Fox River Resources Produces Purified Phosphoric Acid from Martison Project, Boosting Canada’s Battery Materials Supply Chain

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (“Fox River” or the “Company”) (CSE: FOX) is excited to announce the successful production of purified phosphoric acid (PPA), a crucial component for the lithium-iron-phosphate (“LFP”) battery supply chain.

During this milestone, the Company successfully completed testwork that identified all necessary unit operations required to upgrade merchant grade acid to PPA, laying the groundwork for building a dedicated PPA production facility. The proprietary technology and testing, provided by JESA Technologies LLC, confirmed the suitability of Martison concentrate for PPA production. The envisioned PPA facility is designed for integration within a phosphate fertilizer complex, which will recover byproducts rich in P 2 O 5 through adjustments in product mix and feed compositions throughout the complex.

Fox River intends to supply its PPA to prospective LFP battery manufacturers for initial evaluation and testing.

Stephen Case, CEO of Fox River, commented, “Our successful PPA production demonstrates Martison’s versatility and expands the potential market opportunities for the project. It also underpins our commitment to securing a reliable, domestic phosphate fertilizer supply for Canadian farmers, while supporting the growing LFP battery market. We are grateful to the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines for their support in advancing Martison as a new source of critical minerals.”

Technical Information

The scientific and technical disclosure for Fox River Resources included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. James Byrd. Mr. Byrd is a chemical engineer and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has verified the data disclosed in this news release.

About Fox River Resources

Fox River Resources holds a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project near Hearst, Ontario. Planned as a vertically integrated operation, the project harnesses a high-grade, large-scale igneous phosphate deposit—capable of providing secure domestic supplies of phosphate fertilizers as well as PPA for the LFP battery industry. The project’s Anomaly A deposit underpins a positive preliminary economic assessment with an effective date of April 21, 2022. More information is available at www.fox-river.ca or via Fox River’s SEDAR+ profile.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen D. Case

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 972-9222

www.fox-river.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

