Biofuels Market Size Worth USD 257.61 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Demand for Clean Energy and Government Support

Ottawa, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biofuels market size is expected to be worth over USD 257.61 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 150.66 billion in 2026, growing at a solid CAGR of 6.90% between 2025 and 2034. The biofuels market is driven by the growing need for cleaner fuels and favorable government policies.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1187

Biofuels Market Size, By Fuel Type, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Fuel Type 2022 2023 2024 Biodiesel 32.26 34.53 37.03 Bioethanol 84.20 89.45 95.10



Biofuels Market Size, By Feedstock, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Feedstock 2022 2023 2024 Coarse Grains 32.21 34.03 36.00 Non-agri Feedstock 10.03 10.84 11.73 Biomass 7.58 8.18 8.83 Vegetable oil 32.44 34.42 36.57 Sugar crop 19.77 20.98 22.30 Jatropha 2.74 3.19 3.69 Others 11.70 12.34 13.02



Top Countries to Consume Biofuel:

Region/Country Consumption of Biofuel in 2022 Policies and Projections Europe About 20 billion liters The Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) mandates that 14% of the energy used in transport should come from renewable sources by 2030. India About 3 billion liters The Indian government is pushing for a 20% ethanol blend (E20) by 2025, with current blending levels around 10%. China About 5 billion liters The country has ambitious plans to expand ethanol use in gasoline, aiming for E10 (10% ethanol) nationwide. United States About 40 billion liters The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates significant biofuel blending in transportation fuels.



What are Biofuels?

Biofuels are renewable energy sources derived from organic materials, like plants, algae, and organic waste. They can exist as liquids, solids, or gases and serve as options to fossil fuels, powering vehicles, generating heat, and even producing electricity.

Biofuels are derived from biomass that can be replenished, making them a sustainable energy option. Biofuel combustion produces fewer harmful emissions compared to fossil fuels, encouraging a cleaner environment and assisting in mitigating climate change.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1187



What are the Major Applications of Biofuels?

Transportation Fuel (Road Transport) - Biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel are widely used as blending agents with gasoline and diesel in cars, trucks, and buses. Common blends include E10, E15, E85 (ethanol-gasoline), and B5, B20 (biodiesel-diesel), helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

Aviation Fuel (Sustainable Aviation Fuel - SAF) - Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), made from bio-based feedstocks, is emerging as a crucial solution for decarbonizing the aviation industry. SAF can be blended with conventional jet fuel and used in existing aircraft engines, offering significant lifecycle emission reductions.

Marine Fuel - Biofuels such as renewable diesel and bio-methanol are increasingly being explored as low-emission alternatives to heavy fuel oil in shipping. They help meet IMO decarbonization goals and reduce sulfur and particulate emissions in maritime transport.

Power Generation - Biofuels, particularly biomass-based liquid fuels, are used in power plants and backup generators to produce electricity. They serve as renewable alternatives to diesel or coal in off-grid and remote locations, and can help stabilize energy supply in peak demand periods.

Industrial Heating and Processes - In industries like cement, steel, and chemicals, biofuels are used for process heat or as a replacement for fossil fuels in high-temperature operations. This application helps industries lower their carbon intensity and meet sustainability targets.



What are the Key Trends of the Biofuels Market?

Rising Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF): With aviation under pressure to decarbonize, there's a surge in demand and investment in sustainable aviation fuels, which can reduce lifecycle emissions by up to 80%. Airlines and governments are setting SAF blending targets, making it a major growth area in biofuels.



With aviation under pressure to decarbonize, there's a surge in demand and investment in sustainable aviation fuels, which can reduce lifecycle emissions by up to 80%. Airlines and governments are setting SAF blending targets, making it a major growth area in biofuels. Shift Toward Advanced and Second-Generation Biofuels: There’s a clear move away from food-based (first-generation) biofuels toward advanced biofuels made from non-food biomass, waste oils, and agricultural residues, driven by sustainability goals and policy mandates like the EU’s RED II and U.S. RFS requirements.



There’s a clear move away from food-based (first-generation) biofuels toward advanced biofuels made from non-food biomass, waste oils, and agricultural residues, driven by sustainability goals and policy mandates like the EU’s RED II and U.S. RFS requirements. Increased Government Support and Regulatory Mandates: Global biofuel markets are being fueled by strong policy support, such as blending mandates, tax credits, and funding programs, especially in major markets like the U.S., EU, Brazil, India, and China, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and meet climate targets.



