Enphase Energy Announces Partnership with Green Mountain Power to Launch Innovations in Vermont including the Home Battery Lease Program

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced a new partnership with Green Mountain Power (GMP) in Vermont to launch innovations benefitting customers through technology and grid transformation. GMP selected Enphase to join its groundbreaking home battery lease program where customers have back up power when they need it and share stored energy during peak usage times so GMP can reduce costs for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Enphase to bring cutting-edge technology directly to our customers – strengthening the grid, improving reliability, and driving down costs,” said Mari McClure, president and CEO of GMP. “These innovative solutions are already helping customers stay powered through increasingly severe storms and grid events. We’re expanding access so more people can enjoy true energy independence and resilience, transforming the grid into a dynamic, two-way system – interconnected, adaptable, and stronger together.”

GMP’s battery lease program is a significant part of its growing 75 MW virtual power plant, which is now Vermont’s largest dispatchable energy source and peaking plant, helping to reduce costs for all GMP customers while boosting resiliency and grid flexibility. GMP and Enphase also expect to partner in bringing Vermonters the latest innovations, including access to Enphase’s bidirectional electric vehicle charger. The IQ® Bidirectional EV Charger is expected to launch in 2026 and will enable electric vehicles to power homes if the grid is down or send power to the grid during peak demand, adding another form of energy storage to GMP’s growing suite of flexible home energy offerings.

GMP’s battery lease program will offer eligible customers a ten-year lease of two IQ® Battery 10C™ systems at $55 per month or a one-time payment of $5,500. All products in the 4th-generation Enphase® Energy System – including the IQ Battery 10C, IQ® Meter Collar, and IQ® Combiner 6C – come with Enphase’s industry-leading 15-year warranty, 24/7 customer service, and access to the Enphase® App for advanced system performance monitoring. Enphase also recently announced first shipments of the IQ Battery 10C supplied from manufacturing facilities in the United States that meet the new domestic content requirements.

“We are pleased to be selected by Green Mountain Power, one of the nation’s most innovative utilities, to help create a cleaner, more resilient, and reliable grid for Vermont,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “Our IQ Battery systems feature advanced technology that is being deployed by utilities around the world as a flexible tool to create value for both their grids and the homeowners they serve. This program gives GMP customers an affordable, dependable source of back up energy that supports the grid while delivering the resilience and peace of mind that comes with knowing their home can stay powered when it matters most.”

GMP customers can get more information about the program and begin the sign-up process on Enphase’s website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, and more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

