Astiva Health Receives 2026 Senior Choice Gold Award, Reinforcing Market Leadership in Medicare Advantage

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astiva Health (or the “Company”), a rapidly growing Medicare Advantage organization serving California’s diverse senior population, today announced it has been awarded the 2026 Senior Choice Gold Award by HealthMetrix Research Inc., a nationally respected evaluator of Medicare plan performance and value.

The recognition underscores Astiva’s sustained delivery of high-value, cost-effective coverage—particularly in the San Diego and Santa Clara markets, where the plan’s culturally aligned benefit design and member experience outperformed peer benchmarks. The Senior Choice Gold Award is granted annually to Medicare Advantage plans that demonstrate superior cost-sharing value and performance, as verified through HealthMetrix’s independent 2026 CostShare Report.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to not only serve, but to understand and elevate the communities we care for,” said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Astiva Health. “Our culturally centered model is delivering measurable outcomes—and this award validates our approach as both effective and scalable.”

With a 4-star CMS quality rating and over 38,000 Medicare Advantage members served across California, Astiva has emerged as a leading plan focused on underserved and multi-lingual populations—particularly within the fast-growing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) demographic. The Company’s integrated model blends multilingual support, community-based engagement, and high-touch preventive care, resulting in improved satisfaction, retention, and health outcomes.

Astiva’s growth trajectory continues to be fueled by operational efficiency, member trust, and deep community penetration. As the organization builds infrastructure for long-term scale, national recognition such as the Senior Choice Gold Award reinforces the company’s competitive position as a differentiated player in the Medicare Advantage landscape.

The full 2026 Cost Share Report and award details are available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com.

For more information about Astiva Health plan offerings, please visit www.AstivaHealth.com or call 1-866-688-9021.

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a leader in culturally responsive healthcare solutions, committed to bridging healthcare gaps for diverse and underserved populations. With a focus on delivering personalized care, Astiva empowers its members through innovative Medicare Advantage plans, strategic partnerships, and multilingual resources. Serving over 38,000 members across California, Astiva Health is redefining healthcare accessibility and equity through community integration and culturally tailored care.

About HealthMetrix Research Inc.

Founded in 1995, HealthMetrix Research Inc. is an independent, nationally recognized research and consulting firm focused on evaluating the value and performance of Medicare Advantage plans. Through its flagship MedicareNewsWatch.com CostShare Report, HealthMetrix provides objective, data-driven comparisons of plan benefits, member cost-sharing, and value metrics to help consumers, providers, and payers make informed decisions.

HealthMetrix Research is best known for its Senior Choice Gold Award, presented annually to Medicare Advantage plans that demonstrate outstanding value and benefit design based on rigorous, comparative analysis. With a mission to promote transparency and performance in senior healthcare, HealthMetrix Research serves as a trusted source of insight for beneficiaries, media, and healthcare stakeholders nationwide.

For more information, visit www.HealthMetrixResearch.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Astiva@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860