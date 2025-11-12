Electronic Parking Brake System Research Report 2025-2032: $4.7 Billion Opportunities in Shift Toward Wire-Controlled Systems and Strategic Partnerships with EV Startups and Mobility OEMs

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Parking Brake System Market by Type (Cable Pull, Electric-hydraulic Caliper, Brake-by-Wire System), Vehicle Class (A&B, C&D, E&F), Component (ECU, Actuator), Vehicle Type (PC, CV), EV Type, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic parking brake (EPB) system market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.51 billion in 2025 to USD 4.70 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2025-2032

This report aids market leaders and new entrants in understanding the competitive landscape, OEM strategies, technology maturity, and key driver analysis including advanced safety features, braking system advancements, vehicle electrification, and regulatory influences. It provides comprehensive insights into innovative developments, market expansions, supplier partnerships, and joint ventures.

The rise in the adoption of ADAS features such as automated parking assist, autonomous emergency braking, and hill-start assist is propelling the EPB market forward. The integration of electronic parking brakes with these systems not only supports seamless electronic control and enhances safety automation but also aligns with the industry's shift towards vehicle autonomy.

The acceleration of brake-by-wire technology adoption is noteworthy, thanks to its capacity for precise control, reduced mechanical complexity, and advanced safety features such as automatic hold and emergency braking. Innovations including lightweight caliper designs, smart diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates further boost EPB reliability, make maintenance easier, and appeal to OEMs.

The Entry-level vehicle segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The entry-level segment's adoption of EPB is fueled by automakers' initiatives to integrate advanced safety and comfort features into compact cars cost-effectively. Leading manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, BYD, BMW, Ford, and electric vehicles like Hyundai Kona Electric and Volkswagen ID.3 are introducing EPBs in select trims, targeting young urban consumers who expect enhanced technology in budget cars. The move towards platform standardization allows EPB modules to be shared across models, reducing costs.

Regulatory standards in Europe and Asia require EPB integration for safety compliance, thus encouraging OEMs to integrate these systems in smaller vehicles. Consumer demand for convenience, regulatory pressure, and OEM cost-sharing strategies are pushing EPB integration into entry-level cars.

Brake-by-Wire system will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The automotive industry's drive for production efficiencies, weight reduction, and ADAS integration is propelling brake-by-wire (BBW) electronic parking brake adoption. BBW EPBs eliminate mechanical linkages, yielding faster braking control and improved integration with autonomous driving and regenerative braking systems. BBW is increasingly popular in premium and electric vehicles, optimizing cabin space, reducing wear, and enhancing safety features. Companies like Nexteer Automotive and ZF Friedrichshafen are advancing this technology with launches in 2025, enhancing the market's growth potential.

India is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the Asia Pacific electronic parking brake system market

India is poised for substantial market growth in the Asia Pacific, as domestic OEMs integrate EPBs into mid-size SUVs and EVs to comply with evolving safety norms. The Bharat NCAP crash safety framework and alignment with global standards are pushing automakers like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai India towards advanced braking technologies. Joint ventures, like the ADVICS and Brakes India agreement, aim to localize production and advance the market. Rising demand among India's burgeoning middle-class for connected, feature-rich vehicles further strengthens EPB market penetration.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies in the EPB market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and geographies.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of leading players.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2025 2.51 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2032 4.7 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in Demand for Advanced Safety and Convenience Features

Technological Advancements in Braking Systems

Rise of Vehicle Electrification

Stringent Government Regulations for Braking Systems

Increase in Mid- and High-End Vehicle Sales

Restraints

Reliance on Vehicle Electronic Architecture

Limited Aftermarket Potential

Opportunities

Shift Toward Wire-Controlled Systems

Rise in Global Supplier Partnerships to Access Next-Generation Actuation Technologies

Establishment of R&D Centers for Cost-Effective Innovation

Joint Ventures With Ev Start-Ups and Mobility Oems

Challenges

Integration Challenges in Existing Platforms

Limited Penetration in Low-Cost Vehicles

Lack of Localized Manufacturing Ecosystem

Case Study Analysis

Adoption of Siemens Simcenter Amesim Software to Design Actuators

Reduction of Wear on Switches With Rheolube 362Hb

Development of End-To-End Asil-D Compliant Electronic Parking Brake System

Company Profiles

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Astemo, Ltd.

Brembo N.V.

Advics Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Hl Mando Corp.

Wanxiang Qianchao Co. Ltd.

Brakes India

Anand Group

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Dura | Shiloh

Beijing Yingchuanghuizhi Automotive Technology Co. Ltd.

Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electrical Co. Ltd.

Kuster Holding Gmbh

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Valeo

Infac Corporation

Hugo Benzing GmbH & Co. Kg

Keyang Electric Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci3b27

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment