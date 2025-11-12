Acres Partners with Urban Land Institute to Advance Land and Housing Research

Fayetteville, Ark., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete land intelligence platform, has partnered with Urban Land Institute Northwest Arkansas to strengthen housing and land-use research in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. The collaboration will provide ULI NWA with access to Acres’ national parcel and ownership data, supporting regional planning and development initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Acres will help ULI NWA analyze properties owned by faith-based organizations to evaluate potential for affordable housing on suitable, underutilized land in support of the Faithful Foundations program.. This effort helps visualize opportunities for affordable housing and mission-driven development across Benton and Washington counties.

“This partnership embodies our shared commitment to helping communities make smarter, more transparent land decisions,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres.com. “By incorporating Faithful Foundations sites into Acres, we’re giving civic and private leaders the ability to see and act on opportunities that directly support housing affordability.”

“Acres’ technology adds a powerful layer to the work our members are doing on the ground,” said Wes Craiglow, Executive Director of ULI Northwest Arkansas. “Visualizing these sites spatially helps connect data to action, supporting developers, planners, and congregations as they bring new housing options to life.”

Founded in 1936, Urban Land Institute (ULI) is a global network of professionals in real estate, design, planning, and public policy dedicated to shaping the future of the built environment. Its Northwest Arkansas chapter focuses on advancing housing affordability, sustainability, and community-driven design in a rapidly growing region.

Together, Acres and ULI NWA aim to make land and housing data more accessible—helping local leaders, developers, and organizations plan for growth that is equitable, informed, and enduring.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

About the Urban Land Institute Northwest Arkansas

The Urban Land Institute (ULI) is a global, member-driven organization of real estate and land-use professionals. ULI Northwest Arkansas convenes developers, investors, planners, and community leaders to address regional issues, including housing affordability, design, and sustainable growth. Learn more at arkansas.uli.org.