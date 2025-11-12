North America Fleet Management Research Report 2025-2029: Market Accelerates with OEM Partnerships and Industry Consolidation, Driven by IoT Integration and Open Collaboration Models

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management in North America - 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in North America evolve in 2026 and beyond?

Now in its fifteenth edition this strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. This report covers in-depth both OEM and aftermarket players and includes all the latest market data.

The analyst expects the fleet management market to continue to show healthy growth in 2026-2029. The total number of fleet management systems in active use on the North American market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from about 19.2 million units at the end of 2024 to reach 33.2 million units by 2029.

The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned vehicles in commercial use is at the same time estimated to increase from 56.8% in 2024 to 84.7% in 2029. The number of systems in active use in North America is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 17.4 million units in 2024 to 30.5 million units by 2029.

Fleet management (FM) is an ambiguous term used in reference to a wide range of solutions for different vehicle-related applications. The analyst's definition of a fleet management solution is a vehicle-based system that incorporates data logging, satellite positioning and data communications to a back-office application. The history of fleet management solutions goes back several decades. Onboard vehicle computers first emerged in the 1980s and were soon connected to various satellite and terrestrial wireless networks.

Today, mobile networks can provide ubiquitous online connectivity in many regions at a reasonable cost and mobile computing technology delivers very high performance, as well as excellent usability. All of these components combined enable the delivery of vehicle management, transport management, driver management and mobile workforce management applications that link vehicles and enterprise IT systems. The same technology platform can furthermore also be used for regulatory compliance and reporting.

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role in the economy in North America. Compared with other transport modes, road transport offers unparalleled flexibility in many regards, not the least due to the extensive set of vehicle types available for various purposes. There are approximately 34 million vehicles in fleet use on the North American market. The fleet management solution market in North America has been in a growth period for many years.

A handful of solution providers have emerged as frontrunners on the fleet management market in North America and the top-5 players are all estimated to have reached the million mark in terms of installed base. Canada-based Geotab is clearly in the lead, having several million active fleet management subscribers in North America alone.

Samsara is the runner-up ahead of Verizon Connect, CalAmp and Lytx, all based in the US. Additional solution providers with estimated installed bases of at least half a million units in North America include Motive, Platform Science and Powerfleet. Platform Science has notably acquired Trimble's global transportation telematics business units while Powerfleet expanded its presence considerably through the acquisitions of both MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete.

Other major players with decades of experience in the North American fleet management space include Zonar Systems and Solera Fleet Solutions. Zonar Systems was acquired by GPS Trackit which is now transitioning to the Zonar brand. The remaining top- 15 players with estimated installed bases of at least a couple of hundred thousand units include Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, GPS Insight, One Step GPS, Gurtam and Teletrac Navman.

Bridgestone is mainly represented by Azuga and to some extent Webfleet in the North American fleet telematics market. Solution vendors just outside of the top list moreover include Linxup, IntelliShift, Forward Thinking Systems, Rastrac, MICHELIN Connected Fleet, FleetMovil (Guidepoint Systems), Rand McNally, J. J. Keller and Raven Connected. Forward Thinking Systems has recently acquired the Position Logic platform from KORE. Other notable fleet management players active in North America include Positioning Universal, Radius, EROAD and ISAAC Instruments.

Most vehicle manufacturers now offer factory-installed telematics devices and various degrees of fleet management functionality for their vehicles - either independently or in partnership with established FM solution providers. The OEM telematics initiatives have intensified over the years, and large installed bases can now be found on the North American market, not the least for systems powered by established aftermarket fleet management solution providers. Examples of manufacturers which have introduced OEM fleet telematics systems in North America include Volvo Group, PACCAR, Daimler Truck, International, Hino, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Ford and GM.

Basic telematics services such as remote diagnostics are increasingly included for free for the first years after purchasing a vehicle. Extended coverage and additional fleet management services are commonly offered as subscriptions. Several of the commercial vehicle OEMs have over time extended their partnership strategies and started working with additional aftermarket telematics partners, enabling fleet customers to choose the systems which best match their specific needs.

Some OEMs such as Ford and GM have also in recent years introduced new proprietary fleet telematics solutions offered as alternatives alongside growing selections of partner-powered offerings. Notable fleet telematics providers active in the OEM space in various ways include Platform Science, Geotab, Verizon Connect, Samsara, Radius, Zonar Systems and Powerfleet. Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle platform represents one of the most noteworthy developments in recent time. The Virtual Vehicle open OEM platform is adopted and backed by several of the most important brands in heavy trucking in North America. Additional partnerships between commercial vehicle manufacturers and specialised fleet management solution providers are expected to be unveiled in the near term.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in North America.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 57 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2029.

Future Industry Trends

Fleet telematics remains a high-pace IoT market favoured by multiple trends

Vehicle OEMs and aftermarket providers partner for factory-installed telematic

Increasing openness in the fleet telematics space favours joint solutions

Industry consolidation fosters emergence of leading global telematics giants

Specialised providers may thrive as applications are unbundled

Integrated weigh station bypass services save time and fuel

Fuel card integration extends the capabilities o fleet telematics

Leading tire manufacturers heavily involved in the fleet telematics space

Hardwired, mobile and hybrid telematics systems to co-exist

The US and Canada have surpassed 1,000 and 100 certified ELDs respectively

Upselling of value-added services to drive uptake beyond the ELD basics

Video telematics remains a highly popular FM solution add-on

Fleet insurance telematics is an opportunity to reduce fleet risks and costs

The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

FM providers support management of EVs and fleet electrification processes

The fleet management space is permeated by AI innovations

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Commercial Vehicle Fleets in North America

1.1 Vehicles in operation

1.2 New registrations and manufacturer market shares

1.3 Trailers

1.4 Ownership structure and major fleets

2 Fleet Management Solutions

2.1 Fleet management infrastructure

2.2 Vehicle management

2.3 Driver management

2.4 Operations management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.6 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Future industry trends

4 OEM Products and Strategies

Daimler Truck Group

Ford

General Motors

Hino Trucks

International

Mercedes-Benz Group

PACCAR

Volvo Group

5 International Aftermarket Solution Providers

CalAmp

EROAD

Geotab

Gurtam

MICHELIN Connected Fleet

Platform Science

Powerfleet

Radius

Samsara

Teletrac Navman

Webfleet (Bridgestone)

6 Local Aftermarket Solution Providers

Azuga (Bridgestone)

BlackBerry

CameraMatics

Certified Tracking Solutions (GPS Insight)

Digital Communications Technologies

Digital Matter

FieldLogix

Fleet Freedom

Fleeteye

FleetHunt

FleetMovil (Guidepoint Systems)

FleetPulse

FleetUp

Forward Thinking Systems

GPS Insight

GPS Trackit (Zonar Systems)

GreenRoad

IntelliShift

ISAAC Instruments

J. J. Keller

KORE

Linxup

Lytx

Mapon

Mojio

Motive

Navixy (SquareGPS)

One Step GPS

ORBCOMM

Pedigree Technologies

Phillips Connect (Phillips Industries)

Positioning Universal

PosiTrace

Prometheus

Quartix

Questar Auto

RAM Tracking

Rand McNally

Rastrac

Raven Connected

SkyBitz (AMETEK)

Solera Fleet Solutions

Vecima Networks

Verizon Connect

WideTech

Zonar Systems

