Astute Analytica Promotes RX Japan’s JFEX WINTER 2025 as a Global Gateway for Food and Beverage Trade

Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Astute Analytica, a leading global market research and intelligence provider, together with its Japan subsidiary Report Ocean K.K., has announced the launch of a global marketing campaign in partnership with RX Japan to promote the Japan Int’l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) WINTER 2025, scheduled from December 3 to 5, 2025, at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo.

As an official media collaborator, Report Ocean K.K. will support RX Japan’s outreach efforts through integrated digital campaigns, newsletters, and editorial features across its research portals (Astute Analytica, Report Ocean Japan, and Astute Connect).

Our collaboration with RX Japan underscores our shared mission to strengthen global trade visibility for Japan’s rapidly expanding food export sector,” said Mirza Aamir Beg, Director of Report Ocean K.K. “Through Astute Analytica’s international network and localized presence in Japan, we’re connecting buyers, exhibitors, and industry decision-makers across continents.

JFEX WINTER 2025 serves as a comprehensive sourcing and networking platform that links international F&B producers with Japan’s thriving consumer market and the broader Asian trade network. The expo features five specialized zones—JFEX FOOD, WINE & SPIRITS, PREMIUM, FRESH, and INBOUND—and will host more than 500 exhibitors and around 15,000 professional visitors from over 20 countries and regions.

The event runs concurrently with “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX, creating a unified venue for sourcing, export promotion, and logistics innovation. Full event details are available in Astute Analytica’s article:

JFEX WINTER 2025 Opens Doors to Cross-Border Commerce

Final Call for Exhibitors – Reserve Your Booth Now

RX Japan has issued a final call for exhibitors to participate in JFEX WINTER 2025 and “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR. Companies that join will gain direct exposure to active buyers seeking Japanese and international food products, with strong potential for long-term partnerships.

➡ Reserve Your Booth: https://www.jfex.jp/sum/en-gb/gbs/sales/ex.html?utm_campaign=jfexpressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=reportocean

Register Now – Admission is Free

Industry professionals are invited to register free of charge to explore new F&B sourcing opportunities at the show.

➡ Free Visitor Registration: https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=jfexpressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=reportocean

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global research and analytics firm delivering strategic insights, syndicated reports, and consulting services across industries worldwide. Through its regional entities, including Report Ocean K.K. in Japan, the company supports trade development, business expansion, and strategic decision-making in more than 20 countries.

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

About Report Ocean K.K.

Report Ocean K.K. is the Japan-based subsidiary of Astute Analytica, providing localized market research, publishing, and consulting solutions in Japanese. As an RX Japan media partner, Report Ocean actively promotes international exhibitions, market trends, and sectoral insights for Japan’s business community.

Website: www.reportocean.co.jp

About RX Japan

RX Japan organizes more than 100 exhibitions annually across 38 industries, including food, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical fields. Its flagship events—JFEX, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR, and Food LogiX—serve as leading B2B platforms for global trade expansion.

Website: www.rxglobal.com

