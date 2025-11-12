Collège Boréal joins Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute’s AI Workforce Readiness Program





TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collège Boréal has joined the AI Workforce Readiness Program, a national initiative led by the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) that aims to equip more than 125,000 students each year with foundational skills in artificial intelligence (AI).

Future Boréal cohorts will see new concepts in AI, critical thinking, and ethics integrated into their courses and learning activities, preparing them to thrive in workplaces where AI is becoming an everyday tool.

To achieve this, Collège Boréal will work with Amii and partner institutions to adapt and share open educational resources in French – such as readings, case studies, and activities – for the benefit of all its campuses across Ontario.

Quote

“Artificial intelligence is already part of our daily lives. Our role is to help our students understand these tools, use them wisely, and keep people at the heart of decision-making. We want our graduates to be both technologically skilled and aware of the ethical questions this technology raises.”

Édouard Ratiarson – Manager, Centre for Leadership and Academic Innovation, Collège Boréal

Quick facts

Collège Boréal is among the first 29 post-secondary institutions in Canada to join a new AI skills development consortium announced by Amii on October 29.



It is the first francophone institution to become a member of this national consortium, contributing to the growth of French-language educational resources in the field of AI.





