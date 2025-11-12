ScanTech AI Systems Highlights Nuclear-Sector Momentum with Participation at the World’s Leading Civil Nuclear Exhibition

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq: STAI), a developer of advanced AI-powered security screening and imaging systems, today announced its participation as an exhibiting company at the recently held World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) to being help in Paris, France from 4–6 November 2025 at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre.

The World Nuclear Exhibition is known as the premier global gathering for the civil nuclear industry, uniting professionals across the full nuclear value-chain—including security infrastructure, energy generation, fuel cycle, decommissioning, and non-electric applications such as medical and space.

ScanTech AI’s participation at WNE generated strong engagement from global decision-makers, including representatives from Électricité de France (EDF), the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Saudi Water Authority, multiple government operators and distributors across the EMEA region. These interactions will potentially lead to the creation of oopportunities accelerating ScanTech AI’s expansion into the nuclear and critical-infrastructure markets.

DeMeakey Williams, Senior Vice President of Sales, Business Development & Investor Relations at ScanTech AI, said, “Our participation in WNE 2025 marked a pivotal milestone in ScanTech AI’s commercial strategy. I believe level of interest and engagement from international operators, regulators, and integrators validates the growing demand for our AI-based inspection and imaging solutions. With our technology already in use for nuclear applications, we are well positioned to expand our footprint globally.”

The Company’s engagement with one of North America’s largest nuclear energy producers, is also nearing completion. The project has demonstrated the successful integration of ScanTech AI's SENTINEL® CT platform within the stringent security and inspection environments of the nuclear sector. The Company believes that both the nuclear power client engagement and the strong response at WNE 2025 substantiates the Company’s capability to meet the highest standards for operational safety and performance.

About ScanTech AI

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

