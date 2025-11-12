Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire SuperCritical Technologies





● Letter of Intent sets out terms for the acquisition of SuperCritical Technologies, a developer of technologies for the extraction of uranium and critical metals from seawater. ● American-developed technology to become a powerful driver of domestic supply of nuclear fuels and critical metals for energy, technologies and defense. ● US-DOE developed technology is proven to extract uranium and other critical metals from seawater cost-competitively. ● The Trump Administration has pledged to quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, driving strong demand for uranium. ● The United States currently imports 99% of uranium from overseas suppliers.

Hong Kong, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SKBL), a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”), announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of SuperCritical Technologies Corp ("SuperCritical"), a U.S. company focused on the production of uranium and other critical metals.

SuperCritical seeks to pioneer new technologies for the extraction of uranium and critical metals from seawater, cost-competitively and at global industrial scale, leveraging proven technology developed by the U.S. Government – led by the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest Nuclear Laboratory ("PNNL"). SuperCritical’s advanced process will use specialized fibers to adsorb valuable resources from the ocean, ensuring a sustainable and scalable supply chain that supports domestic independence and national security. SuperCritical expects to be able to produce millions of pounds of uranium annually at a cost competitive with the production cost of land-based uranium mines. SuperCritical owns an exclusive license from the U.S. Government for the deployment of this technology, benefiting from over $20 million of research funding by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Nuclear Energy University Program (NEUP) over 10 years. SuperCritical expects to begin production this decade.

The ocean consists of most elements, though in very low concentration. This advanced chelation ion exchange chemistry can recover some of these metals in high enough concentrations to make them not only economic, but cost-competitive with land-based mining. The oceans contain 4.5 billion metric tons, or roughly 10 trillion lbs, of uranium alone, sufficient to power global energy demand with nuclear reactors for over 400,000 years.

The domestic production of uranium and critical metals using this technology is directly aligned with three Executive Orders:

● IMMEDIATE MEASURES TO INCREASE AMERICAN MINERAL PRODUCTION ● UNLEASHING AMERICA’S OFFSHORE CRITICAL MINERALS AND RESOURCES ● REINVIGORATING THE NUCLEAR INDUSTRIAL BASE

SuperCritical also believes that the commercialization and deployment of this technology will create hundreds of high-wage and high-quality American jobs, particularly along the Gulf coast. This technology also has the potential to be a significant export opportunity for America, helping to secure critical resources for our allies abroad.

The SuperCritical team is comprised of former PNNL scientists and management, including Dr. Gary Gill, former Deputy Director of the Marine Sciences Division of PNNL. Dr. Gill is a founder of SuperCritical and a senior advisor to the technical team. Dr. Gill has decades of experience and advanced degrees in chemical oceanography, including his PhD from the University of Connecticut. Dr. Gill has authored numerous peer-reviewed papers on the subject of uranium extraction from seawater. He is considered one of the world's foremost experts on this subject.

Paul Mann, SKBL’s incoming executive chairman said “The United States is in urgent need of domestic supplies of critical materials. SuperCritical’s technology will allow it to be a cost-competitive supplier of uranium and other critical metals for the United States, thereby securing a domestic supply chain, and most importantly, promising a rapid scale-up of production, which land-based uranium mines have so far failed to do.”

The United States currently imports 99% of its uranium supply. Nuclear power plants are responsible for generating nearly 20% of all electricity in the United States, and the United States has pledged to quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050. In order to achieve this, a secure and scalable supply chain of uranium is required.

About SuperCritical Technologies Corp

SuperCritical is pioneering a new era in metals production by extracting uranium and critical metals from seawater at low cost and on a global industrial scale, leveraging proven technology developed by the U.S. Government. SuperCritical's environmentally benign process uses specialized fibers to adsorb valuable resources from the ocean, ensuring a sustainable and scalable supply chain that supports domestic independence and national security. As a first-mover in this innovative field, SuperCritical is aligned with urgent U.S. policies promoting nuclear energy growth and critical materials security.

