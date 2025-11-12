Bespoke Extracts, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results – The Joint Company Scales Colorado Production and Margin Leadership

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB: BSPK), operating as The Joint Company, today announced record results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 — marking its strongest operational and financial performance to date.

“We’re not chasing the market — we’re building it,” said Hunter Garth, President of Bespoke Extracts. “Our Colorado business continues to prove that disciplined execution, brand trust, and smart manufacturing can win even in a contracting cannabis market. Q3 was a turning point. We produced more pre-rolls, earned strong margins, and expanded our reach — all while holding the line on overhead costs.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Record Revenue: $467,945, up 19.8% from Q2 2025 and 68.6% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 50.0%, up 860 basis points versus the prior year, driven by material, labor, and packaging efficiencies.
  • Net Loss Improvement: GAAP net loss narrowed to $78,088, a 72% improvement from Q3 2024.
  • Record Production: 209,600 pre-rolls produced during the quarter — up 81% year-over-year.

Management Commentary

“Our 2025 strategic plan is delivering results, with demonstrable progress on revenue growth, distribution, and branded products,” said Michael Feinsod, Bespoke Chairman and CEO. “Our flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions in our core pre-roll business has allowed us to succeed this year in Colorado, setting us apart from many other participants.”

“We’ve built each of our brands brick by brick in one of the toughest cannabis markets in the country,” said Garth. “The fact that we can grow revenue by approximately 69% while expanding margins in a shrinking market says everything about our team and our process.

“This is what operational excellence looks like — continual improvement through iteration, data, and pride in the craft.”

“These Q3 results are a testament to the resilience and innovation at the core of The Joint Company,” said Michael Feinsod. “Our team's focus on efficiency and quality has not only driven record growth but also positioned us for scalable expansion. We're excited about the pipeline ahead and confident in delivering sustained value to shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

Results of OperationsFor the Three Months EndedFor the Nine Months Ended
 September
30, 2025
September
30, 2024
% ChangeJune
30, 2025
% ChangeSeptember
30, 2025
September
30, 2024
% Change
Revenue$467,945 $277,471 68.6%$390,553 19.8%$1,121,657 $816,062 37.4%
Gross Profit$234,175 $114,995 103.6%$197,499 18.6%$542,453 $323,693 67.6%
Gross Margin 50.0% 41.4%  50.6%  48.4% 39.7% 
Operating Expenses$288,066 $377,463 -23.7%$359,457 -19.9%$1,003,640 $1,139,207 -11.9%
         
Net loss$(78,088)$(275,613)-71.7%$(205,106)-61.9%$(543,715)$(850,626)-36.1%
Basic and diluted shares outstanding 11,249,959  10,635,068   11,153,220   11,185,821  10,327,972  
EPS$(0.01)$(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.05)$(0.08) 
                   

Building from the Ground Up

Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook

  • Revenue: Projected between $425,000 and $500,000, up 41%–66% year-over-year, driven by continued demand for Fresh Joints and expansion of Doobskis and Dutch Blunts.
  • Gross Margin: The company expects to maintain approximately 50% blended gross margins across product lines through disciplined cost management and increased production throughput.
  • Innovation: Two new Company owned brands are set to launch in Q4, designed to capture adjacent market segments with highly competitive price-to-quality positioning.
  • Expansion: Bespoke continues to evaluate opportunities to replicate The Joint Company model in additional regulated markets, including Massachusetts and New York.
  • The company’s core brand, Fresh Joints, continues to lead Colorado’s pre-roll category in quality and volume growth. Meanwhile, new launches, Doobskis and Dutch Blunts gained meaningful traction with retail partners, creating diversified revenue streams and establishing The Joint Company as a multi-brand pre-roll house.

“We’re turning a single-state success story into a scalable blueprint,” Garth added. “Our aim is simple — to control the pre-roll category through quality, efficiency, and culture. What started as a manufacturing facility in Aurora is now a system that can be replicated across markets.”

 
Bespoke Extracts, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) 
 
  September 30,  December  31, 
  2025  2024 
       
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash $16,743  $60,305 
Accounts receivable, net  103,532   57,276 
Prepaid expense  12,895   15,150 
Inventory, net  63,662   32,526 
Total current assets  196,832   165,257 
         
Furniture and equipment  24,051   31,342 
License  10,000   10,000 
Right of Use Asset  52,690   140,489 
Deposits  12,000   12,000 
Total assets $295,573  $359,088 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $1,392,869  $958,276 
Note payable  25,000   20,000 
Advances - related party  66,872   66,872 
Operating lease liability  52,650   73,523 
Notes payable -- secured (Net of discount of $49,810)  335,190   - 
Total current liabilities  1,872,581   1,118,671 
         
Long-Term liabilities        
Notes payable -- secured (Net of discount of $68,649)  -   241,351 
Notes payable  169,000   169,000 
Note payable - related party  849,500   849,500 
Long-Term Operating Lease Liability  -   72,504 
Total liabilities  2,891,081   2,451,026 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)        
         
Stockholders' Deficit        
Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31,2024, respectively  -   - 
Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 1 share designated; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and  December 31, 2024, respectively, stated value $24,000.  -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value: 3,000,000,000 authorized; 11,253,220 and 11,153,220 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  11,251   11,151 
Common stock to issue 6,478 shares  -   - 
Additional paid-in capital  24,341,072   24,301,027 
Accumulated deficit  (26,947,831)  (26,404,116)
Total stockholders' deficit  (2,595,508)  (2,091,938)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $295,573  $359,088 
         
See the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s 10Q filing.


 
Bespoke Extracts, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  For the three months ended
September 30,		  For the Nine Months  Ended
September 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
Sales $467,945  $277,471  $1,121,657  $816,062 
Cost of products sold  233,770   162,476   579,204   492,369 
Gross Profit  234,175   114,995   542,453   323,693 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling, general and administrative expenses  260,228   361,393   911,006   1,035,137 
Professional fees  27,838   16,070   92,634   104,070 
Total operating expenses  288,066   377,463   1,003,640   1,139,207 
                 
Loss from operations  (53,891)  (262,468)  (461,187)  (815,514)
                 
Other income / (expenses)                
Interest expense  (24,197)  (13,145)  (82,528)  (35,112)
Total other (expense) / income  (24,197)  (13,145)  (82,528)  (35,112)
                 
Loss before income tax  (78,088)  (275,613)  (543,715)  (850,626)
Provision for income tax  -   -   -   - 
Net Loss $(78,088) $(275,613) $(543,715) $(850,626)
                 
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING                
Basic and Diluted  11,249,959   10,635,068   11,185,821   10,327,972 
                 
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING                
Basic and Diluted $(0.01) $(0.03) $(0.05) $(0.08)
                 
See the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s 10Q filing.
 

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB: BSPK) is a Nevada corporation operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bespoke Extracts Colorado, LLC. The company develops and manufactures branded and white-label cannabis products for the regulated U.S. market. Its flagship platform, The Joint Company, produces pre-rolls and infused products distributed across licensed Colorado dispensaries. The company currently manufactures under its owned brands FreshJoints, Doobskis, DutchBlunts and Sweet Joints.

For more information, visit: www.bespokeextracts.com
Email: info@bespokeextracts.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed due to market conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Bespoke’s filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


