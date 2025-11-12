MarketGrader and Convergency Partners Join Together to Redefine Index Innovation

MIAMI and BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketGrader, a leader in smart beta investment solutions, and Convergency Partners, a leading investment management and fintech consultancy composed of senior operating executives, today announced a strategic collaboration. This partnership combines Convergency’s distribution and product-strategy expertise with MarketGrader’s globally recognized index platform—home to an extensive family of fundamentals-based indexing solutions built on a disciplined, research-driven approach to global equity selection.

Together, the firms are accelerating the growth of a platform that’s already delivering results. MarketGrader’s indexes power a wide range of real-world investment products, and demand for systematic, research-driven equity strategies continues to rise as fundamentals-based indexing increasingly displaces traditional active management. Through this partnership, Convergency will help scale MarketGrader’s reach—enabling asset managers, wealth platforms, and insurers to access institutional-grade tools that harness MarketGrader’s powerful IP, global research infrastructure, and product-ready index lineup.

For more than two decades, MarketGrader’s fundamentals-based indexes have consistently outperformed both traditional benchmarks and active managers across global markets. At the core of this success is MarketGrader’s proprietary GARP + Quality framework, which blends growth, value, profitability, and cash flow indicators to identify the world’s best businesses—true long-term compounders of shareholder value.

Built on a global equity research engine that continuously evaluates over 41,000 publicly traded companies across 93 countries, the MarketGrader platform enables the construction of differentiated, scalable index solutions across geographies, sectors, and investment styles—all grounded in a unified methodology. Flagship strategies such as the Barron’s 400 Index have demonstrated this model’s effectiveness for more than 15 years and today serve as proof points of the platform’s credibility.

Through this partnership, Convergency and MarketGrader will extend these capabilities to a broader universe of investment applications, including ETFs, SMAs, model portfolios, direct indexing solutions, and annuity platforms—offering allocators new tools to access long-term, fundamentals-driven equity exposure at scale.

Frank Porcelli, Managing Partner of Convergency Partners, noted:

“Our collaboration with MarketGrader brings together two organizations that share a belief in disciplined, systematic, fundamentals-based investing. By combining their proven research framework, global index library, and index construction capabilities with Convergency’s product and distribution expertise, we’re creating new opportunities for investors seeking better, more transparent outcomes.”

Carlos Diez, CEO of MarketGrader, added:

“At MarketGrader, we’ve always believed that indexing—when done right—is one of the most powerful tools investors have to build long-term wealth. Our partnership with Convergency allows us to scale that belief into action, giving more investors access to global equity strategies rooted in fundamentals, built with discipline, and designed for the future of active indexing.”

Learn more about how this collaboration can support your platform’s innovation and client outcomes: mbrookman@convergency-partners.com

About MarketGrader

Founded in 1999, MarketGrader saw the opportunity to redefine equity indexing through a disciplined, fundamentals-based approach long before the term “smart beta” entered the mainstream. Today, its indexes power investment products distributed by leading financial institutions across the U.S., Europe, and Australia. MarketGrader’s global equity research platform analyzes over 41,000 publicly traded companies in 93 countries, providing the foundation for a scalable lineup of indexes designed to help investors capture long-term, compounding returns. Its insights are trusted by financial professionals and investors in more than 40 countries worldwide.

About Convergency

Founded by veteran wealth and asset management executives, Convergency Partners is a strategic advisory and product innovation firm focused on bringing next-generation wealth and investment solutions to market. The firm partners with asset managers, index providers, financial institutions, and a variety of wealth-tech platforms to develop and scale innovative, investor- and advisor-centric solutions across public and private markets.

Media Contact

Paul Damon

paul@keramas.net