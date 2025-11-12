Brixton Metals Drills 112 g/t Gold Over 0.50m with Visible Gold Within 23.50m of 3.33 g/t Gold at Trapper Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Trapper Gold Target from the 2025 season. High-grade intervals were observed, in cases accompanied by visible gold. A total of 6272m was drilled at the Trapper Target from 30 holes this season. Assays are pending for the remaining 10 holes. The zone remains open for expansion in multiple directions. This news release presents assay results for gold only, with the exception of hole THN25-360, for which partial results for other elements are included. Multi-element data will be disclosed once received.

Highlights

Hole THN25-360 returned 18.50m of 3.39 g/t gold, 7.45 g/t silver, and 0.57% zinc from 90.50m depth. Including 3.00m of 15.69 g/t gold, 31.57 g/t silver, and 2.33% zinc from 96.00m depth.



Hole THN25-361 returned 23.50m of 3.33 g/t gold from 92.00m depth. Including 0.50m of 112.00 g/t gold from 112.00m depth.



Hole THN25-363 returned 25.50m of 3.16 g/t gold from 116.00m depth. Including 2.65m of 7.38 g/t gold from 122.00m depth. Including 0.50m of 10.80 g/t gold from 127.15m depth. Including 8.35m of 4.63 g/t gold from 133.15m depth.







Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are thrilled to share another round of strong drill results from the Trapper Gold Target, which continue to underscore the exceptional potential of this emerging gold system. The intercept reported earlier this season of 22.15 meters grading 4.44 g/t gold, including a high-grade interval of 1.50 meters at 57.20 g/t gold, is particularly encouraging and speaks to the robust mineralization we’re seeing at depth. These results reinforce our confidence in the scale, grade, and continuity of the Trapper zone. With assays still pending and the zone remaining open for expansion, we believe we are only beginning to uncover the full extent of this exciting target.”

Figure 1. Trapper Gold Target Plan Map for Holes THN25-360, THN25-361, and THN25-363.





Figure 2. Cross Section Looking South Showing Holes THN25-360, THN25-361, and THN25-363.





Table 1. Select Assay Intervals in Holes THN25-360, THN25-361, and THN25-363.

Hole ID From To Interval Gold Silver Zinc meter meter meter g/t g/t % THN25-360 90.50 109.00 18.50 3.39 7.45 0.57 including 96.00 99.00 3.00 15.69 31.57 2.33 THN25-361 92.00 115.50 23.50 3.33 Multi-element assays pending including 92.50 94.00 1.50 4.16 including 112.00 112.50 0.50 112.00 THN25-363 60.00 72.50 12.50 1.99 including 68.50 72.50 4.00 4.32 THN25-363 116.00 141.50 25.50 3.16 including 122.00 124.65 2.65 7.38 including 127.15 127.65 0.50 10.80 including 133.15 141.50 8.35 4.63



Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Discussion

Drill holes THN25-360, THN25-361, and THN25-363 were strategically positioned to test and infill the interpreted central upper mineralized body at the Trapper Target. All holes were collared from the same location. These holes were oriented to intersect the mineralized trend perpendicularly, aiming to assess the potential true width of the mineralized zone (Figure 2).

Gold mineralization at the Trapper Target is hosted within Triassic lapilli tuff, which has been intruded by Cretaceous quartz diorite and feldspar porphyry dikes of undetermined age. The mineralized zones are associated with vein assemblages containing pyrite, sphalerite, and galena. All three lithological units contain gold, with higher-grade intervals typically found near the contacts between these units, while lower-grade mineralization is present between the reported intervals. In addition to gold, mineralization at Trapper is accompanied by silver, zinc, lead, and copper. For example, hole THN25-360 returned high-grade gold alongside significant silver and zinc values (Figure 5). Analytical results for silver and other elements in holes THN25-361 and THN25-363 are currently pending from the laboratory.

The three holes intercepted mineralization over intervals ranging from 18.5m to 25.5m, with gold grades above 3.33 g/t Au. High-grade intervals were observed in all holes, including visible gold, as seen in hole THN25-361 (Figures 3 and 4), with 112.00 g/t Au over 0.5m.

Figure 3. Photograph of HQ Size Core, showing mineralization in Hole THN25-361 at 112.2m with visible gold within veins of pyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena.





Figure 4. Close-up Photograph of HQ Size Core, showing visible gold in Hole THN25-361 at 112.2m.





Figure 5. Representative core boxes of holes THN25-360, THN25-361 and THN25-363 showing high-grade gold mineralized intervals.





Table 2. Collar Information for Holes THN25-360, THN25-361, and THN25-363.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) THN25-360 630373.9 6485598 1276 215 -60 176 THN25-361 630373.9 6485598 1276 215 -45 164 THN25-363 630373.9 6485598 1276 215 -80 188



Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.40m to 1.00m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, or Langley, British Columbia, depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Ag, Pb, Cu, and Zn, as well as 48 additional elements, were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The certified reference materials were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Miss Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Miss Berry has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario, and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions.

