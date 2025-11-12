Africa AI in Payments and E-Commerce Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Tala, Jumo, Kudi, Absa, EcoCash, M-Pesa, TradeDepot, Zendawa, Crop2Cash, Logidoo, Kitovu, Viamo, and Safaricom Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Africa's Payments and E-Commerce Growth Potential, Governance Gaps, and Workforce Readiness 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers data-driven insights into how Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a particular focus on Generative AI (GenAI), is transforming Africa's payments and E-Commerce sectors. It examines adoption trends, sectoral value potential, governance challenges, and workforce readiness across key markets.

AI adoption in Africa's payments and E-Commerce markets in 2025 is expanding rapidly, unlocking multi-sector value potential, while governance gaps and workforce shortages constrain inclusive scaling.

AI progress accelerates, yet readiness gaps persist

AI adoption is expanding across Africa through strategic policies, new infrastructure, and collaboration between public and private sectors. By 2025, more than 75% of young Africans used AI tools weekly, reflecting strong engagement and digital readiness. Still, fragmented data, weak infrastructure, and talent shortages slow progress, with leading markets like Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt driving growth while others fall behind.

Payments and commerce drive AI-led innovation

Fintech and E-Commerce are leading AI integration, applying Generative AI in fraud detection, automation, and personalized customer experiences. Rising transaction costs and demand for inclusion are boosting the use of AI-powered payment tools and digital assets. In retail, AI supports conversational shopping and supply chain insights, though scaling remains limited by infrastructure and data gaps.

Sector growth outpaces regulatory readiness

AI is advancing across banking, retail, telecom, and insurance, improving operations and compliance. Yet governance frameworks trail behind, with few countries adopting comprehensive AI regulations. Early steps like national councils and Data Embassies mark progress, but persistent concerns over bias, cybersecurity, and ethics highlight the need for stronger oversight.

8. Country Profiles

