U.S. Energy Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in the development and operation of high-quality producing energy and industrial gas assets, today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“U.S. Energy delivered another quarter of meaningful operational progress in Q3 2025 as we advanced our Montana industrial gas project,” said Ryan Smith, CEO. “With disciplined execution across upstream development, infrastructure build-out, and carbon management, the Kevin Dome’s scale and strategic location continue to position us as a first mover in a rapidly expanding segment of the energy market. Design of our initial processing facility is now complete, with construction commencing in the coming months—unlocking new revenue streams from both industrial gas production and carbon initiatives. The capture of recycled CO₂ will support carbon management and enhanced oil recovery across legacy assets, creating an integrated platform that maximizes value realization. Our consistent performance, capital discipline, and long-term strategy continue to drive scalable growth and build sustainable shareholder value.”

ADVANCING FULL-CYCLE INDUSTRIAL GAS DEVELOPMENT

The Company continues to achieve significant milestones while advancing the full-cycle development of its industrial gas assets across the Kevin Dome in Montana.

Upstream Development

Drilled two additional industrial gas wells in the quarter, bringing the total to three high-deliverability wells in the CO₂ and helium-rich Duperow Formation, each positioned to deliver strong economic returns.

The three wells achieved a combined peak rate of 12.2 MMcf/d, with high-value composition of ~0.5% helium and 85% CO₂. After testing, flows were restricted to ~8.0 MMcf/d and then shut in to preserve reservoir value until infrastructure is online, setting up an efficient production ramp-up.

Planning one additional industrial gas well for Spring 2026 in the same formation.

Advancing EOR opportunities using recycled CO₂ on nearby Company-owned oil assets.

Undertaking helium offtake negotiations with third-party end users to support commercialization.





Infrastructure Development

Finalized the design for the initial gas processing facility, targeting high purity recovery of helium and recycled CO2, with capital deployment expected to begin in early 2026.

Acquired 80 acres in Toole County, MT for $240,000 to serve as the facility site.

Finalized design of the infill gathering system; construction scheduled for early 2026 to connect wells directly to processing and sequestration.

Permitting, land access, and utility connections progressing in parallel to support a timely startup.

Once operational, the facilities are expected to generate diversified cash flow from helium sales, incremental oil from EOR, and carbon management.





Carbon Management Initiatives

EPA Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) plan was submitted in October 2025, with approval expected by Spring-Summer 2026, creating the ability to capture federal carbon credits.

Preparing second MRV plan for EOR operations, with submission targeted for December 2025.

Sustained injection of 17.0 MMcf/d across two Company-owned wells, equivalent to ~240,000 metric tons of CO₂ sequestered annually.

Progressing near-term EOR projects using recycled CO₂ on legacy oil assets.

Second Class II injection well approved by Montana regulators in August 2025.





CURRENT INDUSTRIAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT

The Company recently had an industrial gas resource report prepared by Ryder Scott for the volumes in place on its initial target development area across its Kevin Dome asset. The report concluded 1.28 billion cubic feet ("BCF") of net helium resources and 443.8 BCF of net CO2 resources, contingent upon economics and future development. The gas concentrations used for the report were 0.4% - 0.5% helium and 84% - 85% CO2, reflecting the composition of the Company’s recent development activities.

Contingent Resource (1C) Gross Volumes

(BCF) Net Volumes

(BCF) Helium resource 2.3 1.3 CO2 resource 1,322.6 443.8

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As shown in the table below, U.S. Energy ended the third quarter with approximately $11.4 million in available liquidity. This solid financial position provides flexibility to advance our growth initiatives while maintaining a disciplined and resilient balance sheet.

Balance as of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and debt balance: Total debt outstanding $ - $ - Less: Cash balance $ 1,415 $ 7,723 Net debt balance $ (1,415 ) $ (7,723 ) Liquidity: Cash balance $ 1,415 $ 7,723 Plus Credit facility availability $ 10,000 $ 20,000 Total Liquidity $ 11,415 $ 27,723

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company’s proved developed producing (“PDP”) oil and gas reserve base as of October 1, 2025 consisted of approximately 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) comprised of approximately 75% oil. The present value discounted at 10% (“PV-10”) of the Company’s reserves was approximately $20.5 million at SEC pricing, with assumed pricing of $67.45/bbl, $3.10/mcf, and $33.01/boe for oil, gas, and natural gas liquids, respectively.

Total hydrocarbon production for the third quarter of 2025 was approximately 35,326 BOE consisting of 75% oil production. Total oil and gas sales for the third quarter of 2025 were approximately $1.7 million, compared to $5.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. This decrease in production and revenue primarily reflects the effects of the Company’s divestiture program throughout 2024. Oil sales accounted for 91% of total revenue this quarter, an increase from 88% during the third quarter of 2024.

Lease operating expenses (LOE) for the third quarter of 2025 were approximately $1.0 million, or $29.36 per Boe, compared to $3.1 million, or $28.95 per Boe, in the prior year. The overall reduction in LOE is primarily attributable to fewer producing assets as a result of our asset divestitures.

Cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were approximately $1.7 million, a decrease of 15 percent when compared to $2.0 million reported in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to a reduction in acquisition costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.3) million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $3.3 million, or a loss of $0.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on the development and operation of high-quality energy and industrial gas assets in the United States through low-risk development. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,415 $ 7,723 Oil and natural gas sales receivables 490 1,298 Marketable equity securities 310 131 Other current assets 584 572 Total current assets 2,799 9,724 Oil and natural gas properties under full cost method and industrial gas properties: Proved oil and natural gas properties 135,552 142,029 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (115,043 ) (112,958 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 20,509 29,071 Unevaluated industrial gas properties, not subject to amortization 22,126 9,384 Oil, natural gas and industrial gas properties, net 42,635 38,455 Other Assets: Property and equipment, net 367 660 Right-of-use asset 400 528 Other assets 296 300 Total other assets 1,063 1,488 Total assets $ 46,497 $ 49,667 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,977 $ 5,466 Accrued compensation and benefits 59 850 Revenue and royalties payable 3,926 4,836 Asset retirement obligations 300 1,000 Current lease obligation 206 196 Total current liabilities 8,468 12,348 Noncurrent liabilities: Asset retirement obligations 12,731 13,083 Long-term lease obligation, net of current portion 259 415 Total noncurrent liabilities 12,990 13,498 Total liabilities 21,458 25,846 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 245,000,000 shares authorized; 34,143,549 and 27,903,197 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 343 279 Additional paid-in capital 235,124 221,460 Accumulated deficit (210,428 ) (197,918 ) Total shareholders’ equity 25,039 23,821 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 46,497 $ 49,667





U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Oil $ 1,587 $ 4,375 $ 5,201 $ 14,574 Natural gas and liquids 151 582 758 1,820 Total revenue 1,738 4,957 5,959 16,394 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 1,037 3,060 4,163 9,322 Gathering, transportation and treating 8 43 26 170 Production taxes 136 298 432 1,008 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 816 2,032 3,053 6,392 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 869 1,424 3,628 6,843 Exploration Expense 128 - 174 - General and administrative expenses 2,113 2,252 6,754 6,549 Loss on sale of assets 10 - 434 - Total operating expenses 5,117 9,109 18,664 30,284 Operating loss (3,379 ) (4,152 ) (12,705 ) (13,890 ) Other income (expense): Commodity derivative gain, net - 2,030 - 537 Interest expense, net (72 ) (93 ) (167 ) (344 ) Other income, net 110 (52 ) 362 (67 ) Total other income 38 1,885 195 126 Net loss before income taxes $ (3,341 ) $ (2,267 ) $ (12,510 ) $ (13,764 ) Income tax expense - 20 - 6 Net loss $ (3,341 ) $ (2,247 ) $ (12,510 ) $ (13,758 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,793,272 28,052,356 33,630,832 26,304,200 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.52 )





U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(in thousands)



2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,510 ) $ (13,758 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization 3,053 6,392 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,628 6,843 Loss on sale of assets 434 - Deferred income taxes - (14 ) Total commodity derivatives losses, net - (537 ) Commodity derivative settlements received - 2,381 Loss (gain) on marketable equity securities (180 ) 57 Impairment and loss on real estate held for sale - 11 Amortization of debt issuance costs 100 37 Stock-based compensation 1,454 950 Right-of-use asset amortization 129 123 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Oil and natural gas sales receivable 807 920 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,792 ) 80 Accrued compensation and benefits (791 ) (91 ) Other operating assets and liabilities, net (613 ) (503 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (6,281 ) 2,891 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of industrial gas properties (2,128 ) (2,368 ) Industrial gas capital expenditures (7,653 ) (1,599 ) Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (18 ) (1,158 ) Property and equipment expenditures (4 ) (189 ) Net proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties 134 5,866 Proceeds from sale of real estate assets - 139 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,668 ) 691 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit facility - 2,000 Payments on credit facility - (7,000 ) Payments on insurance premium finance note - (62 ) Tax withholding for restricted stock awards vesting (346 ) (132 ) Repurchases of common stock (316 ) (584 ) Related party share repurchase (1,574 ) - Proceeds from underwritten offering 11,877 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,641 (5,778 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (6,308 ) (2,196 ) Cash and equivalents, beginning of period 7,723 3,351 Cash and equivalents, end of period $ 1,415 $ 1,155

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a “non-GAAP financial measure” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. It is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus net interest expense, net unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, income tax (benefit) expense, deferred income taxes, depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, one-time costs associated with completed transactions and the associated assumed derivative contracts, non-cash share-based compensation, transaction related expenses, transaction related acquired realized derivative loss (gain), and loss (gain) on marketable securities. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand U.S. Energy’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The Company’s presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net Income (Loss) $ (3,341 ) $ (2,247 ) Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 816 2,032 Non-cash loss on commodity derivatives - 233 Interest Expense, net 72 93 Income tax benefit - (20 ) Non-cash stock based compensation 420 274 Loss on sale of assets 10 - Loss (gain) on marketable securities (180 ) 57 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 869 1,424 Total Adjustments 2,007 4,093 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,334 ) $ 1,846



