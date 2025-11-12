The C3i Center welcomes Bobby Boursiquot as its new Vice President of Commercialization





MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C3i Center is proud to announce the appointment of Bobby Boursiquot, B.Sc., MBA, as Vice President of Commercialization.

With over two decades of experience in scientific innovation and commercial growth, Mr. Boursiquot will lead the C3i Center's initiatives to accelerate the transfer of cell and gene therapy discoveries to the marketplace.

“Bobby's rare combination of scientific rigour, commercialization foresight, and leadership in developing partnerships makes him an ideal addition to our team.”

“His arrival strengthens our mission to translate groundbreaking research into real-world treatments, empowering healthcare providers to fight disease, improve patient outcomes, and save lives.”

- Yvan Côté, President and CEO of C3i Center.

Before joining the C3i Center, Mr. Boursiquot was Director of Business Development and Partnerships at CERASP (Center for Expertise and Applied Research in Pharmaceutical Sciences), where he successfully established collaborations with universities, incubators, biotech start-ups, CDMOs, support and funding organizations, and other institutional partners.

Previously, as Director of Business Development at Neopharm Labs Inc., he led a multidisciplinary team spread across three locations, doubling the company's revenue in five years and achieving a customer retention rate of over 90%.

Mr. Boursiquot's career began in analytical chemistry and quality assurance, where he held successive management positions at BioEnvelop (formerly Paladin Labs Inc.), followed by executive positions at Pharmetics Inc. and Laboval Inc. His professional background demonstrates a deep understanding of the entire innovation lifecycle, from laboratory discovery to the commercialization of compliant products.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Concordia University, an MBA from UQAM, and a certificate in Business Management from HEC Montréal.

"The gap between a brilliant discovery in the laboratory and a cell therapy that saves a patient's life is where most innovations fail. C3i is specifically designed to bridge that gap. I am delighted to join the team and focus on establishing the strong industrial partnerships needed to bring these essential treatments to market and make them available to patients faster than ever before."

- Bobby Boursiquot

As Vice President of Commercialization, Mr. Boursiquot will lead the C3i Center's industrial collaborations and implement market readiness strategies to commercialize our innovations in cell and gene therapies.

About C3i Center

C3i Center is a full-service provider, a commercial GMP CDMO.

We transform groundbreaking research into tangible cell and gene therapies, enabling healthcare providers to fight disease and improve patient outcomes. We have 15 years of experience and a 99% success rate in over 300 clinical productions. We meet our clients' needs, from process development to commercialization, with our state-of-the-art GMP facility and comprehensive in-house analytical center.

Our services include:

– GMP-compliant cell manufacturing services

– GMP-compliant laboratory testing services

– GMP-compliant cryopreservation and biobanking services

– Cold chain logistics services

– Process development and technology transfer services

Our cGMP facility complies with the regulations of the FDA, EMA, and Health Canada. We have obtained a pharmaceutical establishment license (DEL) and a manufacturing license from the EMA, allowing us to manufacture cell therapies for the Canadian and European markets.

To learn more about our company, visit www.c3icenter.com.

For inquiries about our activities, please get in touch with our Director of Business Development, Jamie Sharp, by phone at 514-400-4866 or by email at businessdev@centrec3i.com.

