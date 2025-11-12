Essity Brand, JOBST®, Teams Up with Toronto Raptors to Prove that “Not All Armour is Made of Steel”

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essity brand, JOBST®, a global leader in compression solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic new partnership with the Toronto Raptors, Canada’s premier basketball team. This game-changing collaboration marks a strong step forward in empowering individuals to confidently live their lives without compromise – despite venous or lymphatic conditions, you can live an active lifestyle with comfort and peace of mind. Comfort being a key component, because “Not All Armour is Made of Steel”.

As a Proud Partner of the Toronto Raptors, JOBST® is taking its mission courtside—proving that confidence, control and overcoming challenges can also be achieved off the court. From defying what holds you down to overcoming physical challenges to helping individuals live their lives without compromise, this partnership is all about promoting an active lifestyle and empowering individuals to confidently live life the way they want.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Toronto Raptors, a team that embodies strength, resilience, and leadership,” said Mark Settle, Marketing Manager for JOBST Canada. “Together, we’re empowering people to live healthy & active lives – values that are shared by the Toronto Raptors and upheld in all aspects of our partnership.”

“We’re excited to welcome Essity brand, JOBST®, to the Raptors family,” said Anton Wimmer, Vice President, Partnership Development and Revenue Strategy, MLSE. “This partnership embraces the power of sport, on and off the court, to inspire confidence and, together, we look forward to make a meaningful impact on our fans and communities.”

What Fans Can Expect:

In-arena presence during select Raptors home games at Scotiabank Arena

during select Raptors home games at Scotiabank Arena Digital campaigns where the team proves that “Not all armour is made of steel”

where the team proves that “Not all armour is made of steel” Strong Jobst presence in the Raptors app





This collaboration is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to encourage individuals to live their lives without compromise, support overall health, and provide innovative compression solutions that help manage their venous or lymphatic conditions. By teaming up with the Raptors, JOBST® is ensuring that individuals everywhere can take the shot, stay in control, and keep their confidence in the game of life.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming activations, visit www.jobstcanada.com or follow @JOBSTCanada and @Raptors on social media.

