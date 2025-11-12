Canadian Dermatology Association Condemns Quebec’s Adoption of Bill 2, Calling for collaboration with physicians

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) condemns the adoption of Bill 2 by the Government of Quebec. The unilateral adoption of this law is disrespectful of Quebec physicians and jeopardizes the quality of patient care across the province.

“At a time when the health care system is struggling to meet the health care needs of Canadians, we need collaboration not authoritarianism. Physicians are integral to the health care system and must take part in key decisions that shape it,” said Dr. Kirchhof, President of the CDA.

The CDA has recently published More Than Skin Deep a position document that describes the current shortage of dermatologists and its impact on patient care. More importantly it proposes actionable solutions and calls for collaboration between government and physicians to address these pressing challenges.

The Quebec government’s recent actions have further discouraged physicians in the province, weakening an already fragile health care system and placing additional strain on patients. The CDA calls on the Government of Quebec to take action that will enable good-faith discussions with physicians to resume - in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration. The CDA supports L’Association des médecins dermatologues du Québec (AMDQ).

About the CDA:

Established in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is a member organization that advocates for Dermatologists across Canada, underscoring their essential role in the health care system. As a community of Certified Dermatologists, we are dedicated to advancing the science of dermatology, encompassing over 3000 skin, hair, and nail conditions. Our commitment extends beyond professional support; we also protect and educate the public through comprehensive educational initiatives and our product recognition program.

To learn more about CDA initiatives, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on our social media channels.

For media inquiries, contact:

Haley McDonald, Integrated Communications Coordinator

media@dermatology.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e709aa27-7a84-4f32-8043-2f315be6b2b4