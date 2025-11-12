Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues Increased by 58%, GAAP Operating Income Rose to $7.5 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Grew to $15.6 Million

Raising Midpoint of 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $117.7 million, compared with $74.6 million in Q3 2024;
  • GAAP operating income of $7.5 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $6.7 million in Q3 2024;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $12.8 million, compared with $8.3 million in Q3 2024;
  • GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q3 2024;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q3 2024;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million, compared with $10.7 million in Q3 2024.

Forward-Looking Expectations

With results continuing to trend toward the high end of expectations and improved visibility into the remainder of the year, the Company is raising the midpoint of its full-year 2025 financial outlook and narrowing the guidance to revenues between $445 million and $455 million for FY 2025, representing a higher revenue growth rate of approximately 47% at the midpoint. Previously, management had expected revenue for 2025 between $435 million and $455 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is now expected to be between $51 million and $53 million for a higher growth rate of approximately 23% at the midpoint, compared to the previous guidance for EBITDA to be between $50 million and $53 million.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: “Gilat delivered another strong quarter with significant growth and continued successful execution whilst generating robust cash from operations. Our competitive edge in satellite communications and success in next-generation programs, from VHTS to NGSO constellations and ESA solutions for IFC and Defense programs, are clearly translating into strong bookings of orders and growing demand. The $66 million private placement we completed this quarter reflects investor confidence in our strategy and combined with our strong cash generation from operations, provides additional resources to support our next phase of growth. 

Mr. Sfadia added, “Gilat Defense achieved new milestones with multi-million dollar orders from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, while our Commercial division recorded major wins for the SkyEdge IV platform and Gilat Stellar Blu’s Sidewinder ESA terminals. Gilat Peru also secured an order for $25 million from Pronatel, which is in addition to the $60 million that was reported in the beginning of Q3, for a total of $85 million.  These awards reinforce Gilat Peru's role in Peru's digital inclusion programs. We continued to strengthen our technology leadership with the industry’s first-to-market integration of AI into our Network Management System, bringing automation and intelligence to satellite network operations.”

Mr. Sfadia concluded, “These achievements underscore the strength of our diversified solution portfolio, our commitment to innovation and our ability to integrate new products and acquired businesses. With a strong balance sheet, robust backlog, and accelerating demand for multi-orbit solutions, we are excited about our potential growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions.”

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Receives $7 Million Order for In-Flight Connectivity Solution
  • Gilat Receives $42 Million in Orders from a Leading Satellite Operator for its Multi-Orbit SkyEdge IV Platform
  • Gilat Receives Over $7 Million Orders to Supply Transportable SATCOM Terminals to the U.S. Army
  • Gilat Announces Private Placement of US$66 Million to Institutional and Accredited Investors
  • Gilat Receives More Than $7 Million Order to Provide the U.S. DoD with Transportable SATCOM Terminals
  • Gilat Receives an Additional $25 Million Agreement to Advance Digital Inclusion in Peru
  • Gilat Awarded Over $60 Million for Stellar Blu ESA Sidewinder Terminals
  • Gilat Receives a Multimillion Contract from Israel’s Ministry of Defense for Advanced Strategic Defense SATCOM Project

Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its third quarter 2025 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date:Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Start:09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
  

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available through this link: https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/gilat

Or Dial-in:US: 1-888-407-2553
 International: +972-3-918-0609
  

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website https://www.gilat.com and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached unaudited summary consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the summary consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP measurements of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks
Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer
PublicRelations@gilat.com

Alliance Advisors

GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com
Phone: +1 212 838 3777


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)       
   Nine months ended
 Three months ended
   September 30,
 September 30,
    2025   2024   2025   2024 
   Unaudited Unaudited
          
Revenues $314,698  $227,320  $117,691  $74,611 
Cost of revenues  219,642   145,010   82,960   46,928 
          
Gross profit  95,056   82,310   34,731   27,683 
          
Research and development expenses, net  35,424   28,028   11,494   9,481 
Selling and marketing expenses  25,542   20,724   9,075   6,615 
General and administrative expenses  19,849   20,676   6,822   6,162 
Other operating expenses (income), net  3,758   (2,045)  (206)  (1,320)
          
Total operating expenses   84,573   67,383   27,185   20,938 
          
Operating income   10,483   14,927   7,546   6,745 
          
Financial income (expenses), net  (3,178)  1,441   (992)  662 
          
Income before taxes on income  7,305   16,368   6,554   7,407 
          
Taxes on income  4,627   (3,283)  1,544   (588)
          
