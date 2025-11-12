NorthWest Announces Significant Intercept of 36.0 Metres Grading 0.80% Copper and 3.21g/T Gold (3.67% CuEq) at Kwanika From 285 Metres

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce standout assay results from the fourth drill hole of its 2025 drilling program at the Company’s 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia. Drill hole K-25-280 successfully intersected both the Pit and Central copper-gold zones, highlighted by an exceptional intercept of 36 metres grading 0.80 % Cu, 3.21 g/t Au (3.67% copper equivalent1, “CuEq”) in the Central Zone. This drill hole returned results that exceeded expectations in both grade and thickness.

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest commented: “This hole is an outstanding result and once again builds on the consistently strong results reported to date from the higher-grade copper-gold zones we are targeting at Kwanika. Hole K-25-280 delivered an exceptional intercept grading 3.67% CuEq in the Central Zone, the best result from the 2025 drill program to date. These results, combined with historical drill results, strengthen our confidence that we can meaningfully enhance the potential economics in an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) through targeting higher-grade zones. We are also optimistic that results from metallurgical test work, expected in the near-term and aimed at improving copper and gold recoveries, have the potential to further strengthen the next PEA, expected in mid 2026.”

Drill hole K-25-280 achieved two important objectives. The hole advanced our understanding of the Central Zone, expanding the area of high-grade copper-gold mineralization within the core of the system, with thicknesses and gold grades greater than expected. The hole also encountered broad zones of mineralization in the Pit Zone, confirming the location and grade of mineralization and supporting the potential for near-surface open pit mineral resources.

Drill Hole Highlights:

Pit Zone: 66 metres of 0.48 % Cu, 0.16 g/t Au (0.64% CuEq) from 116 metres, including: 30.0 metres of 0.55 % Cu, 0.22 g/t Au (0.77% CuEq) from 126 metres, Central Zone: 60 metres of 0.67 % Cu, 2.12 g/t Au (2.11% CuEq) from 269 metres, including: 12 metres of 0.79 % Cu, 0.58 g/t Au (1.33% CuEq) from 269 metres, and 36 metres of 0.80 % Cu, 3.21 g/t Au (3.67% CuEq) from 285 metres.





The Company’s 2025 expanded 6,435 metre drill program is designed to define higher-grade zones within the current mineral resource, with a particular focus on underground targets. The program is focused on zones with grades approximately 150% - 250% higher than the grades incorporated in the 2023 PEA2. Results to date from the first four holes have met or exceeded these expectations, demonstrating the potential opportunity to improve on the economics of the 2023 PEA. The Company expects to release additional results from the remaining fourteen holes over the coming weeks.

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration of NorthWest added: “Hole K-25-280, continues to demonstrate a consistent geometry and continuity of higher-grade zones that will be used to guide and upgrade the current mineral resources by modelling additional geological controls. The Central Zone returned an impressive combined true width estimate of 52 metres across the upper and lower mineralized intervals grading 2.57% CuEq, exceeding our targeted grade range of 1.5-2.5 times the current 1.0% CuEq underground mineral resource3. We are also beginning to see consistent metal zonation within the deposit with higher gold grades towards, and parallel to, the western limit of the Central Zone that may enhance the project’s potential and guide future exploration. These results continue to validate both the approach and our geological understanding of the system.”

Kwanika Exploration Program

On April 10, 2025, NorthWest announced a target model (“Target Model”) for its flagship Kwanika project. This model refines the Company’s strategy to focus on three key higher-grade zones: the Pit, Central and Western Zones. These zones host two broad mineralized intervals separated by late dykes and target grades of 1.5% to 2.5% CuEq over combined true thicknesses of 30 to 45 metres, which may support a more selective top-down bulk underground mining method.

The 2025 exploration program is designed to validate, infill and expand on the Company’s understanding of the structural controls on the higher-grade copper-gold mineralization within the Target Model. Early results, including those from hole K-25-280 confirm that significant progress is being achieved.

Figure 1 illustrates the position of hole K-25-280 relative to the Target Model Central and Pit Zones. The hole was drilled with HQ (63.5 mm) core, analyzed using sawn half core samples and drilled vertically (265° azimuth, -65° dip) to a total depth of 359 metres. A summary of the geological aspects of the hole is presented below.

