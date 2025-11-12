Estes Logistics Scales Dedicated Fleet Operations with Descartes Technology, Driving 15 Years of Growth and Innovation

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Estes Logistics, a division of Estes Express Lines, has leveraged the Descartes Global Logistics Network™ (Descartes GLN™) and Descartes’ routing and mobile technology for over 15 years to optimize dedicated truckload, specialty transportation and final mile delivery operations across the United States. The collaboration has helped Estes grow its dedicated logistics business [over 15 years] from under $200 million in annual revenue to more than $500 million, while maintaining an on-time delivery rate exceeding 98%.

“With customers ranging from large retailers to small accounts, we knew we needed a scalable and flexible platform to meet very different requirements across our network,” said Brian James, Senior Director, Pricing and Analysis at Estes Logistics. “We were an early adopter of Descartes technology, and we’ve grown together. Today, the solution manages night-time unattended deliveries, multi-leg deliveries, pool distribution, cross-docking, dedicated deliveries to customer locations, managed transportation from customer distribution centers to stores, and many other services. We can commingle freight for multiple customers on a single truck to drive greater route density, asset utilization, and value-based pricing; allow drivers to scan pictures and signatures and add notes upon delivery; and capture all arrival and departure times to monitor performance and send customers real-time updates on a shipment’s location, status, and progress through the supply chain. We also use the system to model routing for new customer bids and can onboard new business with a simple help desk ticket. This level of flexibility and innovation has been critical to our success and ability to compete.”

With a fleet of 1,600 drivers nationwide, Estes Logistics uses Descartes’ solution to:

Deliver weekly to thousands of large national customers’ retail stores alongside 50+ smaller regional customers, on dynamically optimized routes;

Manage state-controlled liquor delivery from a single distribution center to 440 stores with daily route plans created in under two hours;

Execute tens of thousands of weekly final mile deliveries of diverse commodities ranging from home improvement freight to auto parts and wood by-products, all with tailored customer workflows;

Achieve rapid “plug and play” onboarding for new customers as well as new types of business with existing customers, without lengthy IT projects; and

Ensure 100% driver compliance with realistic route plans to consistently meet fleet performance goals.



“Estes Logistics makes broad use of our solutions,” said James Wee, General Manager, Fleet Solutions at Descartes. “Their ability to optimize route planning and execution across multiple customers, commodities, and workflows shows the power of technology to manage complex fleet operations. We’re proud of this long-term relationship that has helped to fuel Estes’ growth and set new benchmarks for dedicated fleet performance.”

About Estes Logistics

Estes Logistics, a division of Estes Express Lines, delivers dedicated and specialty transportation solutions that help businesses navigate today’s most complex supply chain challenges. With more than 20 years of logistics expertise and the backing of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier, Estes Logistics offers a full range of supply chain services, including dedicated fleet, logistics centers, and product-to-market solutions—ensuring every shipment moves with precision and care. That same legacy of trust and reliability also defines the broader Estes organization, where nearly a century of shipping experience, a vast terminal network, and a people-first commitment come together to keep America’s freight moving safely and efficiently. Backed by more than 300 North American terminals and nearly 7,000 next-day lanes, as well as a fleet of over 10,500 tractors, Estes is committed to getting freight where it needs to go, when it needs to get there. With continued investment in leading-edge technology and the support of more than 24,000 employees, Estes always goes the extra mile to deliver exceptional experiences that keep its customers coming back. The carrier’s comprehensive freight shipping solutions include Less Than Truckload (LTL), Volume LTL and Truckload, Time Critical Guaranteed, Custom Shipping and Logistics, and Final Mile. From short-haul to global freight forwarding—Estes does it all.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

