Dispatch Energy Acquires Green Lantern Solar (GLS), Extending its Distributed Generation Footprint Across Nine States

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dispatch Energy LLC (“Dispatch”), a full-service provider of distributed energy solutions, today announced the acquisition of Green Lantern Solar (“GLS”), an integrated provider, developer, owner and operator of solar photovoltaic assets. Dispatch will acquire over 64 solar and battery storage projects from GLS, totalling 208.9 MWdc, at various stages of development and operations. This transaction brings Dispatch’s total portfolio to 489.5 MW, as the company works to aggregate distributed generation resources nationally.

Over the past decade, solar generation in the U.S. multiplied nearly eightfold as the market shifts toward reliable, affordable, and decarbonized energy sources to meet rising energy demand. As the industry enters a new era, well-capitalized and integrated developers able to provide distributed energy solutions at scale will play a more significant role. This acquisition expands Dispatch’s footprint in the growing distributed generation market across Georgia, Maryland, West Virginia, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Dispatch will acquire 100% of Green Lantern’s operations, including operating and early-stage development assets as well as Operations and Maintenance (“O&M”) services business.

“This acquisition provides an excellent result for GLS shareholders and employees,” said Luke Shullenberger, Founder and CEO of Green Lantern Solar. “We appreciate the execution-oriented approach of Dispatch Energy’s team and believe that the business will continue to grow under their leadership into the future.”

“Dispatch remains committed to the energy transition and we are excited to welcome Green Lantern’s team, operations, and assets into our portfolio”, said Richard Dovere, Chief Executive Officer of Dispatch Energy. “We are proud to have the opportunity to acquire this excellent founder-led business.”

Founded in 2024, Dispatch Energy raised over $360 MM in 2025 to pursue opportunities in distributed generation.

About Dispatch Energy

Dispatch Energy is a full-service, customer-focused distributed energy solution provider. With principal experience managing over $1.5 billion of operating generation assets and $2.5 billion in U.S. energy and transportation investments, our team leverages our experience in solar, fuel cells, wind, battery storage, and energy efficiency to deploy the next generation of distributed infrastructure. The company's mission is to bring the commercial energy transition to scale by providing a concierge experience to conceive, design, implement, and capitalize on the next generation of reliable energy infrastructure. Learn more about us at www.dispatchenergy.com .

