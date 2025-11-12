Kratos’ $50 Million State-of-the-Art Hypersonic System Indiana Payload Integration Facility on Track for 2026

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security, and global markets, today announced that its Indiana Payload Integration Facility (IPIF) for Hypersonic Systems located in Crane, Indiana, is on schedule to be fully mission capable by the end of 2026. The state-of-the-art facility is now under roof, and work is progressing rapidly to finalize equipment-bearing foundations and erect interior structures.

Kratos’ IPIF, which is estimated to cost more than $50 million once complete, is designed and purpose-built for rapid, affordable preparation of experimental payloads to significantly boost the tempo of flight testing for next-generation hypersonic systems and technologies and to accelerate the development of new and advanced weapons systems.





Rendering of Kratos’ Indiana Payload Integration Facility (IPIF)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95e4a079-ba88-4517-a33f-41eb6ee64b0f

The state-of-the-art, 68,000-square-foot complex will feature advanced manufacturing and test capabilities along with enhanced workflows to boost the tempo of critical hypersonic vehicle and payload activities for programs such as the Multi-Service Advanced Capabilities Hypersonic Testbed (MACH-TB) program. The project demonstrates Kratos’ steadfast commitment to advancing hypersonic system development and expanding crucial industrial base infrastructure needed to accelerate Mach 5+ flight testing. The facility is expected to create over 100 high-tech jobs when complete, with an estimated average annual wage of $80,000+.





IPIF Construction

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d180ee5f-5a9f-43c1-aa79-ae1a026603f2

Josh Peterson, Senior Vice President and Product Manager for Kratos Launch Vehicles, said: “We’re pleased with the tremendous progress made so far, and extremely excited to get to work processing experiments and payloads for MACH-TB. This building’s design, which was heavily influenced by engineers and technicians with countless years of test vehicle experience, promises to accelerate throughput and provide a needed boost to the pace of hypersonic testing.”

Mike Johns, Senior Vice President of Kratos SRE, said: “This is an important addition to the hypersonics test infrastructure located near NSWC Crane and will be a national asset for the hypersonics test and experimentation community across the country. The entire community in Southern Indiana has been very helpful and supportive getting this project off the ground, and it is one of many new projects Kratos is bringing to the area.”

Dave Carter, President of Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services, said: “Kratos is proud to be leading the MACH-TB industry team and building the facilities needed to augment our nation’s capabilities to advance hypersonic testing. The IPIF will provide needed infrastructure to accelerate the advancement of critical hypersonic technologies.”

Kratos remains at the forefront of hypersonic and advanced technology development and testing, providing affordable, high-performance solutions to meet the needs of the U.S. military and allied nations. Kratos is the only company delivering both propulsion and flyer systems, which includes Kratos’ low cost Erinyes Hypersonic Flyer, Dark Fury, Zeus and Oriole Solid Rocket Motors, along with other Kratos systems and technologies. Kratos provides unmatched innovation, disruptive capabilities, mission responsiveness and affordability to our customers across our portfolio of systems.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, advanced vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

