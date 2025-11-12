North America and European Smart Homes and Home Automation Research Report 2025: A $155+ Billion Market by 2029 - Growth Opportunities in Security, Energy Management, and Connected Devices

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Homes and Home Automation - 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outlook for the smart home market in the coming years is positive. Connectivity adds several benefits to the most commonly used products and systems in the home, including home security systems, door locks, indoor climate control devices, lights, irrigation systems, home appliances and entertainment solutions.

The ability to view information and manage various settings of the home remotely enables energy and cost savings, enhances security and safety, and provides convenience for homeowners. In several product categories, connectivity is now becoming a standard feature and consumers are increasingly expecting new products to be smart and connected.

The North American smart home market continues to grow. The installed base of smart home systems reached 305.8 million at the end of 2024. An estimated 64.4 million of these were multifunction or whole-home systems whereas 241.4 million were point solutions designed for one specific function. As some homes have more than one smart system in use, the installed base totalled an estimated 66.7 million smart homes at the end of the year.

This corresponds to 44.8 percent of all households, placing North America as the most advanced smart home market in the world. Between 2024 and 2029, the number of households that adopt smart home systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4 percent, resulting in 90.9 million smart homes at the end of the forecast period. Market revenues reached US$ 52.4 billion (€ 48.4 billion) in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 percent between 2024 and 2029, reaching US$81.8 billion (€ 75.6 billion) in yearly revenues at the end of the forecast period.

The European market for smart home systems is still behind the North American market in terms of market penetration and maturity. However, the market has now grown to become almost as large as the North American market. At the end of 2024, there were a total of 240.1 million smart home systems in use in the EU27+3 countries. Around 46.4 million of these systems were multifunction or whole-home systems whereas 193.7 million were point solutions.

This corresponds to around 72.8 million smart homes when overlaps are taken into account, meaning that 30.7 percent of all households in Europe were smart at the end of the year. The number of European households to adopt smart home systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 percent during the next five years, resulting in 102.8 million smart homes by 2029. Market revenues reached € 39.3 billion (US$ 42.5 billion) in 2024. The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 percent between 2024 and 2029 to reach € 68.3 billion (US$ 73.9 billion) at the end of the forecast period.

A point solution will in many cases constitute a consumer's first smart home purchase. The most popular point solutions to date, in terms of sold units, include smart thermostats, smart light bulbs, smart plugs, connected security cameras, voice-controlled smart speakers and floor cleaning robots.

These products are marketed by incumbent OEMs such as Signify, Resideo, Danfoss, Belkin, Chamberlain, Schlage, Assa Abloy and iRobot and newer entrants such as Ecobee, Sonos, Arlo, Nuki, Mysa, IKEA, Wyze Labs and SharkNinja. In the whole-home system market, traditional home automation vendors such as Crestron Electronics, Control4, Savant Systems, eQ-3, Shelly, Somfy and Loxone are facing new competition as companies from adjacent industries have entered the market.

Communications and security service providers such as Verisure, ADT, Vivint, Comcast, SimpliSafe and Telus have established themselves among the largest whole-home solution vendors in North America and Europe by combining home security services with smart home features.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of the smart homes & home automation ecosystem.

Summary of industry trends in key vertical market segments.

Statistical data on the adoption of smart home systems in Europe and North America.

New market forecasts lasting until 2029.

Detailed reviews of the latest initiatives launched by industry players.

Updated profiles of the key vendors on this market.

The report answers the following questions

Which are the main applications within smart homes and home automation?

What are the main drivers behind growth in Europe and North America?

What are the business models and channels-to-market for smart home solutions?

How are product OEMs and whole home solution vendors positioning themselves?

Will the new Matter standard become a market catalyst?

Which are the leading whole-home system vendors in Europe and North America?

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT in home automation?

How will the smart home market evolve in the next five years?

Market trends and analysis



Can AI revolutionise the smart home market?

Will smart speakers and voice assistant services have a renaissance with AI?

Will Matter solve the interoperability problems in the smart home industry?

