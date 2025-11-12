Leen Ismeik Launches LI Architects, Bringing Her Architectural Vision from Abu Dhabi to the World

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a young age Leen Ismeik was acutely aware of how architecture - by balancing form with aesthetics - contributes to the development of cities, enabling a location of simple origins to transform into a global hub. Leen, Founder and Managing Partner of LI Architects, part of HAMIC Group, watched Abu Dhabi’s evolution with admiration and motivation, imagining how every line, every colour, and every detail could tell a story.

As she grew her outlook was deeply shaped by her father, businessman Hasan Ismaik, Chairman of the Hasan Ismaik Group, whose philosophy taught her that nothing is impossible and that boldness and agility can go hand in hand with precision and quality. This family legacy became her compass, compelling her to construct a foundation built on design boldness and architectural precision.

Further inspired by the rich heritage and diverse cultural influences of the United Arab Emirates and guided by her father - her earliest role model - she proudly launches LI Architects carrying her artistic vision from Abu Dhabi to the world stating, “Today, through our practice, we aim to contribute to making these dreams a reality.”

It is clear that architecture and interior design act as cultural pillars that shape how communities live and connecting past, present, and future, and so it is no surprise that Leen’s work reflects a distinctive blend of custom and modernity. By weaving Emirati traditions with contemporary global aesthetics LI Architects creates spaces that pulse with life, identity, and creativity. This balance between tradition and innovation defines the firm’s approach across master planning, interior design, and spatial expression, always placing lived experience at the centre of its designs.

Also at the centre of the firm’s heart is its strong support for women’s empowerment, enabling women, both in the Emirates and abroad, to achieve breakthroughs in fields once considered to be a man’s realm. As a woman-led business LI Architects seeks to be at the forefront of support for women in the field of architecture and design.

The establishment of LI Architects comes at a pivotal time for the UAE’s booming design sector. The country’s interior design market is currently valued at USD 1.77 billion, with Mordor Intelligence projecting it to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of nearly 10%. Meanwhile, the UAE’s construction market has already reached a value of USD 42.7 billion in 2025, with expectations of an increase to USD 52.6 billion by 2030.

Today, LI Architects is working on several residential and commercial projects in Abu Dhabi, with Leen determined to reinforce the city’s position as a global destination for creativity and innovation — and to showcase the spirit of the Emirati women to the world.

