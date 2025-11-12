LoRa Alliance® Highlights How LoRaWAN® Technology is Powering Europe’s Digital Energy Transition at Enlit Europe 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its participation at Enlit Europe 2025, taking place November 18-20 in Bilbao, Spain. Building on five years of involvement, the LoRa Alliance returns to Enlit with a prominent presence at the event. More than 30 members will showcase LoRaWAN technology, which is powering the modernization of Europe’s utility sector through smart metering and smart grid applications.

“The LoRaWAN standard is a proven technology that provides critical capabilities to support digitalization of the utility sector broadly,” said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance. “Its dominance is clear in smart metering applications, but its impacts go far beyond connectivity by enabling regional and climate resilience. As an Alliance, we are committed to strengthening Europe’s global position by aligning industrial strategy, investment, and net-zero goals. LoRaWAN technology supports this by accelerating the use of digital tools and AI to enhance efficiency, security, and decision-making across the energy value chain. This approach enables smarter, more resilient, and interconnected grids to support electrification, renewable integration, and cross-border cooperation. Ultimately, it helps empower citizens and communities through transparency, data access, and local energy participation.”

LoRaWAN has experienced strong adoption in the utilities sector, evidenced by several large-scale LoRaWAN water and gas meter deployments, including 3.3M – Veolia and Birdz (France), 1.1M – Netmore and Yorkshire Water (UK), 1M – Netmore and Severn Trent (UK), 800,000 – Semtech and Suntront Technology (China) and 400,000 – Arqiva, Netmore, Diehl and Affinity Water (UK).

Furthermore, to ensure compliance with key standards required by utilities for smart metering data exchange, the LoRa Alliance has active liaison agreements with the DLMS User Association (DLMS UA) and OMS-Group e. V. (OMS). The liaisons specified a distinct standard adaptation layer to support the official communication profiles over LoRaWAN. Additionally, the organizations share knowledge, develop certifications and documentation, and jointly educate the market ecosystem about the benefits of providing data interoperability over LoRaWAN networks.

“Utilities and cities are choosing LoRaWAN because it delivers measurable outcomes with easier installation, lower costs, improved reliability, and scalable resilience that support Europe’s clean-energy transition,” added Olivier Beaujard, Chairman of the Board of the LoRa Alliance.

LoRa Alliance Brings Expertise and Collaboration to Enlit Through Thought Leadership and Networking

At Enlit, Yegin will participate in a panel titled Beyond the Basics: Unpacking the Hidden Hurdles of Digital Water Transformation on November 20 at 9:50 am in the Digitalisation Hub (Hall 1), focusing on the often-overlooked roadblocks (regulatory, organizational, and operational) that hinder digital water adoption.

In addition to participating in the conference program, the LoRa Alliance will host the LoRaWAN Ecosystem Networking Reception in its booth (Stand 1.C42) on November 19 at 5:00 p.m. The reception is open to all Enlit attendees and provides an opportunity to connect with LoRa Alliance members and industry leaders shaping the future of IoT connectivity.

LoRa Alliance Ecosystem Demonstrates Smart Energy Innovation on the Show Floor

Attendees can meet LoRa Alliance experts and members at Stand 1.C42 to explore real-world solutions, experience live demos and gain exclusive insights into the future of IoT.

Exhibiting members include:

ZENNER provides smart solutions for resilient cities, digital networks, and sustainable infrastructures—under the motto of the new B.One solution world, officially launching at Enlit. B.One provides the foundation for addressing the challenges of climate change, urbanization and resource scarcity: digital technologies and LoRaWAN ® connectivity that make data intelligently usable—for greater resilience, efficiency, and futureproofing.

provides smart solutions for resilient cities, digital networks, and sustainable infrastructures—under the motto of the new B.One solution world, officially launching at Enlit. B.One provides the foundation for addressing the challenges of climate change, urbanization and resource scarcity: digital technologies and LoRaWAN connectivity that make data intelligently usable—for greater resilience, efficiency, and futureproofing. Janz enables utilities and cities worldwide to manage water services reliably and accurately with its LoRaWAN-based water meters and smart metering solutions. With over a century of know-how, its innovative portfolio of SMART meters enables customers to effectively reduce leaks and non-revenue water, maximize revenues, and significantly improve service levels.