Surging energy prices create demand for smart energy efficiency solutions

Connectivity - soon a standard feature in the home appliances segment

Lower price points opens the doors to the mass market

Cellular IoT in the smart home and home security markets

Short product lifecycles damage consumer trust

Smart home companies introduce paid services

Smart insurance for the connected home

Mergers and acquisitions in the smart home industry

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Smart Homes and Home Automation

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of home automation

1.2.1 Security and access control systems

1.2.2 Energy management and climate control systems

1.2.3 Audio-visual and entertainment systems

1.2.4 Lighting and window control systems

1.2.5 Irrigation and water management systems

1.2.6 Home appliances

1.2.7 Service robotics

1.2.8 Multifunction and whole-home automation systems

1.3 Home automation market segments

1.3.1 Mainstream houses and multi-family dwellings

1.3.2 The custom/luxury segment

1.3.3 New homes versus existing homes

1.4 Channels to market

1.4.1 Professional installation

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Service providers

2 Networks and Communications Technologies

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Different approaches to establishing interoperability

2.1.2 Technology choices of product OEMs

2.1.3 Technology choices of whole-home solution vendors

2.2 Smart home networking technologies and standards

2.3 Smart home hubs and integration services

Amazon Alexa

Apple HomeKit and Siri

Flic (Shortcut Labs)

Google Home and Google Assistant

Home Assistant

Homey (LG Electronics)

IFTTT

LG Electronics

Mediola

Olisto

Samsung SmartThings

2.4 Smart home platform and white-label solution providers

Alarm.com

Ayla Networks

Essence Group

Leedarson IoT Technology

OBLO Living

Onics

ThroughTek

Tuya

3 Point Solution Providers

3.1 Market overview

3.1.1 Point solutions - an entry into the smart home

3.1.2 Smart home strategies for product OEMs

3.1.3 New entrants challenge incumbents with connected products

3.2 Security and access control system vendors

Arlo Technologies

Assa Abloy

Canary (Smartfrog Group)

Chamberlain Group

Ezviz Network (Hikvision)

Minut

Nuki Home Solutions

Reolink

Schlage (Allegion)

Wyze Labs

3.3 Energy management and climate control system vendors

Copeland

Danfoss

Ecobee (Generac)

Eve Systems (ABB)

Google Nest

Mysa

Netatmo (Legrand)

Sensibo

Tado

3.4 Audio-visual and entertainment system vendors

Bose

Harman (Samsung Electronics)

Kaleidescape

Naim Audio

Sonos

3.5 Lighting and window control system vendors

Acuity Brands

IKEA

Ledvance (MLS)

Leviton

LIFX (Feit Electric)

Merkury Innovations

Plejd

Signify

Velux

3.6 Irrigation and water management system vendors

Flume

Gardena and Orbit Irrigation (Husqvarna)

Moen (Fortune Brands Innovations)

Phyn

Rachio

3.7 Home appliances vendors

BSH Hausgerate (Bosch)

Electrolux

GE Appliances (Haier)

Haier Smart Home

Whirlpool

3.8 Service robotics vendors

Ambrogio Robot (Zucchetti Centro Sistemi)

Dyson

Ecovacs

Husqvarna

iRobot

Labrador Systems

Robomow (Stanley Black & Decker)

Roborock

SharkNinja

Worx Landroid (Positec)

4 Whole-Home System Vendors and Service Providers

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Market segments and go-to-market strategies

4.2.1 Traditional home automation

4.2.2 DIY systems

4.2.3 Professionally monitored security

4.3 Whole-home system vendors

ABB

Bosch

Control4 (Resideo)

Crestron Electronics

Delta Dore

D-Link

Eltako

Ezlo Innovation

Futurehome (FHSD Connect)

Gira

Grenton

HomeMatic (eQ-3)

Legrand

Loxone Electronics

Lutron Electronics

myGEKKO (Ekon)

Nice Group

Resideo Technologies

Savant Systems

Schneider Electric

Shelly Group

Somfy

Sonoff (ITEAD Intelligent Systems)

TP-Link

Universal Electronics

Xiaomi

4.4 Service providers

ADT

Brinks Home (Monitronics)

Centrica

Comcast

Deutsche Telekom

Frontpoint

Prosegur

Ring (Amazon)

Sector Alarm

Simplisafe

Telus

Toon (Eneco)

Verisure

Vivint Smart Home (NRG Energy)

5 Market Forecasts and Conclusions

5.1 Europe

5.1.1 Revenues

5.1.2 Shipments

5.1.3 Installed base

5.2 North America

5.2.1 Revenues

5.2.2 Shipments

5.2.3 Installed base

5.3 Popular smart home product categories

5.3.1 Smart speakers and displays

5.3.2 Smart thermostats and radiator valves

5.3.3 Smart lighting

5.3.4 Floor cleaning robots

