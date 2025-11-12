ICZOOM Group Inc. Appoints Hantao Cui as Chief Strategy Officer and a Director

Hong Kong, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Ms. Hantao Cui as Chief Strategy Officer and a Director of the Company, effective November 11, 2025. Ms. Duanrong Liu will step down from her position as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective November 11, 2025.

Hantao Cui has served as Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Science & Technology (Shanghai) Limited since January 2011, where she leads a total solution provider specializing in custom-designed transportation packaging for industrial products. Ms. Cui also serves as a director at Streamline International Inc. From 2008 to 2010, Ms. Cui served as Marketing Director for APAC at MFG.com, a large online manufacturing marketplace, where she drove marketing strategy for the Asia-Pacific region. From 2002 to 2008, Ms. Cui was Greater China Marketing Manager and then the Corporate Marketing Manager at Global Sources, a leading B2B media company based in Shenzhen, China, where she managed corporate marketing initiatives.

Ms. Cui holds a Master of Business Administration in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from East China Normal University. She is a certified Six Sigma Greenbelt and a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things (“IoT”), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company’s platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