Collar locations and continuous mineralized intercepts are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2. Hole locations for the program are available in the news release dated September 2, 2025.

Figure 1: Cross Section of Target Model at K-25-280 Drill Location

Drilling intersected multiple intervales of near-surface, lower-grade, mineralization surrounding the Pit Zone. This intercept confirms the location and grade of near-surface copper-gold mineralization with attractive grades for potential inclusion in open pit mineral resources, returning:

0.49% Cu, 0.18g/t Au, and 1.38 g/t Ag for 0.66 % CuEq over 26.6 m with an estimated true thickness of 15.6 m starting at 57.0 m, and

0.48% Cu, 0.16g/t Au, and 1.56 g/t Ag for 0.64 % CuEq over 66.0 m with an estimated true thickness of 46.7 m starting at 116.0 m, including: 0.55% Cu, 0.22g/t Au, and 1.96 g/t Ag for 0.77 % CuEq over 30.0 m with an estimated true thickness of 21.2 m starting at 126.0 m.





Below the Pit Zone, the hole intersected and confirmed an outer higher-grade copper interval within the Central Zone, characterized by a relatively high copper to gold ratio consistent with the Target Model expectations, returning:

0.58% Cu, 0.28g/t Au, and 1.73 g/t Ag for 0.85 % CuEq over 16.0 m with an estimated true thickness of 13.9 m starting at 239.0 m, including: 0.70% Cu, 0.32g/t Au, and 1.97 g/t Ag for 1.01 % CuEq over 6.0 m with an estimated true thickness of 5.2 m starting at 239.0 m.



Further down, the hole intersected a wide mineralized interval within the Central Zone that infills an area poorly defined by low-angle drillholes. The intersection is sub-divided into continuous upper and lower intervals, separated by unmineralized dykes, that have high gold to copper grade ratios, suggesting a lateral metal zonation within the Central Zone. The Central Zone intersection was materially wider than predicted by the Target Model, returning:

0.67% Cu, 2.12g/t Au, and 2.11 g/t Ag for 2.57 % CuEq over 60.0 m with an estimated true thickness of 52.0 m starting at 259.0 m, including: 0.79% Cu, 0.58g/t Au, and 3.02 g/t Ag for 1.33 % CuEq over 12.0 m with an estimated true thickness of 10.4 m starting at 269.0 m, and 0.80 % Cu, 3.21 g/t Au, and 2.22 g/t Ag for 3.67 % CuEq over 36.0 m with an estimated true width of 31.2 m starting at 285.0 m.





Drilling the Central Zone from east to west has returned consistent, representative, continuous mineralized widths and improved the understanding of lateral metal zonation within the deposit that enhances the project’s potential and can guide future exploration.

Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release4 5

Hole From To Length Zone Cu Au Ag CuEq True Width Description (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) Target Model Zone Reference K-25-280 57.0 83.6 26.6 Pit 0.49 0.18 1.38 0.66 15.6 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 K-25-280 116.0 182.0 66.0 Pit 0.48 0.16 1.56 0.64 46.7 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 Including 126.0 156.0 30.0 Pit 0.55 0.22 1.96 0.77 21.2 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 K-25-280 239.0 255.0 16.0 Central 0.58 0.28 1.73 0.85 13.9 Higher-Grade Copper Zone 7 Including 239.0 245.0 6.0 Central 0.70 0.32 1.97 1.01 5.2 Higher-Grade Copper Zone 7 K-25-280 269.0 329.0 60.0 Central 0.67 2.12 2.11 2.57 52.0 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 4,6 Including 269.0 281.0 12.0 Central 0.79 0.58 3.02 1.33 10.4 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 4 Including 285.0 321.0 36.0 Central 0.80 3.21 2.22 3.67 31.2 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 6





Table 2: Drill Collar Information6

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length K-25-280 351621 6156244 974 265 -65 359





Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2025 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Actlabs”) in Kamloops BC. The laboratory’s internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of NorthWest

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest’s exploration property interests; the Company’s ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company’s goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

2 NI 43-101 technical report titled “Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

3 2023 PEA, page 190-192

4 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

5 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

6 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a17ebd0-8e80-4e4f-b9ed-bc2c799cf1d1