Net income $ 11,932  $ 13,085  $ 8,098  $ 6,819 
          
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.21  $ 0.23  $ 0.14  $ 0.12 
          
Weighted average number of shares used in         
 computing earnings per share        
 Basic  57,546,606   57,016,883   58,477,579   57,017,032 
 Diluted  58,077,156   57,016,883   59,852,657   57,017,032 
          



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
         
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES             
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
        
   Three months ended Three months ended
   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
   GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP
   Unaudited Unaudited
              
Gross profit $34,731  2,774  $37,505 $27,683  755  $28,438
Operating expenses  27,185  (2,526)  24,659  20,938  (767)  20,171
Operating income  7,546  5,300   12,846  6,745  1,522   8,267
Income before taxes on income  6,554  5,300   11,854  7,407  1,522   8,929
Net income $ 8,098  3,685  $ 11,783 $ 6,819  1,325  $ 8,144
              
Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $0.06  $ 0.20 $ 0.12 $0.02  $ 0.14
              
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $0.05  $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $0.02  $ 0.14
              
              
Weighted average number of shares used in            
computing earnings per share            
 Basic  58,477,579    58,477,579  57,017,032    57,017,032
 Diluted  59,852,657    60,839,694  57,017,032    57,017,032
              
              
 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses (income), net,
     other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
              
   Three months ended
 Three months ended
     September 30, 2025
    September 30, 2024
 
     Unaudited
    Unaudited
 
              
GAAP net income   $8,098      $6,819   
              
Gross profit            
Stock-based compensation expenses    215       85   
Amortization of purchased intangibles    2,559       596   
Other integration expenses    -       74   
      2,774       755   
Operating expenses            
Stock-based compensation expenses    1,436       696   
Stock-based compensation related to business combination    -       1,131   
Amortization of purchased intangibles    1,120       248   
Other operating expenses (income), net    (206)      (1,320)  
Other integration expenses    176       12   
      2,526       767   
              
Taxes on income    (1,615)      (197)  
              
Non-GAAP net income   $11,783      $8,144   
              



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
          
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
    
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES             
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
      
   Nine months ended Nine months ended
   September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
   GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP
   Unaudited Unaudited
              
Gross profit $95,056  6,142  $101,198  $82,310  3,098  $85,408
Operating expenses  84,573  (10,658)  73,915   67,383  (4,180)  63,203
Operating income  10,483  16,800   27,283   14,927  7,278   22,205
Income before taxes on income  7,305  16,800   24,105   16,368  7,278   23,646
Net income  11,932  13,639   25,571   13,085  6,628   19,713
              
Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $0.23  $ 0.44  $ 0.23 $0.12  $ 0.35
              
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $0.22  $ 0.43  $ 0.23 $0.12  $ 0.35
              
              
Weighted average number of shares used in            
computing earnings per share            
 Basic  57,546,606    57,546,606   57,016,883    57,016,883
 Diluted  58,077,156    58,961,990   57,016,883    57,047,599
              
              
 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses (income), net.
      other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
              
              
              
     Nine months ended
      Nine months ended
  
      September 30, 2025
        September 30, 2024
   
     Unaudited     Unaudited  
              
GAAP net income   $11,932      $13,085   
              
Gross profit            
Stock-based compensation expenses    617       385   
Amortization of purchased intangibles    5,461       2,023   
Other non-recurring expenses    -       466   
Other integration expenses    64       224   
      6,142       3,098   
Operating expenses            
Stock-based compensation expenses    3,420       2,118   
Stock-based compensation related to business combination    (313)      3,297   
Amortization of purchased intangibles    3,273       772   
Other operating expenses (income), net    3,758       (2,045)  
Other integration expenses    520       38   
      10,658       4,180   
              
Taxes on income    (3,161)      (650)  
              
Non-GAAP net income   $25,571      $19,713   
              



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
         
ADJUSTED EBITDA:        
         
  Nine months ended
 Three months ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  Unaudited Unaudited
         
GAAP net income $11,932  $13,085  $8,098  $6,819 
Adjustments:        
Financial expenses (income), net  3,178   (1,441)  992   (662)
Taxes on income  (4,627)  3,283   (1,544)  588 
Stock-based compensation expenses  4,037   2,503   1,651   781 
Stock-based compensation related to business combination  (313)  3,297   -   1,131 
Depreciation and amortization (*)  16,458   10,709   6,412   3,266 
Other operating expenses (income), net  3,758   (2,045)  (206)  (1,320)
Other non-recurring expenses  -   466   -   - 
Other integration expenses  584   262   176   86 
         
