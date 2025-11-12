FLSmidth & Co. A/S financial calendar for 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 43-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

12 November 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark



For the year 2026, FLSmidth has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the annual general meeting:

18 February 2026: 2025 Annual Report

24 March 2026: Annual General Meeting

13 May 2026: Q1 2026 Interim Financial Report

19 August 2026: H1 2026 Interim Financial Report

11 November 2026: Q3 2026 Interim Financial Report





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