enables utilities and cities worldwide to manage water services reliably and accurately with its LoRaWAN-based water meters and smart metering solutions. With over a century of know-how, its innovative portfolio of SMART meters enables customers to effectively reduce leaks and non-revenue water, maximize revenues, and significantly improve service levels. In a growing market driven by private network rollouts, Kerlink provides tailored solutions for companies and local authorities: energy transition and the digitalization of assets and processes. Its gateways offer embedded SecureBoot and SecureStorage features that are the most advanced on the market.

provides tailored solutions for companies and local authorities: energy transition and the digitalization of assets and processes. Its gateways offer embedded SecureBoot and SecureStorage features that are the most advanced on the market. MultiTech ’s Conduit ® gateways and LoRaWAN sensors keep customers connected to their assets, enabling a wide range of applications, including water management, meter reading, environmental monitoring, utilities, energy, smart cities, and more. These devices give utilities the data they need to scale up thoughtfully and responsibly as their service areas continue to grow, allowing them to make better-informed decisions that lead to sustainable growth, smarter spending, and a better service for their customers.

’s Conduit gateways and LoRaWAN sensors keep customers connected to their assets, enabling a wide range of applications, including water management, meter reading, environmental monitoring, utilities, energy, smart cities, and more. These devices give utilities the data they need to scale up thoughtfully and responsibly as their service areas continue to grow, allowing them to make better-informed decisions that lead to sustainable growth, smarter spending, and a better service for their customers. Semtech will show live demonstrations of the new LoRa Plus™ LR2021 Transceiver with LoRa ® Gen 4 Technology, supporting both terrestrial and SATCOM networks in the sub-GHz, 2.4 GHz, and S-band bands. The transceiver also ensures compatibility with LoRaWAN and other low-power wireless protocols when integrated with third-party stack offerings. In partnership with EMBIT and WEDBYN, Semtech will host a live demonstration of a dual connectivity scenario using wM-Bus and LoRaWAN for smart metering.

will show live demonstrations of the new LoRa Plus™ LR2021 Transceiver with LoRa Gen 4 Technology, supporting both terrestrial and SATCOM networks in the sub-GHz, 2.4 GHz, and S-band bands. The transceiver also ensures compatibility with LoRaWAN and other low-power wireless protocols when integrated with third-party stack offerings. In partnership with EMBIT and WEDBYN, Semtech will host a live demonstration of a dual connectivity scenario using wM-Bus and LoRaWAN for smart metering. TEKTELIC will present its LoRaWAN-enabled solutions designed to support a wide range of deployments and use cases across the smart utility, water, energy, and metering sectors. Its gateways enable flexible and scalable network deployments, making them ideal for addressing the unique challenges in these industries. It will share real-life use cases that demonstrate how it drives efficiency, optimizes operations, and enables reliable data collection for smarter decision-making.

Additionally, several LoRa Alliance members will exhibit across the show floor: ABB, ADD Group, Advantech, Apator, AUIT, AWS, Axioma Metering, B Meters, Baylan, Carlo Gavazzi, G2 Misuratori, Holley, Honeywell, IKOM, IMST, Itron, Kamstrup, Lacroix, Landis + Gyr, Maddalena. Mainlink, Netmore. Quectel Wireless, Ripple, Sagemcom, Schneider Electric, Shenzen Kaifa, Siemens, ST Microelectronics, Viewshine and Yokogawa.

Pre-Enlit Informational Webinar

A pre-event webinar, “Empowering Smart Energy and Utilities with LoRaWAN at Enlit,” will take place on November 13, 2025, at 5 p.m. CET. Register here to learn more about the Alliance's presence at the show.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN offers the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to ensure devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kiterocket

Stephanie Quinn, LoRa Alliance PR, +1 480 316 8370, squinn@kiterocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7a72332-1f56-41d1-8c68-68f32ece19ae