Global biofuel markets are being fueled by strong policy support, such as blending mandates, tax credits, and funding programs, especially in major markets like the U.S., EU, Brazil, India, and China, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and meet climate targets. Integration of Carbon Capture in Biofuel Production: Producers are increasingly integrating carbon capture and storage (CCS) with biofuel operations (known as BECCS), turning biofuel plants into carbon-negative facilities, which not only lowers net emissions but can also generate carbon credits.



Producers are increasingly integrating carbon capture and storage (CCS) with biofuel operations (known as BECCS), turning biofuel plants into carbon-negative facilities, which not only lowers net emissions but can also generate carbon credits. Expansion of Biofuel Feedstocks: There’s growing diversification in feedstocks, including algae, municipal solid waste, used cooking oil, and cellulosic materials, allowing for more sustainable and scalable biofuel production while minimizing competition with food crops.



➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/biofuels-market

Biofuels Market Opportunity

Growing Demand for Clean



Due to global decarbonization efforts, supportive government policies, growing energy needs, advancements in biofuel technology, as well as increasing consumer knowledge of environmental issues. Countries are incorporating policies to decrease carbon emissions, and biofuels serve as a sustainable, low-emission option to fossil fuels, playing a crucial role in the transition to cleaner energy.

Key Challenge

High Production Costs



They make biofuels more expensive than fossil fuels because of feedstock costs, high capital investment, as well as immature technologies. This is an economic disadvantage. The expense, along with the availability of raw materials (such as biomass) are significant factor, as weather and crop yields can influence expenses. Biofuels must compete with a mature and cost-effective fossil fuel industry. Even if biofuels are sold as a premium, eco-friendly product, the high production expenses can make them economically unviable without policy support.

Biofuels Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 132.13 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 141.00 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 150.66 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 257.61 Billion Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR 6.90% Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Years 2021–2023 Forecast Years 2025-2034 Largest Regional Market North America – 40.49% share in 2025 Fastest-Growing Region Asia-Pacific Dominant Fuel Type Segment Bioethanol – Driven by strong blending mandates and transport sector adoption Fastest-Growing Fuel Type Segment Biodiesel – Supported by waste-to-fuel initiatives and renewable diesel expansion Dominant Feedstock Segment Vegetable Oil – High production of soybean, palm, and rapeseed oils Emerging Feedstock Segment Jatropha and Algae-Based Feedstocks – High yield and non-food biomass benefits Major Applications Transportation (Road), Aviation (SAF), Marine, Power Generation, Industrial Heating Key Growth Drivers Decarbonization policies, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) investments, feedstock diversification, carbon credit mechanisms (BECCS), and global blending mandates Key Market Opportunities Expansion of second-generation and waste-based biofuels, carbon-negative biofuel production via BECCS, and SAF commercialization Key Challenges High production costs, feedstock volatility, and competition from established fossil fuel supply chains Government Support Programs RFS (U.S.), RenovaBio (Brazil), Ethanol Blending Program (India), Fit for 55 (EU), and China’s Pilot Bioethanol Initiatives Major Industry Players POET LLC, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Cargill, Wilmar International, Renewable Energy Group (Chevron), Abengoa Bioenergy, BTG International, DowDuPont Recent Key Developments • Sep 2025: BTG Bioliquids & NanosTech MOU for advanced drop-in biofuels.

• Jun 2025: Chevron Renewable Energy Group opens Ames Technology Center in Iowa to advance low-carbon fuel R&D. Report Coverage Market Size, Growth Forecast, Segmentation (Fuel Type, Feedstock, Region), Competitive Landscape, Regional Insights, Policy Analysis Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting



Case Study: How Integrated Biofuel Expansion Is Powering the Global Transition Toward Clean Energy

Overview

The biofuels revolution is accelerating across the globe as industries, governments, and consumers push for cleaner energy alternatives. North America currently dominates the global biofuels market with around 40% share, driven by abundant agricultural feedstock, supportive regulations, and large-scale adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Meanwhile, countries in Asia-Pacific such as India, China, and Japan are rapidly scaling biofuel production with aggressive policy targets and technological innovation.

