FLSmidth & Co. A/S financial calendar for 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 43-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
12 November 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark
For the year 2026, FLSmidth has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the annual general meeting:
- 18 February 2026: 2025 Annual Report
- 24 March 2026: Annual General Meeting
- 13 May 2026: Q1 2026 Interim Financial Report
- 19 August 2026: H1 2026 Interim Financial Report
- 11 November 2026: Q3 2026 Interim Financial Report
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
