Velocity Clinical Research Appoints Former Fortrea Executive, Andrew Reina, as Chief Revenue Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Clinical Research (Velocity), the leading fully integrated site organization, today announces the appointment of Andrew (Drew) Reina as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Drew joins from Fortrea, one of the world’s leading contract research organizations (CROs), where he held senior leadership roles driving growth strategies and global business development.

This appointment represents a pivotal milestone in Velocity’s evolution. The organization aims to set the standard for strategic relationships between multisite clinical research corporations (MCRCs), Sponsors, and CRO partners. Andrew will lead the revenue and partnership strategy, aligning patient recruitment expectations with strategic delivery for biotech and leading pharma companies, as well as small to medium-sized Sponsors and CROs.

Paul Evans, PhD, President & CEO of Velocity, commented: “This has been a challenging year for clinical research in many ways. Andrew’s experience at Fortrea brings deep CRO-centric leadership to our senior team, and his appointment is a key step in positioning Velocity not just as an exceptional site network, but as a strategic partner specifically for the unique needs of biotech and leading pharma companies.”

Drew Reina, Chief Revenue Officer of Velocity, said: “I’m honored to join this incredibly talented team and organization. Velocity has set the industry standard for what it means to be a truly integrated site network, delivering unmatched quality, scale, and operational excellence in clinical research. These strengths are essential as we navigate the growing complexities of clinical trial execution.

“Today, Sponsors and CROs increasingly rely on MCRCs to help accelerate speed to market and alleviate the burden on both sites and patients. Velocity is exceptionally positioned to meet the evolving needs of clinical research, and I’m energized by the opportunity to contribute to its continued growth and impact.”

Drew brings over two decades of global clinical research experience, most recently serving as Vice President and Head of Sales at Fortrea (formerly Labcorp Drug Development). In this role, he led a high-performing commercial organization, driving strategic partnerships and supporting the delivery of Phase 1-4 clinical trials across therapeutic areas.

Prior to Fortrea, he was Vice President of PPD’s Biopharma segment, overseeing a $1 billion+ global portfolio spanning Phase 2-4 studies, strategic partnerships, and alliance management. He holds a Finance degree from George Mason University School of Management and an MBA from INSEAD. He has a proven track record of forging enterprise-level partnerships with global Sponsors, scaling operations, and optimizing site networks for speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

As a member of Velocity’s executive leadership team, Drew will be responsible for driving growth through strategic partnerships with Sponsors and CROs, and aligning business development, marketing, and network operations to deliver consistent revenue performance. Working closely with the Chief Operating Officer, the CRO ensures that site performance, feasibility, and patient recruitment align with Sponsor and CRO expectations and deliver superior trial outcomes.

About Velocity Clinical Research

Velocity is the leading integrated site organization for clinical trials. With over 70 sites and more than 200 investigators, Velocity partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, diagnostics, and combination products that could improve human health and wellbeing. Velocity offers unified research site solutions to efficiently provide the right patients, investigators, and research staff for clinical trials across the U.S. and Europe.

The company also operates a technology hub in India, where it is unlocking a new era in clinical research by developing innovative systems to leverage expansive site, patient, and historical performance data. To learn more about how Velocity delivers high-quality data, exemplary patient care, and unprecedented efficiency for clinical trials at any scale, visit VelocityClinical.com