Between 2025 and 2034, the global biofuels market is projected to expand from USD 141 billion to USD 257.61 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.9%, according to Precedence Research. The following case study highlights how integrated biofuel initiatives are de-risking decarbonization across multiple sectors—aviation, transportation, and industry—while showcasing how technological advancements and smart policies are shaping the future of sustainable energy.



Case Background: Building a Multi-Sector Biofuel Ecosystem

A North American consortium consisting of a major international airline, a national logistics company, and a cement manufacturing group collaborated to deploy an integrated biofuel strategy aimed at achieving measurable carbon reductions across all operations.

The initiative sought to:

Cut Scope 1 and 3 emissions by more than 30% through blended biofuel adoption.

by more than through blended biofuel adoption. Diversify feedstocks to reduce dependency on food crops.

Demonstrate financial viability under existing policy incentives such as tax credits, RFS/RIN programs, and carbon credit trading.



By 2030, the initiative achieved nearly 2 million metric tons of CO₂-equivalent emission reductions, proving biofuels can deliver both environmental and economic impact.

Feedstock and Technology Integration

The success of this initiative hinged on feedstock diversification and technology optimization:

Primary Feedstocks: Corn stover, used cooking oil, animal fats, sugarcane molasses, and agricultural residues.

Corn stover, used cooking oil, animal fats, sugarcane molasses, and agricultural residues. Conversion Technologies: HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids) for renewable diesel and SAF. Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) conversion for ethanol-derived jet fuel. Fast Pyrolysis for converting biomass into renewable industrial heating oils.

BECCS (Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage) integration turned production facilities into carbon-negative plants, allowing them to generate carbon credits.

This approach allowed producers to achieve flexibility, lower carbon intensity, and high scalability, aligning perfectly with the global shift toward advanced, second-generation biofuels.

Implementation Framework

Phase Focus Area Timeline Phase 1 Feedstock sourcing and biorefinery setup 8 months Phase 2 SAF and renewable diesel line commissioning 7 months Phase 3 Industrial bio-oil production launch 6 months Phase 4 BECCS integration for carbon capture 9 months



Within 24–28 months, the consortium achieved full operational capability, supplying fuel to airlines, trucking fleets, and industrial plants.

Sectoral Impact

1. Aviation

Produced 380 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually.

of annually. Reduced lifecycle emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuel.

compared to fossil jet fuel. Enabled airlines to blend up to 30% SAF, meeting ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme (CORSIA) targets.



2. Road Transport

Introduced B20 biodiesel and renewable diesel (R100) across national fleets.

and across national fleets. Decreased NOx and particulate emissions , improving air quality.

, improving air quality. Supported the circular economy by reusing waste oils and fats.



3. Industrial Applications

Deployed bio-oil and renewable diesel as substitutes for fossil fuels in cement kilns.

as substitutes for fossil fuels in cement kilns. Achieved 18% thermal energy substitution without compromising product quality.

without compromising product quality. Reduced dependence on imported coal and petroleum-based fuels.



Environmental and Financial Outcomes

Parameter Result (2025–2030) Total biofuel output 650 million liters/year CO₂ emissions avoided 1.92 million tonnes Average lifecycle CI reduction 45–60% Payback period 5–6.5 years Internal rate of return (IRR) 10–13% Unplanned downtime <2.5% On-spec delivery rate >97%



The project achieved cost competitiveness with fossil fuels, especially after factoring in Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits, tax incentives, and RIN trading.

Key Success Factors

Feedstock Diversification – Leveraged non-food biomass to stabilize input costs and enhance sustainability. Technological Integration – Combined HEFA, ATJ, and pyrolysis pathways for efficiency and scalability. Government Incentives – Maximized the impact of U.S. RFS, Brazil’s RenovaBio, India’s Ethanol Blending Program, and EU Fit for 55 mandates. Carbon-Negative Advantage – Adoption of BECCS turned emissions reduction into a revenue stream via carbon credits. Collaborative Ecosystem – Partnership among energy producers, transport operators, and policymakers ensured long-term viability.



