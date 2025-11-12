Wallbridge Mining Achieves ECOLOGO® Certification for Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB: WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that it has achieved the UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies—a significant milestone that reaffirms our ongoing commitment to responsible mineral exploration practices.

This industry-recognized certification, issued by UL Solutions, is awarded to companies that meet rigorous environmental, social, and economic performance criteria. It underscores Wallbridge’s dedication to sustainable practices and corporate accountability throughout all stages of its mineral exploration and development activities.

Meeting the Highest Standards

To achieve ECOLOGO® Certification, Wallbridge has demonstrated leadership and responsible practices in six key areas:

Environmental impact

Worker and community health & safety

Community well-being and cultural heritage

Fair and ethical business practices

Compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks

Resource efficiency and financial stewardship





The certification process included third-party auditing, verification of our management systems, and registration in UL SPOT sustainable product database, allowing stakeholders and partners to verify our certification and sustainability profile.

A Trusted Symbol of Responsibility

Recognized by procurement organizations, environmentally responsible businesses, and government agencies across North America, the ECOLOGO® mark is a trusted symbol of environmental leadership and social responsibility. It signals to our partners, investors, and the communities where we operate that Wallbridge is meeting—and often exceeding—the industry’s highest sustainability standards.

More information about the ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration is available at: ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration | UL Solutions in Canada

Looking Ahead: A Plan for Responsible Growth

The responsible development of mineral resources is essential for the future of our industry and the well-being of the communities we serve. ECOLOGO® Certification not only reinforces our current practices but also strengthens our ability to:

Foster a safe, positive, and inclusive work environment

Attract and retain top talent

Support transparent and ethical governance

Enhance stakeholder trust and social license to operate

Prepare for future regulatory changes and ESG requirements





A Collective Achievement

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) and its coaching program for their invaluable support throughout this journey. Their guidance and partnership were instrumental in helping us reach this achievement.

Wallbridge remains committed to continuous improvement and to setting the standard for responsible mineral exploration in Canada and beyond.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec’s Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company’s flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information, please visit the following:

Company’s website: https://wallbridgemining.com/

UL ECOLOGO ® Certification for Mineral Exploration: https://canada.ul.com/ulcprograms/explore/ https://spot.ul.com/

Certification for Mineral Exploration: QMEA’s coaching program: https://aemq.org/en/certification-about/







or contact: