjiang Huaye Phosphorus Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Yunphos

Chengdu Wintrue Holding Co. Ltd.

Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd.

Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mianyang Qimingxing Phosphorus Chemical Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd.