Lessons Learned

Pretreatment technology is critical; early investment in feedstock cleaning reduces maintenance costs and downtime.

is critical; early investment in feedstock cleaning reduces maintenance costs and downtime. Book-and-claim systems allow SAF usage credits across global airline networks, even when physical supply is constrained.

allow SAF usage credits across global airline networks, even when physical supply is constrained. Chain-of-custody audits enhance transparency, enabling full monetization of carbon credits.

enhance transparency, enabling full monetization of carbon credits. Policy certainty remains key—long-term mandates and consistent subsidy frameworks accelerate industrial adoption.

remains key—long-term mandates and consistent subsidy frameworks accelerate industrial adoption. Modular refinery design supports expansion and replication across regions.



Replicability and Global Relevance

The model demonstrated in North America offers a blueprint for other regions:

Asia-Pacific can leverage agricultural residues (e.g., rice straw, palm waste) to scale cost-effective biofuel programs.

can leverage agricultural residues (e.g., rice straw, palm waste) to scale cost-effective biofuel programs. Europe can expand second-generation biofuels under stringent sustainability directives.

can expand under stringent sustainability directives. Latin America can capitalize on its sugarcane and Jatropha-based ethanol advantage for export-oriented growth.



With coordinated policy action, technological innovation, and investment alignment, this integrated approach can help countries achieve both energy security and net-zero ambitions.

Conclusion

This case study demonstrates how large-scale biofuel deployment is transforming global energy systems. The initiative’s success proves that biofuels are no longer experimental—they are commercially viable, scalable, and essential for decarbonizing sectors that cannot yet electrify.

By integrating diverse feedstocks, advanced conversion technologies, and policy-driven incentives, the biofuels market is charting a clear path toward a cleaner, circular, and carbon-negative energy future—aligning perfectly with the market trajectory projected by Precedence Research.

Don’t Miss Out! | Instant Access to This Exclusive Report https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1187

Biofuels Market Regional Outlook:

What is the U.S. Biofuels Market Size and Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. biofuels market size is valued at USD 50.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to cross USD 91.52 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1187

North America Biofuels Market: Why Does the Region Hold the Largest Share Globally?

North America dominates the market with a share of 40%, because of a combination of ample agricultural feedstock (such as corn and soybeans), a solid, established infrastructure, significant government support via policies and mandates (like tax credits and renewable fuel standards), and a large domestic market for both production as well as consumption. Significant investments in research and development (R&D) and the existence of major firms are driving innovation and even technological advancements in biofuel production and utilization. The aviation industry's increasing need for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) also led to North America's market leadership, with substantial investments in SAF projects.

The U.S. is a major player in the regional market due to its abundant agricultural resources, particularly corn and soybeans, which serve as primary feedstocks for ethanol and biodiesel. Strong government support through policies like the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), tax incentives, and blending mandates has driven large-scale production and investment in biofuels infrastructure. The country also benefits from a well-developed network of biorefineries and advanced technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability, supported by both public and private sector innovation.

Why is Asia-Pacific the Fastest-Growing Biofuels Market?

Many Asia-Pacific governments have introduced incentives, supportive policies, and R&D programs to encourage renewable energy and biofuels. India's ethanol blending program and even Japan's aviation biofuel mandates are instances of such initiatives. Advancements in biorefinery technologies and even efficient conversion processes are generally making biofuel production more scalable and cost-effective, bolstering market expansion.

Why is Europe Showing Notable Growth in the Biofuels Market?

Investment in second-generation and even advanced biofuels, including those from waste and even agricultural byproducts, raises sustainability and scalability. Governments have implemented mandates demanding a certain percentage of biofuels to be blended with traditional fuels, creating a guaranteed market for these goods. Significant capital is being invested to update existing facilities, develop the latest feedstock pre-treatment technologies, and expand the manufacturing of advanced biofuels.

Country-Level Investments and Funding for the Biofuels Industry:

United States - The U.S. has long supported biofuels through the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which mandates blending biofuels into transportation fuels. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act (2022) includes billions in tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), clean hydrogen, and advanced biofuels production, reinforcing America's commitment to scaling low-carbon fuels.



- The U.S. has long supported biofuels through the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which mandates blending biofuels into transportation fuels. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act (2022) includes billions in tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), clean hydrogen, and advanced biofuels production, reinforcing America's commitment to scaling low-carbon fuels. Brazil - Brazil, a global leader in sugarcane ethanol, launched the RenovaBio program to promote biofuels and reduce carbon emissions. The policy includes decarbonization credits (CBIOs) and mandates for fuel distributors to purchase credits, encouraging investment in cleaner fuel production and efficiency improvements across the sector.



