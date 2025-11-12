Upwork Announces Forthcoming Lisbon Office to Scale AI Innovation and Expand Global Technical Team

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, today announced its plan to open its first international operational hub in Lisbon, Portugal. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the growth of the Upwork Marketplace, creating a new base for product development and technical hiring outside the U.S.

The new office is expected to be fully operational by Q4 2026 and is planned for the heart of Alcântara, a vibrant district at the intersection of business, creativity, and technology. The company has already begun hiring to support its expansion in the region.

Upwork Inc. President and CEO Hayden Brown announced the news alongside Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas during a press conference at Web Summit 2025 , the premier global technology event held annually in Lisbon. Brown also took the stage at the event to discuss how AI is fueling demand for skills that can’t be automated.

“Upwork is the 17th unicorn company to set up an office in Lisbon since we launched Unicorn Factory ,” said Carlos Moedas, mayor of Lisbon. “Our distinctive innovation strategy and strong positioning are clearly paying off, creating more and more job opportunities across the city – especially for young talent. Upwork is a dynamic and disruptive company, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Lisbon.”

"Lisbon is a natural choice for our first home outside the U.S.,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO of Upwork Inc. “As the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, we believe that great talent can come from anywhere, and the city and region offer an exceptional pool of innovative, entrepreneurial, and forward-thinking professionals to contribute to our next phase of growth. We are deeply impressed by the local and national governments' sharp focus on making Portugal an attractive place to invest and grow in the EU."

The announcement follows a record-breaking Q3 for Upwork Inc., which saw a return to GSV growth driven by AI-powered product innovation and strong demand for talent with AI skillsets on the platform. GSV from AI-related work grew 53% year over year, underscoring the growing impact of generative AI across the Upwork Marketplace.

“Lisbon gives us a powerful advantage as we scale the Upwork Marketplace,” said Andrew Rabinovich, chief technology officer, head of AI/ML at Upwork Inc. “This hub will play a central role in further advancing our AI infrastructure—one of the strongest drivers for Upwork's next chapter of growth. I’m thrilled to build in a city that shares our energy, creativity, and belief in what’s possible.”

About Upwork Inc.

Upwork Inc.’s (Nasdaq: UPWK) family of companies connects businesses with global, AI-enabled talent across every contingent work type including freelance, fractional, and payrolled. This portfolio includes the Upwork Marketplace, which connects businesses with on-demand access to highly skilled talent across the globe, and Lifted, which provides a purpose-built solution for enterprise organizations to source, contract, manage, and pay talent across the full spectrum of contingent work. From Fortune 100 enterprises to entrepreneurs, businesses rely on Upwork Inc. to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, the Upwork family of companies enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and transform their workforces for the age of AI and beyond.

Since its founding, Upwork Inc. has facilitated more than $30 billion in total transactions and services as it fulfills its purpose to create opportunity in every era of work. Learn more about the Upwork Marketplace at upwork.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X ; learn more about Lifted at go-lifted.com and follow on LinkedIn .