Adjusted EBITDA $35,007  $30,119  $15,579  $10,689 
         
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive        
         
SEGMENT REVENUES:        
         
  Nine months ended
 Three months ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  Unaudited Unaudited
         
Commercial $206,234  $118,380  $72,957  $33,787 
Defense  67,094   68,398   24,090   30,994 
Peru  41,370   40,542   20,644   9,830 
         
Total revenues $ 314,698  $ 227,320  $ 117,691  $ 74,611 
         



     
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
U.S. dollars in thousands    
     
  September 30, December 31,
  2025
 2024
  Unaudited Audited
     
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $154,451  $119,384 
Restricted cash  430   853 
Trade receivables, net  54,381   49,600 
Contract assets  14,703   24,941 
Inventories  51,344   38,890 
Other current assets  44,680   21,963 
     
Total current assets  319,989   255,631 
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Restricted cash  15   12 
Long-term contract assets  7,890   8,146 
Severance pay funds  6,693   5,966 
Deferred taxes  18,222   11,896 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  5,593   6,556 
Other long-term assets  18,633   5,288 
     
Total long-term assets  57,046   37,864 
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET  72,849   70,834 
     
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET  58,160   12,925 
     
GOODWILL  167,706   52,494 
     
TOTAL ASSETS $675,750  $429,748 
     
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)    
U.S. dollars in thousands    
     
  September 30, December 31,
  2025
 2024
  Unaudited Audited
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Current maturities of long-term loan $3,750  $- 
Trade payables  13,534   17,107 
Accrued expenses  52,648   45,368 
Advances from customers and deferred revenues  81,407   18,587 
Operating lease liabilities  2,782   2,557 
Other current liabilities  31,519   17,817 
     
Total current liabilities  185,640   101,436 
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Long-term loans  55,525   2,000 
Accrued severance pay  7,249   6,677 
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues  140   580 
Operating lease liabilities  2,975   4,014 
Other long-term liabilities  33,620   10,606 
     
Total long-term liabilities  99,509   23,877 
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value  3,199   2,733 
Additional paid-in capital  1,014,112   943,294 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,170)  (6,120)
Accumulated deficit  (623,540)  (635,472)
     
Total shareholders' equity  390,601   304,435 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $675,750  $429,748 
     


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
      
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
  Nine months ended
 Three months ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  Unaudited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income  $11,932  $13,085  $8,098  $6,819 
Adjustments required to reconcile net income         
to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  16,302   10,542   6,360   3,209 
Stock-based compensation expenses  3,724   5,800   1,651   1,912 
Accrued severance pay, net  (155)  (17)  (79)  (77)
Deferred taxes, net  (6,325)  1,536   (2,092)  (188)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net  (10,613)  (7,019)  (1,379)  10,715 
Decrease (increase) in contract assets  10,453   (2,987)  (6,099)  (5,969)
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash) 12,070   3,071   316   (2,441)
Increase in inventories  (3,358)  (2,472)  (3,454)  (3,446)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables  (19,375)  5,080   (4,685)  1,501 
Increase in accrued expenses  1,027   2,675   5,614   4,904 
Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues  8,625   (12,162)  24,051   (2,676)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities  2,668   (1,745)  142   432 
Net cash provided by operating activities  26,975   15,387   28,444   14,695 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets  (8,260)  (4,095)  (4,004)  (1,445)
Investment in other asset  (3,500)  -   -   - 
Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired  (104,943)  -   -   - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (116,703)  (4,095)  (4,004)  (1,445)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayment of credit facility, net  -   (7,453)  -   - 
Repayment of short-term debts  -   (4,043)  -   (2,703)
Proceeds from short-term debts  -   6,770   -   5,301 
Proceeds from long-term loan, net of associated costs  58,970   -   -   - 
Repayment of long-term loan  (1,500)  -   (750)  - 
Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in a private placement, net  65,325   -   65,325   - 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  166   -   166   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  122,961   (4,726)  64,741   2,598 
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,414   (558)  298   160 
         
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  34,647   6,008   89,479   16,008 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period  120,249   104,751   65,417   94,751 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 154,896  $ 110,759  $ 154,896  $ 110,759 
         