- Brazil, a global leader in sugarcane ethanol, launched the RenovaBio program to promote biofuels and reduce carbon emissions. The policy includes decarbonization credits (CBIOs) and mandates for fuel distributors to purchase credits, encouraging investment in cleaner fuel production and efficiency improvements across the sector. India - India has aggressively ramped up its Ethanol Blending Program, targeting 20% ethanol blending by 2025. The government has committed billions of rupees in subsidies and soft loans for setting up ethanol production plants, especially using sugarcane, rice, and second-generation feedstocks, to reduce oil imports and cut emissions.



India has aggressively ramped up its Ethanol Blending Program, targeting 20% ethanol blending by 2025. The government has committed billions of rupees in subsidies and soft loans for setting up ethanol production plants, especially using sugarcane, rice, and second-generation feedstocks, to reduce oil imports and cut emissions. European Union - Under the Fit for 55 climate package, the EU supports biofuels, particularly advanced biofuels and sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), through blending mandates and incentives. Additionally, Horizon Europe, the EU's research and innovation program, provides substantial grants for developing new biofuel technologies and scaling up production.



China - China has invested heavily in pilot bioethanol programs and second-generation biofuel technologies, particularly in provinces like Jilin and Heilongjiang. While its nationwide E10 rollout has faced delays, the government continues to invest in research, infrastructure, and subsidies to expand domestic biofuel production and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.



✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Advanced Biofuels Market : Discover how next-generation biofuels made from non-food biomass are driving low-carbon transport solutions.

➡️ Liquid Biofuels Market : Analyze how liquid renewable fuels are transforming energy supply chains and industrial applications.

➡️ Biofuel Enzymes Market : Learn how enzymatic innovations are improving conversion efficiency and lowering production costs in biofuel manufacturing.

➡️ Bioethanol Yeast Market : Understand how yeast strains are enhancing fermentation yields and supporting the expansion of global ethanol production.

➡️ Paper-Based Biofuel Cell Market : See how paper-based biofuel cells are emerging as eco-friendly energy sources for portable and low-power devices.

➡️ Renewable Fuel Market : Track the growing adoption of renewable fuels as nations move toward net-zero emission targets and cleaner mobility.

➡️ Biodiesel Filter Market : Examine how advanced filtration technologies are improving biodiesel purity and engine performance worldwide.

➡️ Bioenergy Market : Explore how bioenergy is becoming a cornerstone of sustainable power generation and waste-to-energy solutions.

➡️ Biorefinery Market : Discover how integrated biorefineries are converting diverse biomass into fuels, chemicals, and high-value bioproducts.

➡️ Biomass Power Market : Analyze the role of biomass-based electricity generation in decarbonizing the global energy mix.

➡️ Fuel Ethanol Market : Gain insights into how fuel ethanol is leading the charge in renewable fuel blending and sustainable transportation initiatives.

Biofuels Market Segmentation Insights

Fuel Type Insights

Why did the Bioethanol Segment Dominate the Biofuels Market?

The bioethanol segment dominates the market because of its extensive usage in the transportation sector, funded by government initiatives such as blending mandates and a focus on energy security and sustainability. Bioethanol can be utilized in conventional petrol engines with minor modifications, making it easier to adapt compared to other biofuel options that might need significant changes to engine technology. Bioethanol is typically produced from readily available crops like corn, sugarcane, and wheat. This easy access to feedstock has made production scalable and cost-effective in major agricultural regions. The bioethanol industry benefits from a mature and widespread infrastructure, including biorefineries, distribution networks, and regulatory frameworks.

The biodiesel segment is expected to grow fastest in the market during the forecast period. Biodiesel is a renewable and biodegradable fuel that remarkably decreases greenhouse gas emissions and a few pollutants compared to conventional diesel, contributing to enhanced air quality and public health. Its production from renewable sources such as used cooking oil, vegetable oils, and even animal fats aligns with rising global efforts to decrease waste and encourage a circular economy.

Feedstock Insights

How did the Vegetable Oil Segment Dominate the Biofuels Market?

