Nasdaq Celebrates the Permian Basin by Ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Midland, Texas

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today joins Daniel Energy Partners and leaders across the oil and gas industry at the 8th Annual Permian Basin BBQ Cook-Off, powered by Upright Digital, in Midland, Texas, to celebrate the region’s leadership role in powering the world’s economy. The company will ring the Market Closing Bell from the Permian Basin, underscoring Nasdaq’s long-standing partnership with the state and its commitment to supporting Texas’s continued leadership in innovation and growth.

The event at the Permian Basin brings together executives and innovators from across the energy sector to connect, celebrate, and collaborate on continuing to drive forward the industry and Texas’s economic growth.

As part of the celebration, Nasdaq also announced its intent to launch Nasdaq Texas, a new dual listing venue designed to expand Nasdaq’s services for companies across the state while bringing new growth and investment opportunities to U.S. investors. The launch of Nasdaq Texas is part of a broader effort to strengthen Nasdaq’s presence across the region, spanning listings, technology, data, and advocacy.

“There’s no better place to share our vision for Nasdaq Texas than here in the Permian Basin,” said Rachel Racz, Head of Listings for Texas, Southern U.S., and LATAM. “Texas represents the best of American enterprise- innovation, resilience, and growth. At Nasdaq, we’re proud to list many of the world’s leading companies, each focused on powering their next chapter. What unites them all is their need for reliable, scalable, and cleaner energy, exactly what the Permian Basin produces. With the launch of Nasdaq Texas, we’re deepening our commitment to this great state and helping ensure companies here, and those drawn to Texas, can access the capital and confidence they need to scale.”

“The energy industry thrives on innovation, resilience, and relationships,” said John Daniel, Founder of Daniel Energy Partners. “At Daniel Energy Partners, we have worked hard to build an ecosystem where research and relationships intersect to create value for our clients and the communities we serve. Announcing Nasdaq Texas at the BBQ in Midland underscores how vital the Permian Basin is to America’s energy future, and we are proud to host this milestone as we continue to celebrate the people, partnerships, and shared commitment to giving back that help define the energy industry.”

Nasdaq Texas will operate as a dual listing venue, enabling eligible companies to list and trade while continuing to benefit from Nasdaq’s trusted technology, global market infrastructure, and strong regulatory standards.

Building on Nasdaq’s long presence in Texas, this initiative marks the next phase of Nasdaq’s investment in the region. Nasdaq currently partners with more than 2,000 clients in the Southeast, including approximately 800 in Texas, and is home to over 200 listed companies headquartered in the state, representing over $2 trillion in market capitalization.

The launch of Nasdaq Texas follows a series of corporate law innovations introduced by the Texas Legislature to create a more business-friendly and growth-oriented environment. These developments have positioned Texas as one of the most forward-looking jurisdictions in the country for companies seeking modern governance and operational flexibility.

Nasdaq Texas is expected to become operational in 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

