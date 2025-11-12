Interact's Enterprise Employee Experience Platform Adds Agentic AI to Drive Employee Listening at Scale

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact, the provider of the Employee Experience (EX) Platform that powers the world's best workplaces, today announced its Autumn 2025 launch featuring agentic AI capabilities, an intranet integration with Microsoft Copilot as a Microsoft Cloud AI Partner, enhanced workplace social tools, and more.

The launch addresses a critical workplace challenge: context-switching between disconnected tools fragments employee focus and drains productivity, while valuable signals buried in workplace conversations—from emerging risks to moments of recognition—remain invisible to leaders. By bringing everyday systems into a unified intranet, surfacing praise that would otherwise stay hidden, and deploying AI agents that analyze workplace sentiment, Interact enables organizations to accelerate work and strengthen culture.

“Success in the modern workplace is not about having more tools—it’s about having a smarter one," said Simon Dance, CEO of Interact. "Our agentic AI is the bridge that turns raw data into human insight, eliminating the noise that slows employees down. We are fixing the 'signal-to-noise' problem in the enterprise, empowering leaders to act faster and ensuring every single employee feels seen and connected to the mission, because that leads to results."

The Autumn 2025 launch introduces several new capabilities:

Move work along by simplifying the tech

Organizations can now reduce context-switching by consolidating tools and answers in one place. The Microsoft Copilot Connector securely exposes intranet content within Microsoft 365 Copilot, delivering permission-aware answers without requiring employees to leave their workflow. New out-of-the-box integrations with SAP Success Factors and ServiceNow bring HR and IT self-service directly into the intranet via Interact’s Marketplace, allowing employees to check PTO balances, view task lists, submit tickets, and access knowledge articles without switching systems.

Know where your focus is needed

The Signal Agent uses agentic AI to transform workplace chatter into context-rich insights. This always-on capability analyzes posts, comments, and forum discussions to detect sentiment shifts, trending topics, and potential risks, then sends detailed alerts to Internal Communications, HR, IT, or Security teams. Organizations gain a real-time pulse on employee concerns, unanswered questions, emerging themes, and compliance risks without manual monitoring or survey fatigue, so action can be taken before it’s too late.

Make success the norm

The new Recognition Agent ensures praise never gets lost. This agentic AI for managers detects recognition signals across internal channels and routes them to the right leaders with full context. It automatically conducts employee listening and surfaces moments of achievement, especially among frontline teams. By doing so, managers can celebrate contributions promptly and foster a stronger culture of recognition.

Customers participating in early access programs are already seeing the impact.

“Culture and recognition really matter to our teams,” said Jessica Jensen, Senior Manager of Communications at Love’s Travel Stops. “With so much great activity happening across our intranet every day, it can be hard to keep up and spot what truly matters. Interact recognized this challenge and delivered Signal Agent—which we're excited to use to amplify our core values.”

New features released during the Autumn 2025 launch are available now to all Interact customers. For more information, visit interactsoftware.com/fix-the-gridlock/

About Interact

Interact powers the world's best workplaces. Organizations like Levi's, Domino's, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Subway trust Interact's AI-driven, comprehensive employee experience platform to connect, engage, and inform their most important asset: their employees. To learn more, visit www.interactsoftware.com.

