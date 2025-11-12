Bespoke Extracts, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results – The Joint Company Scales Colorado Production and Margin Leadership

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB: BSPK), operating as The Joint Company, today announced record results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 — marking its strongest operational and financial performance to date.

“We’re not chasing the market — we’re building it,” said Hunter Garth, President of Bespoke Extracts. “Our Colorado business continues to prove that disciplined execution, brand trust, and smart manufacturing can win even in a contracting cannabis market. Q3 was a turning point. We produced more pre-rolls, earned strong margins, and expanded our reach — all while holding the line on overhead costs.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Record Revenue: $467,945, up 19.8% from Q2 2025 and 68.6% year-over-year.

$467,945, up 19.8% from Q2 2025 and 68.6% year-over-year. Gross Margin: 50.0%, up 860 basis points versus the prior year, driven by material, labor, and packaging efficiencies.

50.0%, up 860 basis points versus the prior year, driven by material, labor, and packaging efficiencies. Net Loss Improvement: GAAP net loss narrowed to $78,088, a 72% improvement from Q3 2024.

GAAP net loss narrowed to $78,088, a 72% improvement from Q3 2024. Record Production: 209,600 pre-rolls produced during the quarter — up 81% year-over-year.

Management Commentary

“Our 2025 strategic plan is delivering results, with demonstrable progress on revenue growth, distribution, and branded products,” said Michael Feinsod, Bespoke Chairman and CEO. “Our flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions in our core pre-roll business has allowed us to succeed this year in Colorado, setting us apart from many other participants.”

“We’ve built each of our brands brick by brick in one of the toughest cannabis markets in the country,” said Garth. “The fact that we can grow revenue by approximately 69% while expanding margins in a shrinking market says everything about our team and our process.

“This is what operational excellence looks like — continual improvement through iteration, data, and pride in the craft.”

“These Q3 results are a testament to the resilience and innovation at the core of The Joint Company,” said Michael Feinsod. “Our team's focus on efficiency and quality has not only driven record growth but also positioned us for scalable expansion. We're excited about the pipeline ahead and confident in delivering sustained value to shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September

30, 2025

September

30, 2024

% Change June

30, 2025

% Change September

30, 2025

September

30, 2024

% Change Revenue $ 467,945 $ 277,471 68.6 % $ 390,553 19.8 % $ 1,121,657 $ 816,062 37.4 % Gross Profit $ 234,175 $ 114,995 103.6 % $ 197,499 18.6 % $ 542,453 $ 323,693 67.6 % Gross Margin 50.0 % 41.4 % 50.6 % 48.4 % 39.7 % Operating Expenses $ 288,066 $ 377,463 -23.7 % $ 359,457 -19.9 % $ 1,003,640 $ 1,139,207 -11.9 % Net loss $ (78,088 ) $ (275,613 ) -71.7 % $ (205,106 ) -61.9 % $ (543,715 ) $ (850,626 ) -36.1 % Basic and diluted shares outstanding 11,249,959 10,635,068 11,153,220 11,185,821 10,327,972 EPS $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 )

Building from the Ground Up

Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook

Revenue : Projected between $425,000 and $500,000, up 41%–66% year-over-year, driven by continued demand for Fresh Joints and expansion of Doobskis and Dutch Blunts.

: Projected between $425,000 and $500,000, up 41%–66% year-over-year, driven by continued demand for Fresh Joints and expansion of Doobskis and Dutch Blunts. Gross Margin : The company expects to maintain approximately 50% blended gross margins across product lines through disciplined cost management and increased production throughput.

: The company expects to maintain approximately 50% blended gross margins across product lines through disciplined cost management and increased production throughput. Innovation : Two new Company owned brands are set to launch in Q4, designed to capture adjacent market segments with highly competitive price-to-quality positioning.

: Two new Company owned brands are set to launch in Q4, designed to capture adjacent market segments with highly competitive price-to-quality positioning. Expansion : Bespoke continues to evaluate opportunities to replicate The Joint Company model in additional regulated markets, including Massachusetts and New York.

: Bespoke continues to evaluate opportunities to replicate The Joint Company model in additional regulated markets, including Massachusetts and New York. The company’s core brand, Fresh Joints, continues to lead Colorado’s pre-roll category in quality and volume growth. Meanwhile, new launches, Doobskis and Dutch Blunts gained meaningful traction with retail partners, creating diversified revenue streams and establishing The Joint Company as a multi-brand pre-roll house.



“We’re turning a single-state success story into a scalable blueprint,” Garth added. “Our aim is simple — to control the pre-roll category through quality, efficiency, and culture. What started as a manufacturing facility in Aurora is now a system that can be replicated across markets.”

Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 16,743 $ 60,305 Accounts receivable, net 103,532 57,276 Prepaid expense 12,895 15,150 Inventory, net 63,662 32,526 Total current assets 196,832 165,257 Furniture and equipment 24,051 31,342 License 10,000 10,000 Right of Use Asset 52,690 140,489 Deposits 12,000 12,000 Total assets $ 295,573 $ 359,088 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,392,869 $ 958,276 Note payable 25,000 20,000 Advances - related party 66,872 66,872 Operating lease liability 52,650 73,523 Notes payable -- secured (Net of discount of $49,810) 335,190 - Total current liabilities 1,872,581 1,118,671 Long-Term liabilities Notes payable -- secured (Net of discount of $68,649) - 241,351 Notes payable 169,000 169,000 Note payable - related party 849,500 849,500 Long-Term Operating Lease Liability - 72,504 Total liabilities 2,891,081 2,451,026 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' Deficit Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31,2024, respectively - - Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 1 share designated; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, stated value $24,000. - - Common stock, $0.001 par value: 3,000,000,000 authorized; 11,253,220 and 11,153,220 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 11,251 11,151 Common stock to issue 6,478 shares - - Additional paid-in capital 24,341,072 24,301,027 Accumulated deficit (26,947,831 ) (26,404,116 ) Total stockholders' deficit (2,595,508 ) (2,091,938 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 295,573 $ 359,088 See the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s 10Q filing.







Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 467,945 $ 277,471 $ 1,121,657 $ 816,062 Cost of products sold 233,770 162,476 579,204 492,369 Gross Profit 234,175 114,995 542,453 323,693 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 260,228 361,393 911,006 1,035,137 Professional fees 27,838 16,070 92,634 104,070 Total operating expenses 288,066 377,463 1,003,640 1,139,207 Loss from operations (53,891 ) (262,468 ) (461,187 ) (815,514 ) Other income / (expenses) Interest expense (24,197 ) (13,145 ) (82,528 ) (35,112 ) Total other (expense) / income (24,197 ) (13,145 ) (82,528 ) (35,112 ) Loss before income tax (78,088 ) (275,613 ) (543,715 ) (850,626 ) Provision for income tax - - - - Net Loss $ (78,088 ) $ (275,613 ) $ (543,715 ) $ (850,626 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic and Diluted 11,249,959 10,635,068 11,185,821 10,327,972 NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING Basic and Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) See the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s 10Q filing.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB: BSPK) is a Nevada corporation operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bespoke Extracts Colorado, LLC. The company develops and manufactures branded and white-label cannabis products for the regulated U.S. market. Its flagship platform, The Joint Company, produces pre-rolls and infused products distributed across licensed Colorado dispensaries. The company currently manufactures under its owned brands FreshJoints, Doobskis, DutchBlunts and Sweet Joints.

For more information, visit: www.bespokeextracts.com

Email: info@bespokeextracts.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed due to market conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Bespoke’s filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.