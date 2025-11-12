Sitryx presents new preclinical data highlighting PKM2 as a promising metabolic target for the treatment of atopic dermatitis at the Inflammatory Disease Skin Summit 2025





Preclinical data highlight that PKM2 modulation inhibits several important mechanisms underlying atopic dermatitis pathology

SYX-5219 is a first-in-class oral PKM2 modulator designed to drive sustained disease remission in autoimmune diseases, with a Phase 1b trial in atopic dermatitis patients expected to begin in Q1 2026

Sitryx is proud to sponsor the 6th Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit in New York





Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – 12 November 2025 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data demonstrating that pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2) is a promising metabolic target for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, with its modulation shown to inhibit several important mechanisms underlying its pathology.

The data, presented at the 6th Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit (ISDS) taking place in New York, USA, from today until 15 November 2025, underpin Sitryx’s lead clinical program, SYX-5219, a first-in-class, oral PKM2 modulator with the potential to drive sustained disease remission in atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune conditions.

Atopic Dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease with significant unmet medical need and no curative treatments. PKM2 has been identified as a key enzyme in the central metabolic pathway and shown to be upregulated in inflamed tissues, with Sitryx’s preclinical data demonstrating that it is overexpressed in immune cell infiltrate and in keratinocytes in atopic dermatitis compared to healthy skin. The Company’s novel small molecule PKM2 modulator, developed as a potential atopic dermatitis therapeutic, potently activated PKM2 enzymes in human and preclinical models of inflammatory skin diseases, resulting in a decrease of itch cytokines and normalization of gene expression required for barrier function.

SYX-5219 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a clinical trial in healthy volunteers. The Company received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application in October 2025 to support the initiation of a Phase 1b clinical trial in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in the US. The Company expects to initiate the trial in Q1 2026.

Ravi Rao, Chief Medical Officer of Sitryx, said: “PKM2 modulation has shown to be a promising target for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune conditions, with preclinical studies showing that SYX-5219 reduces inflammatory markers, drivers of itch and enhances the repair of the skin barrier, supporting its potential as a disease-modifying therapy. We’re working diligently to rapidly progress the clinical development of SYX-5219, to address the significant unmet need in atopic dermatitis and deliver meaningful outcomes for patients.”

Sitryx is proud to be a sponsor of ISDS 2025, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to advancing innovations in inflammatory skin disease.

POSTER DETAILS

Poster title: PKM2 is a promising novel target in atopic dermatitis

Poster Number: 107

Presentation date and time: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM ET





About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established in 2018 with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.