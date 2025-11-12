Lantronix CEO to Participate in Craig-Hallum, ROTH and Headgate Partners Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced that its CEO Saleel Awsare will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:
- 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference — Tuesday, Nov. 18, New York City
- One-on-one meetings with CEO Saleel Awsare and Brent Stringham, CFO
- To register for the conference, click here.
- 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference — Wednesday, Nov. 19, New York City
- One-on-one meetings with CEO Saleel Awsare and Brent Stringham, CFO
- To register for the conference, click here.
- 14th Annual Headgate Partners NYC Summit – Tuesday, Dec. 16, New York City
- Small group and one-on-one meetings with CEO Saleel Awsare
- To register for the event, click here.
About Lantronix
Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.
