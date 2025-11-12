Microbix Partners with SEKISUI Diagnostics to Support COVID/Flu Tests

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, and SEKISUI Diagnostics, LLC (SEKISUI), a global manufacturer of innovative diagnostic tests, reagents, diagnostic systems, and raw materials, announce that Microbix external third-party quality assessment products (REDx™FLOQ® QAPs®) will be used to support SEKISUI’s U.S. commercialization of the molecular point-of-care assay for diagnosis of COVID/Flu A/Flu B using the Metrix® platform from Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc. (Aptitude).

Aptitude provides single-use molecular assays for qualitative detection of pathogens using anterior nasal swab or saliva samples, giving highly accurate results with a low-cost instrument fitting in the palm of the hand. Its objective is to enable molecular testing to be done anywhere and everywhere. The Metrix® COVID/Flu Test (the “Test”) is a 20-minute three-plex molecular (i.e., nucleic acid amplification) assay for accurate detection and diagnosis of infection with SARS-COV-2, Influenza A, or Influenza B. The Test has shown 95-99% positive and negative concurrence with lab-based molecular assays and is being made available in the U.S. under an Emergency-Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SEKISUI is a well-known provider of rapid diagnostics to both professional and home testing markets. As announced in January, 2024, SEKISUI and Aptitude formalized an exclusive distribution agreement to sell the Test in the U.S., where it can be performed by healthcare professionals or at home by consumers. Microbix is now supporting SEKISUI’s commercialization of the Test with kits of its REDxFLOQ QAPs to provide new Metrix installations with operator-training materials. The REDxFLOQ QAPs are designed to support the full patient-sample workflow of the Test and thereby help avoid any user errors. Microbix is providing kits comprised of a three-plex positive QAP and a negative QAP, under full U.S. IVD compliance.

David Morris, Associate Director, Product Management, at SEKISUI, commented, “We’re very excited to be commercializing Metrix and its tests into the U.S. market. We’re also pleased to have Microbix and its REDxFLOQ QAPs to help users of this test, as we believe user training and providing these materials to those that need controls to comply with their quality systems is critical to our customer support.”

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales & Business Development, at Microbix also commented, “Microbix has enjoyed supporting Sekisui and Aptitude teams for the Metrix COVID/Flu Test. This project had precise technical, practical, regulatory requirements which we have fully met, and we will continue to support these valued clients through the launch of this assay and beyond.”

Enquiries about Metrix and the Test should be directed to SEKISUI at questions@sekisui-dx.com. Enquiries about Microbix QAPs can be directed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About SEKISUI Diagnostics, LLC

With over 40 years of experience, SEKISUI Diagnostics’ mission is to provide intelligent solutions to enhance life with science and improve the health of all people. We supply innovative medical diagnostics globally to physicians, hospitals, laboratories and alternate testing locations. Our product lines include clinical chemistry reagents, point-of-care tests, pre-analytic systems as well as enzymes and specialty biochemicals.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 25.4 million in its latest fiscal year. It makes and exports a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) and reference materials (QUANTDx™) supporting POCT & clinical lab EQA, enabling assay development and validation, or helping ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of SEKISUI, Aptitude, Metrix, the Test, or their relevance, Microbix’s products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results or stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

