Clearfield Announces Divestiture of Nestor Cables Business

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), a leader in Community Broadband fiber connectivity, today announced that it has divested its Nestor Cables business through a management buyout led by certain members of the Nestor Cables management team.

Nestor Cables designs and manufactures fiber optic cables, connectivity accessories for fiber optic networks and instrumentation, and the Nestor Optimus product family for microduct networks for sale into the European market. Nestor Cables offers its customers complete solutions for fiber optic networks, including fiber to the home (FTTH) and fiber to the premises (FTTP) applications. The business includes approximately 100 employees in Finland and Estonia. Nestor Cables will continue to serve as a supplier to Clearfield for certain products.

“Today’s sale of the Nestor Cables business sharpens our focus on Clearfield’s core business and better positions us to capitalize on higher-return opportunities that align with our strengths,” said Cheri Beranek, Clearfield’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to extend our gratitude to the Nestor Cables team for the successful transfer of the technology and know-how necessary to manufacture our full line of FieldShield® products in our North American manufacturing operations. This vertical integration streamlines our manufacturing process, reduces our costs and allows us to fully support Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements.”

This transaction will result in a loss due to a one-time charge in the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 with minimal cash impact to Clearfield. Additional information will be available in the Company’s earnings release, which is scheduled to be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Moving forward, we expect the transaction to be accretive to the Company’s operating margin and profitability.

Oaklins Finland Ltd acted as financial advisor to Clearfield on the transaction.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in

Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements contained herein and in any related presentation or in the related Earnings Presentation are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements include, for example, statements about the Company’s future revenue and operating performance, the impact of recent trade policy changes, including new and increased tariffs, retaliatory tariffs, trade disputes, and market and economic reactions to such changes, expected customer ordering patterns and future supply agreements with customers, anticipated shipping on backlog and future lead times, future availability of components and materials from the Company’s supply chain, compliance with Build America Buy America (BABA) Act requirements, future availability of labor impacting our customers’ network builds, the impact of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) or other government programs on the demand for the Company’s products or timing of customer orders, the Company’s ability to match capacity to meet demand, expansion into new markets and trends in and growth of the FTTx markets, market segments or customer purchases, future goodwill analysis and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and judgments about future developments in the Company's business. Certain important factors could have a material impact on the Company's performance, including, without limitation: our business is dependent on interdependent management information systems; inflationary price pressures and uncertain availability of components, raw materials, labor and logistics used by us and our suppliers could negatively impact our profitability; we rely on single-source suppliers, which could cause delays, increase costs or prevent us from completing customer orders; we depend on the availability of sufficient supply of certain materials and global disruptions in the supply chain for these materials could prevent us from meeting customer demand for our products; a significant percentage of our sales in the last three fiscal years have been made to a small number of customers, and the loss of these major customers could adversely affect us; further consolidation among our customers may result in the loss of some customers and may reduce sales during the pendency of business combinations and related integration activities; we may be subject to risks associated with acquisitions, and the risks could adversely affect future operating results; adverse global economic conditions and geopolitical issues could have a negative effect on our business, and results of operations and financial condition; and other factors set forth in Part I, Item IA. Risk Factors of Clearfield's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect actual events unless required by law.

