Prime Unicorn 30 Index Tracking the Highest Valued US Venture-Backed Private Firms Announces Quarterly Reconstitution

Prime Unicorn 30 Index Is Up 54% through the End of Q3 2025 and Now Surpasses $1 Trillion in Total Market Value

Tracks the 30 Highest Valued Companies in the Prime Unicorn Composite Index, the Standard Bearer for Private Market Benchmarking

SHREVEPORT, La., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Unicorn Index, the standard bearer for private market benchmarking, today announced the quarterly reconstitution of the Prime Unicorn 30 Index, a modified market cap index that tracks the valuation and share price volatility of 30 of the top US-based venture-backed companies valued at $1 billion or more, known as “unicorns.” The Prime Unicorn 30 Index achieved major gains through the end of the third quarter of 2025, posting a 9-month increase of almost 54%, with a total value that exceeds $1 trillion. The quarterly reconstitution adds private US firms that are now among the top 30 unicorns and deletes several that have slipped from the top tier. It also adjusts the weighting of the Index constituents to reflect their current market capitalizations.

“This year has seen continued robust growth among private U.S. firms, as demonstrated by the large increase in the value of the Prime Unicorn 30 Index. These positive developments have reinforced our commitment to helping to make this vibrant sector more accessible to the many individuals and institutions eager to invest in high potential private companies,” said Ross Barrett, a co-founder of the Prime Unicorn Index. “By creating indexes that accurately capture changing values, we aim to increase the transparency and liquidity of these traditionally opaque and inefficient markets, facilitating the ability of financial institutions to design and offer products that enable a wide range of investors to participate in the value creation opportunities offered by these key drivers of economic growth.”

The Prime Unicorn 30 Index is a modified market cap price return index that measures the share price performance of 30 of the top components of the Prime Unicorn Composite Index. Both indexes provide empirical data as a performance benchmark to asset managers and financial advisors interested in tracking today’s private capital markets, as well as to facilitate the creation of new financial products. The Indexes are priced daily, distributed weekly and reconstituted quarterly.

The Prime Unicorn Composite Index and the Prime Unicorn 30 Index uniquely incorporate secondary transaction data, in addition to financing data obtained from hard-to-source primary documents that verify issued shares and the most recent series price per share. The price changes of component companies are derived from a wide variety of publicly available information sources associated with company transactions, filings, secondary market transactions, and other disclosures.

The Prime Unicorn Index calculation model is based on actual and calculated prices of preferred stock and common stock, which are validated by the Index operations team. Corporate actions, such as bankruptcies, stock splits, reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, and spinoffs are monitored on a daily basis. Secondary transactions are sourced from Caplight Technologies, which offers market data, price discovery tools, and derivatives that enable shareholders, institutional investors, and brokers to make trades for private companies. The Prime Unicorn Indexes were designed and developed by Lagniappe Labs and Level ETF Ventures’ Prime Indexes group.

For more information on the Prime Unicorn Composite Index and Prime Unicorn Top 30 Index, visit https://primeunicornindex.com or email michael@primeunicornindex.com.

About the Prime Unicorn Indexes

The Prime Unicorn Indexes are the definitive benchmarks for US-based venture capital backed company valuations. The Prime Unicorn Composite Index is the most widely used and trusted private market index commercially available. The Prime Unicorn 30 Index is the newest benchmark in the Prime Unicorn Index family. It focuses on 30 of the highest valued US-based venture capital backed companies. Both Indexes incorporate primary pricing as well as secondary market transaction activity for venture-backed, late-stage private companies, and are available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv, IHS Markit, and Yahoo Finance. For more information, visit https://primeunicornindex.com.

