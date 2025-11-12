Transom Acquires Binswanger Glass, Accelerating Next Phase of Growth for Leading U.S. Glazing Company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a Los Angeles–based private equity firm specializing in operational transformation, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Binswanger Glass (“Binswanger” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced full-service flat glass companies in the United States. The partnership brings new investment and deep operational expertise to accelerate Binswanger’s ongoing transformation and drive continued excellence. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Binswanger operates 42 locations across 11 states, providing industry-leading commercial and residential glass design, engineering, fabrication, and installation services. The Company serves a diversified base of commercial clients, including national retailers, corporate accounts, and general contractors, while also delivering residential services through its extensive regional service center network. With more than 150 years of continuous operation, Binswanger is recognized as one of the nation’s leading stick-built glaziers and noted as a top 10 U.S. glass & metal contractor by USGlass Magazine and Glass Magazine. Its scale, expertise, and longstanding customer relationships make the Company a differentiated partner in the glass and glazing industry.

“Binswanger exemplifies the type of resilient, service-driven business that aligns with Transom’s investment strategy,” said Conor Davenport, Managing Director at Transom. “The Binswanger team has built an impressive platform known for its quality of work and customer service. We see significant opportunity to build on Binswanger’s legacy and leverage our hands-on operational approach to unlock the Company’s next phase of growth and innovation.”

Under CEO Blake Hancock, Binswanger has made strategic investments to create a stronger, more agile organization, positioning Binswanger as a differentiated partner to commercial and residential customers alike. Together with Transom, Binswanger is poised to continue this path to excellence, unlocking its full potential and strengthening its position as the nation’s leading glazier.

“We’re excited to partner with Transom as we continue Binswanger’s transformation and build on our long tradition of growth and excellence,” said Blake Hancock, CEO of Binswanger. “We’ve been very focused on creating a stronger, more agile organization through strengthened systems, leadership, and customer engagement, and Transom’s operational approach will help us take the business to the next level. With Transom’s expertise and investment, we are well positioned to support our team, elevate the customer experience, and deliver innovative solutions throughout our national network.”

Transom’s deep operational expertise and hands-on approach partnering with companies in a range of sectors, including specialty distribution, industrials, and building products, has consistently driven value creation across its portfolio.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom in connection with the transaction. Genesis Capital LLC served as financial advisor to Binswanger and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Binswanger.

About Binswanger Glass

For more information, visit www.binswangerglass.com.

About Transom Capital Group

For more information, visit www.transomcap.com.

