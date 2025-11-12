AleAnna, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Provides Update on Longanesi Field

Third Quarter 2025 Results and Recent Company Highlights:

AleAnna generated $5.3 million of net income and $6.3 million of EBITDA (1) in the third quarter driven by strong production at the Longanesi field generating $11.2 million of revenue in the quarter

in the third quarter driven by strong production at the Longanesi field generating $11.2 million of revenue in the quarter AleAnna reported basic and diluted net income per share of class A common stock of $0.08 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

AleAnna generated $8.9 million of cash from operations during the third quarter and closed the period with a strong cash position of approximately $31.2 million.

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna, Inc. (“AleAnna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ANNA) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025. AleAnna reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share of class A common stock, representing the Company’s second consecutive profitable quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, AleAnna maintained a strong cash position of $31.2 million, supporting ongoing development activity and future strategic initiatives.

Financial and Operational Update

Following production ramp-up and rate stabilization at the Longanessi field during the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $10.6 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2025 from sales of its share of production from the Longanesi field. This is compared to $3.3 million of revenue generated from sales of the Company’s share of production from the Longanesi field during the second quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter, AleAnna generated $6.3 million of EBITDA and $8.9 million in cash from operations.

During the second quarter, the Company commenced daily production from its Longanesi field, with the ramp-up significantly exceeding expectations in both timing and volume. Production stabilized at approximately 30 million cubic feet per day after approximately six weeks. The stabilized production rate is slightly higher than AleAnna’s budgeted maximum production rate for 2025. All five of Longanesi’s wells are currently contributing to production.

Management Commentary

Marco Brun, Chief Executive Officer, remarked on AleAnna’s recent accomplishments: “The third quarter marks a significant milestone for AleAnna as we realized exceptional performance from our Longanesi field generating $5.3 million of net income, $6.3 million of EBITDA(1) and $8.9 million of cash from operations. We are on track to exceed our expectations for the performance of the Longanesi field.

In parallel, we continue to deliver on our plan to advance our broader growth strategy across both conventional and renewable natural gas. With a solid balance sheet, positive cash flow, and a growing asset base, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

About AleAnna

AleAnna is a technology-driven energy company focused on bringing sustainability and new supplies of low-carbon natural gas and renewable natural gas ("RNG") to Italy, aligning traditional energy operations with renewable solutions, with developments like the Longanesi field leading the way in supporting a responsible energy transition. With three conventional gas discoveries in Italy already made and fourteen new natural gas exploration projects planned this decade, AleAnna plays a significant role in Italy’s energy transition. Italy’s extensive infrastructure, featuring 33,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three major gas storage facilities, and a strong base of existing RNG facilities, aligns with AleAnna’s commitment to sustainability. AleAnna’s RNG projects’ portfolio includes three plants under development and almost 100 potential projects. AleAnna operates regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein regarding AleAnna’s future operations, financial position, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on AleAnna’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of AleAnna’s control. AleAnna’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in AleAnna’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions; AleAnna’s need for additional capital; risks associated with the growth of AleAnna’s business; and changes in the regulatory environment in which AleAnna operates. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact AleAnna’s expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AleAnna. SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AleAnna disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact

Ivan Ronald

ironald@aleannagroup.com

Website

https://www.aleannainc.com/

ALEANNA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024 For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 11,224,868 $ 648,328 $ 15,899,878 $ 648,328 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues $ 2,155,189 $ 538,607 $ 3,295,105 $ 538,607 Lease operating expense 654,092 - 1,748,499 - General and administrative 2,071,051 1,497,357 7,185,948 4,473,833 Depreciation and depletion 582,604 51,311 885,140 51,311 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 33,318 33,310 98,519 99,930 Total operating expenses 5,496,254 2,120,585 13,213,212 5,163,681 Operating income (loss) 5,728,614 (1,472,257 ) 2,686,666 (4,515,353 ) Other income: Interest and other income 146,655 396,200 538,291 1,325,660 Change in fair value of derivative liability - - - 173,177 Total other income 146,655 396,200 538,291 1,498,837 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,875,269 (1,076,057 ) 3,224,957 (3,016,516 ) Income tax expense (556,592 ) - (600,987 ) - Net income (loss) 5,318,677 (1,076,057 ) 2,623,970 (3,016,516 ) Deemed dividend to Class 1 Preferred Units redemption value - - - (155,423,177 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,004,779 ) - (967,268 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common stockholders or holders of Common Member Units $ 3,313,898 $ (1,076,057 ) $ 1,656,702 $ (158,439,693 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Currency translation adjustment 716,316 2,163,984 4,797,503 1,311,160 Comprehensive income (loss) 6,034,993 1,087,927 7,421,473 (1,705,356 ) Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,729,530 ) - (3,286,011 ) - Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Class A Common stockholders or holders of Common Member Units $ 3,305,463 $ 1,087,927 $ 4,135,462 $ (1,705,356 )