Due to a combination of ample supply from the food industry, compatibility with existing biodiesel manufacturing technologies, government funding for farm-to-fuel programs, and its status as a renewable feedstock with a decreased carbon footprint. Vegetable oils like soybean, rapeseed (canola), palm, and even sunflower oil are worldwide manufactured in large quantities for food purposes, which makes them a cost-effective and also accessible feedstock for biodiesel. Consumers together with industries are familiar with vegetable oils, and even their widespread usage in food and other applications fund their strong position in the market, mainly in emerging economies.

The Jatropha segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market, due to its unique advantages, including its ability to thrive on degraded land, high oil content, drought tolerance, and the manufacturing of high-quality biodiesel usable in standard diesel engines. Jatropha is a resilient plant that can thrive in numerous environmental conditions, especially in arid and degraded areas. Jatropha cultivation provides income generation and even job creation in developing countries, together with the potential to utilize its byproducts for other uses.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Biofuels Market Top Companies

BTG International Ltd - BTG International Ltd specializes in the development and commercialization of fast pyrolysis technology, converting biomass into bio-oil for renewable energy applications.



- BTG International Ltd specializes in the development and commercialization of fast pyrolysis technology, converting biomass into bio-oil for renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a leading producer of biodiesel and renewable diesel, offering cleaner fuel solutions for transportation and industrial sectors.



- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a leading producer of biodiesel and renewable diesel, offering cleaner fuel solutions for transportation and industrial sectors. Abengoa Bioenergy S.A. - Abengoa Bioenergy S.A. focuses on the production of bioethanol from cereal grains and biomass, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through advanced biorefinery processes.



- Abengoa Bioenergy S.A. focuses on the production of bioethanol from cereal grains and biomass, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through advanced biorefinery processes. Cargill - Cargill is involved in the biofuels market through the production and distribution of biodiesel and ethanol, integrating agricultural supply chains to support sustainable energy.



- Cargill is involved in the biofuels market through the production and distribution of biodiesel and ethanol, integrating agricultural supply chains to support sustainable energy. DowDuPont, Inc. - DowDuPont, Inc. (now split into Dow, DuPont, and Corteva) invested in cellulosic ethanol technologies, advancing the development of second-generation biofuels from non-food biomass.



- DowDuPont, Inc. (now split into Dow, DuPont, and Corteva) invested in cellulosic ethanol technologies, advancing the development of second-generation biofuels from non-food biomass. Wilmar International Ltd - Wilmar International Ltd is a major player in the biodiesel industry, using palm oil and other feedstocks to produce sustainable fuel alternatives across Asia and beyond.



- Wilmar International Ltd is a major player in the biodiesel industry, using palm oil and other feedstocks to produce sustainable fuel alternatives across Asia and beyond. POET, LLC - POET, LLC is one of the largest bioethanol producers in the world, operating numerous biorefineries that convert corn into renewable fuel while emphasizing environmental stewardship.



- POET, LLC is one of the largest bioethanol producers in the world, operating numerous biorefineries that convert corn into renewable fuel while emphasizing environmental stewardship. Archer Daniels Midland Company - Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) manufactures biodiesel and ethanol from crops like soybeans and corn, leveraging its vast agricultural network to support global biofuel demand.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, BTG Bioliquids BV (BTL) and NanosTech Technology & Innovations Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deliver a fully integrated solution to produce advanced, drop-in biofuels. The collaboration combines BTL’s pyrolysis technology, which converts sustainable biomass into bio-oil, with NanosTech’s proprietary Aquaprocessing (AQP) platform, which updates challenging bio-oils into refinery-ready feedstocks to manufacture fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and marine fuels. Source: https://www.hydrocarbonengineering.com

In June 2025, Chevron Corporation celebrated the grand start of the Ames Technology Center on the Chevron Renewable Energy Group (CREG) Campus. The 45,000 square foot facility, which sits on the Chevron Campus in Ames, Iowa, will stretch the firm’s lower carbon fuels technology development and even advanced technical support capabilities by adding the latest analytical laboratory and R&D space, along with new offices. Source: https://www.regi.com



Segments Covered in the Report

By Fuel Type



Biodiesel

Bioethanol



By Feedstock



Coarse Grain

Non-agri Feedstock

Biomass

Vegetable Oil

Sugar Crop

Jatropha

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France



Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines



Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1187

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter