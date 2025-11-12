Titan Aviation Leasing Completes Sale of Two Boeing 737-800SF Aircraft to ST Engineering

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aviation Leasing (“Titan”), the joint venture between Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc. (a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide) and Bain Capital, today announced the sale of two Boeing 737-800SF aircraft to ST Engineering, a leading global technology, defense and engineering group headquartered in Singapore. The aircraft are currently on long-term lease to Georgian Airlines and ASL Airlines.

The sale enables Titan to redeploy capital from mature assets to new aircraft acquisitions while the aircraft remain on lease to established operators, maintaining cash flow continuity and delivering risk-adjusted returns to shareholders. This strategy allows the company to balance near-term returns with long-term growth.



“Our collaboration with Titan adds two important lessees and narrowbody freighters as we continue to build up our portfolio of next-generation green freighter aircraft, underscoring our commitment to maintaining fleet flexibility and creating long-term value in a dynamic cargo market,” said Ramesh Krishna, Head of Aircraft Leasing at Aviation Asset Management, ST Engineering.

"This transaction demonstrates our disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Eamonn Forbes, Chief Commercial Officer, Titan Aviation Leasing. "Selling in-service aircraft to a strategic partner like ST Engineering allows us to realize value while ensuring continuity for our airline customers. It also positions us to pursue accretive growth opportunities in a market where demand for modern freighter capacity continues to outpace supply."



“This sale is a testament to Titan’s versatile asset management model,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “It reflects our proven ability to collaborate with industry leaders and generate value throughout the freighter lifecycle.”



“We are pleased to sell these high-quality aircrafts assets, both of which underwent passenger-to-freighter conversions in 2022, to a respected industry partner like ST Engineering,” said Matt Evans, a Partner at Bain Capital. “We look forward to further building on our successful partnership with Titan as we continue to capitalize on attractive, long-term growth opportunities that align with the joint venture’s thematic strategy.”

About Titan Aviation Leasing:

Titan Aviation Leasing is a freighter-centric leasing company that provides dry leasing solutions to airlines worldwide. Titan Aviation Leasing’s fleet of cargo aircraft supports customers, including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers. Titan Aviation Leasing’s deep airfreight domain expertise and innovative asset management solutions help customers quickly ramp up their aviation operations while minimizing capital investment.

Titan Aviation Leasing provides management services to the joint venture, including aircraft acquisitions, lease management, passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion oversight, technical expertise, and disposal of aircraft.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777 and 767 aircraft for domestic, regional, and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Bain Capital:

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About ST Engineering:

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business is a world-class Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aviation Asset Management (AAM) and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service provider with proven solutions for practically every stage of an aircraft lifecycle. We have 50 years of reputable track record in aviation, backed by a highly experienced team of management, engineers and technicians across facilities in Asia Pacific, the U.S. and Europe, we know what it takes to keep aircraft flying safely.

