New Study Finds LifeVantage's P84 Positively Impacts Gut Peptide Production, Activating Key Elements for Comprehensive Gut Health

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced new in vitro study results for its proprietary P84 formula revealing strong biological activity in cellular pathways linked to gut regulation, repair, and restoration.*

In the controlled, third-party study, targeted gene expression and protein concentration were measured using four gut cell types. Fourteen gut peptides and proteins known to regulate, repair, and restore the gut including CCK, NTS, EREG, GRP, OXM, CDH1, TFF3, Zonulin, CLDN1, OCLN, MUC2, GLP-2, VIP and SST were thoroughly examined.

All 14 peptides were influenced in the desired direction, with key results including: *†††

GRP (gastrin-releasing peptide responsible for sending alerts to fire up digestion): +1,087% increase* †††

††† TFF3 (trefoil factor 3 which manages gut lining repair): +116% increase* †††

††† VIP (vasoactive intestinal peptide which helps to calm overactive areas of the gut): +100% increase* †††

††† OXM (oxyntomodulin which coordinates nutrient absorption): +77% increase* †††

††† CCK (cholecystokinin which ensures fats and proteins are properly processed): +69% increase*†††



“These findings demonstrate that our proprietary P84 blend has a remarkable impact on activating key processes at the cellular level,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of R&D and Regulatory at LifeVantage. “P84 reinforces LifeVantage’s position at the forefront of nutrigenomic innovation by positively influencing key markers necessary to ensure a strong, healthy gut. Gut health is at the root of so many things that impact people of all ages. It’s incredibly exciting to offer products that are unlike anything else, deliver meaningful change and create a lasting impact for consumers.” *

In vitro research supports scientists in their understanding of how nutrients and bioactive compounds interact with cells in a controlled environment. Typically, biomarker changes of 20-30% are considered biologically meaningful, and in these studies, P84 exceeded those thresholds across multiple targets.

The next phase of this important research will include mRNA sequencing analysis of the P84 blend in combination with the company’s Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer® and MindBody GLP-1 System™ formulas.

LifeVantage brought P84 into its activating product portfolio after acquiring the critical assets of LoveBiome, a direct sales company centered on gut and microbiome health, in October 2025. P84 helps create the right environment for beneficial bacteria to thrive, restoring calm, balance and strength to your body’s “second brain”. It’s offered along with Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer as part of the Healthy Edge Stack, which helps consumers get the proactive edge on their health through cellular activation.*

To learn more about the science behind P84 and other LifeVantage products, visit www.lifevantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 System™, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84. The robust portfolio also includes activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.*

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

Public Relations Contact:

CerconeBrownCompany

lifevantage@cerconebrown.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†††Results based on a cell culture study on P84.