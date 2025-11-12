Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Expect decision regarding the advancement of an Aβ oligomer-targeted Enhanced Brain Delivery TM product candidate in early 2026



product candidate in early 2026 Expect to report topline results for ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug (ACU193) for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease, in late 2026

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $136.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, expected to support current clinical and operational activities into early 2027



NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (“Acumen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and provided a business update.

“We continued our strong operational progress throughout the third quarter, both clinically, with our ongoing Phase 2 trial of sabirnetug, and non-clinically, with the advancement of our Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBDTM) program. Our goal remains clear: to deliver meaningful innovation for patients,” said Daniel O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Acumen. “We remain focused on translating cutting-edge science into novel medicines with the greatest potential to benefit patients, while deploying capital with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. We anticipate non-clinical data in early 2026 will inform the direction of our EBD strategy and ALTITUDE-AD Phase 2 topline results in late 2026 will provide true insight into the role AβOs play in Alzheimer’s disease.”

Recent Highlights

In November 2025, the Company expects the first patient to be dosed in the open-label extension (OLE) portion of its Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial evaluating sabirnetug (ACU193) in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The OLE provides all participants who completed the 18-month placebo-controlled double-blind portion of ALTITUDE-AD with the opportunity to receive sabirnetug at 35 mg/kg administered intravenously once every four weeks for up to 52 weeks.



In November 2025, the Company announced the addition of biopharma veteran George Golumbeski, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors in the role of Chairman. Dr. Golumbeski brings more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, with expertise in business and portfolio strategy, business development strategic collaborations and licensing, and M&A. With the addition of Dr. Golumbeski, the Acumen Board increases to eight members.





Anticipated Milestones

The Company expects non-clinical data to support the development of an EBD therapy in early 2026, at which point Acumen has an exclusive right to exercise its option to develop up to two development candidates as part of its partnership with JCR Pharmaceuticals.

The Company expects topline results from ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease, in late 2026.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Balance. As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $136.1 million compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $166.2 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease in cash is related to funding ongoing operations. Cash is expected to support current clinical and operational activities into early 2027.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $136.1 million compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $166.2 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease in cash is related to funding ongoing operations. Cash is expected to support current clinical and operational activities into early 2027. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses. R&D expenses were $22.0 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $27.2 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction of CRO costs associated with the ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial, for which we completed enrollment in March 2025 following dosing of the first patient in May 2024.



R&D expenses were $22.0 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $27.2 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction of CRO costs associated with the ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial, for which we completed enrollment in March 2025 following dosing of the first patient in May 2024. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses. G&A expenses were $4.5 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $5.0 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in legal fees, audit and other accounting services expenses, and recruiting expenses.



G&A expenses were $4.5 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $5.0 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in legal fees, audit and other accounting services expenses, and recruiting expenses. Loss from Operations. Loss from operations was $26.5 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $32.3 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024. This decrease was due to the decreased R&D expenses over the prior year period.



Loss from operations was $26.5 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $32.3 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024. This decrease was due to the decreased R&D expenses over the prior year period. Net Loss. Net loss was $26.5 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $29.8 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024.





About Sabirnetug (ACU193)

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)

Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its lead investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Acumen is also investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme’s proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBD™) therapy for Alzheimer’s disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,832 $ 35,627 Marketable securities, short-term 79,777 135,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,544 6,749 Total current assets 132,153 178,306 Marketable securities, long-term 9,443 59,968 Restricted cash 232 232 Other assets, long-term 393 486 Total assets $ 142,221 $ 238,992 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 682 $ 5,648 Accrued clinical trial expenses 9,884 15,344 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,792 6,615 Debt, short-term 3,598 - Total current liabilities 21,956 27,607 Debt, long-term 27,053 29,419 Other liabilities, long-term 39 150 Total liabilities 49,048 57,176 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 60,573,425 and 60,094,083 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 514,382 506,985 Accumulated deficit (421,324 ) (325,127 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 109 (48 ) Total stockholders' equity 93,173 181,816 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 142,221 $ 238,992





Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating expenses Research and development $ 21,968 $ 27,247 $ 84,359 $ 59,229 General and administrative 4,545 5,018 14,274 15,191 Total operating expenses 26,513 32,265 98,633 74,420 Loss from operations (26,513 ) (32,265 ) (98,633 ) (74,420 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 1,639 3,504 6,125 11,325 Interest expense (1,068 ) (1,027 ) (3,137 ) (3,031 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (440 ) (10 ) (290 ) 1,040 Other income (expense), net (69 ) 33 (262 ) (89 ) Total other income 62 2,500 2,436 9,245 Net loss (26,451 ) (29,765 ) (96,197 ) (65,175 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized gain on marketable securities 86 682 157 206 Comprehensive loss $ (26,365 ) $ (29,083 ) $ (96,040 ) $ (64,969 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (1.09 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 60,573,425 60,079,778 60,557,668 59,990,844





Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (96,197 ) $ (65,175 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 46 49 Stock-based compensation expense 7,433 7,292 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net (919 ) (4,599 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 290 (1,040 ) Amortization of right-of-use asset 93 85 Realized gain on marketable securities (17 ) (97 ) Non-cash interest expense 942 823 Other non-cash expense - 230 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,205 (4,196 ) Other long-term assets 42 51 Accounts payable (4,966 ) 963 Accrued clinical trial expenses (5,460 ) 8,130 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,066 (1,493 ) Finance lease liability - (23 ) Net cash used in operating activities (96,442 ) (59,000 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (38,056 ) (155,631 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 145,827 174,011 Purchases of property and equipment (88 ) (16 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 107,683 18,364 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs - 7,938 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 37 - Payment for financing lease - (739 ) Payments for deferred offering costs - (230 ) Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes (73 ) (32 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (36 ) 6,937 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,205 (33,699 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 35,859 67,119 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 47,064 $ 33,420