ALEANNA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (unaudited) AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,198,846 $ 28,330,159 Restricted cash 1,172,540 - Accounts receivable 2,244,447 1,225,297 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,901,025 1,666,155 Total Current Assets 36,516,858 31,221,611 Non-current assets: Natural gas and other properties, successful efforts method, net of accumulated depreciation and depletion of $549,572 and $0 respectively 42,352,060 33,979,014 Renewable natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation of $416,395 and $132,094, respectively 10,828,124 9,296,039 Value-added tax refund receivable 8,530,282 6,845,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,832,346 1,744,897 Total Non-current Assets 63,542,812 51,864,980 Total Assets $ 100,059,670 $ 83,086,591 LIABILITIES AND STOCKOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,281,859 $ 2,204,208 Lease liability, short-term 195,973 163,865 Contingent consideration liability, short-term 10,771,277 - Total Current Liabilities 18,249,109 2,368,073 Non-current Liabilities: Asset retirement obligation 4,475,851 4,375,919 Lease liability, long-term 1,634,579 1,579,443 Contingent consideration liability, long-term 17,366,165 24,994,315 Total Non-current Liabilities 23,476,595 30,949,677 Total Liabilities 41,725,704 33,317,750 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' Equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 40,659,881 and 40,560,433 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 4,066 4,056 Class C Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 25,994,400 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 2,599 2,599 Additional paid-in capital 227,866,066 226,722,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,324,618 ) (5,803,378 ) Accumulated deficit (189,391,251 ) (191,047,953 ) Noncontrolling interest 23,177,104 19,891,093 Total Stockholders' Equity 58,333,966 49,768,841 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 100,059,670 $ 83,086,591





ALEANNA, INC.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

AS OF AND FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Conventional Renewable Total Revenues $ 10,577,395 $ 647,473 $ 11,224,868 Less: Cost of revenues $ 1,348,779 $ 806,410 Lease operating expense 654,092 - Segment general and administrative 674,287 684,462 Depreciation and depletion 492,696 89,908 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 33,318 - Segment operating income (loss) $ 7,374,223 $ (933,307 ) $ 6,440,916 Reconciling items: Less: Corporate general and administrative $ 712,302 Interest and other income 146,655 Income before income taxes $ 5,875,269 Segment assets $ 64,906,177 $ 15,666,120 $ 80,572,297 Corporate and other assets 19,487,373 Total assets $ 100,059,670





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Conventional Renewable Total Revenues $ 13,893,184 $ 2,006,695 $ 15,899,878 Less: Cost of revenues $ 1,348,779 $ 1,946,326 Lease operating expense 1,748,499 - Segment general and administrative 2,544,156 1,048,022 Depreciation and depletion 628,150 256,989 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 98,519 - Segment operating income (loss) $ 7,525,079 $ (1,244,643 ) $ 6,280,436 Reconciling items: Less: Corporate general and administrative $ 3,593,770 Interest and other income 538,291 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,224,957 Segment assets $ 64,906,177 $ 15,666,120 $ 80,572,297 Corporate and other assets 19,487,373 Total assets $ 100,059,670



Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Definitions

In addition to amounts presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we also present certain supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of The Company's operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP and provides greater comparability across time periods. These measures are not to be considered more relevant or accurate than the measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. In compliance with the requirements of the SEC, our non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance measure. For all non-GAAP measures, neither the SEC nor any other regulatory body has passed judgment on these non-GAAP measures.

EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. The purpose of presenting EBITDA is to highlight earnings without finance, taxes, and depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and its use is limited to specialized analysis. We present EBITDA because we believe it provides useful additional information to investors for specialized analysis of our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 5,318,677 $ 2,623,970 Plus (minus): Interest (146,655 ) (538,291 ) Tax expense 556,592 600,987 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 582,604 885,140 EBITDA $ 6,311,218 $ 3,571,806



[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Definitions for further details.