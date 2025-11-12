Wound Care Centers Market to Attain USD 64.49 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Disease Burden and Healthcare Innovations

Ottawa, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound care centers market size was valued at USD 45.17 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 64.49 billion by 2034, rising at a 3.64% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The global wound care centers market is driven by the increasing disease burden, expanding healthcare applications, and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market by 45% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the wound care centers market during the forecast period.

By type, the hospitals segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By type, the clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By procedure, the specialized dressings segment held a major revenue share of the global market in 2024.

By procedure, the negative pressure wound therapy segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

What are the Wound Care Centers?

The market is driven by growing incidences of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and an aging population. The wound care centers refer to the specialized medical facilities focused on the treatment and management of acute and chronic wounds, which are unable to heal properly with standard care. They help in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and burns. They offer services such as wound assessment, specialized dressing, infection control, and other advanced therapies.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Wound Care Centers Market?

Increasing incidences of chronic wounds are the major growth driver in the market. The increasing incidence of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and vascular diseases is increasing the chronic wounds prevalence, which are difficult to heal, driving the demand for their long-term management and prevention of their complications. This, in turn, increases the dependence on the wound care centers for their advanced therapies, along with continuous wound monitoring. Additionally, the increasing awareness, expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing surgical procedures, shift toward home-based care, and advances in wound care technologies are some of the other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Wound Care Centers Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch and enhance the use of wound care solutions and services.

In October 2025, a total of $33 million in funding was secured by NATROX® Wound Care, which is a leading specialist in innovative wound care solutions, where the funding will be used for NATROX® Oxygen Wound Therapy development and market expansion.

In May 2025, a total of 8.4 crore in pre-seed funding was successfully raised by MedVital. Thus, to develop India’s first integrated platform for complex wound care and minimally invasive aesthetics, this funding will be utilized.

In July 2025, to expand the Plasoma cold plasma system for complex wound treatment, a total of €6 million in series A funding was secured by Plasmacure, where it will also support the growing demand for advanced wound care due to increasing aging populations and rising diabetes rates.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Wound Care Centers Market?

High treatment costs act as the major challenge in the market. The wound care centres offer advanced therapies and specialized dressings, which are expensive, limiting the use and patient access. Additionally, the shortage of trained professionals, high equipment maintenance costs, risk of complications, limited reimbursement policies, and regulatory barriers are other market limitations.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Wound Care Centers Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market, due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure with specialized wound care centres. The growing incidences of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and vascular diseases have also increased the chronic wounds, which has increased the reliance on the wound care centers. At the same time, the presence of advanced technology like NPWT, smart dressing, and bioengineered skin substitutes has also increased their use, where the companies are also developing advanced solutions for the same. Additionally, the presence of reimbursement policies and growing investments contributed to the market growth.

The U.S. Wound Care Centers Market Trends

The U.S. wound care centers market size is calculated at USD 15.31 billion in 2024, grew to USD 16.1 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 25.27 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2025 and 2034. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, the growing demand for personalized treatment, and technological advancements boost the market.

The presence of robust industries in the U.S. are developing novel wound care solutions such as next-generation dressing, regenerative therapies, and NPWT systems, which are driving the market. The growing incidence of chronic diseases is increasing the use of advanced therapies, which are provided by well-developed hospitals and specialized wound care centres. Additionally, the growing outpatient and home care is also increasing the use of portable wound care devices and telehealth-based wound management.

What Made the Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the Wound Care Centers Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth rate in the market during the forecast period, due to the growing disease burden, increasing chronic wounds. At the same time, the growing geriatric population is also increasing the incidence of pressure ulcers and delaying the healing of wounds, which is increasing the demand for wound care centers. Additionally, the expanding healthcare and growing awareness are increasing the use of advanced therapies and solutions, where growing government initiatives and technological adoptions are promoting the market growth.

The India Wound Care Centers Market Trends

The presence of a larger population in India is increasing the incidence rates of chronic wounds associated with chronic diseases. The expanding healthcare is increasing access to the wound care centers, where the increasing awareness is also driving their use for wound management. At the same time, the industries are developing advanced solutions, technologies, platforms, and services, where the government initiatives are also promoting their use, enhancing the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By type analysis

What Made the Hospitals the Dominant Segment in the Wound Care Centers Market in 2024?

By type, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, due to the presence of comprehensive facilities for the management of complex wound care. At the same time, they offered multidisciplinary expertise, which helped in providing specialized treatments like negative pressure wound therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The presence of high patient volume and insurance policies all enhanced patient satisfaction.

By type, the clinics segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the predicted time, due to increasing chronic diseases, which are increasing the outpatient wound care services. Moreover, their accessibility due to short waiting times and the presence of advanced technologies is also increasing their demand. Additionally, their affordable services are also attracting patients.

By procedure analysis

Which Procedure Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Wound Care Centers Market in 2024?

By procedure, the specialized dressings segment held the dominating share of the global market in 2024, driven by their frequent usage. At the same time, they provided a wide range of products that increased the patient outcomes. Furthermore, the presence of non-invasive procedures and specialized dressing also increased patient dependence on them.

By procedure, the negative pressure wound therapy segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the market during the upcoming years, due to its enhanced effectiveness. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases associated with complex wounds is also increasing their use. Furthermore, their shorter healing times and home-based wound care are also promoting their use.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global wound care devices market size is calculated at USD 3.25 in 2024, grew to USD 3.44 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 5.73 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.84% between 2025 and 2034.

The burn care market size is projected to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2034, growing from USD 3.13 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global AI in wound care market size is calculated at USD 0.64 in 2024, grew to USD 0.86 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 12.9 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 35.03% between 2025 and 2034.

The global smart bandages market size market is forecast to grow from USD 880.42 million in 2025 to USD 2518.71 million by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 11.5% from 2025 to 2034, as a result of the rising technological advancements and rising diabetic population.

The global advanced wound care market size is calculated at US$ 11.28 in 2024, grew to US$ 11.82 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 18.04 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.81% between 2025 and 2034.

Recent Developments in the Wound Care Centers Market

In October 2025, a mobile wound care service to deliver wound evaluation and procedures in residential and facility settings was launched by Wound Care Delaware.

In October 2025, two national awards from Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, were successfully secured by the Central Carolina Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center for its wound healing rates for 2024, along with clinical excellence and patient satisfaction.

Wound Care Centers Market Key Players List

CutisCare

Advantage Wound Care

Healogics

Adventist Healthcare

Mölnlycke Health Care

Inova

Restorix Health

MedCentris

Wound Centrics, LLC

Stanford Healthcare

WoundTech

West Coast Wound & Skin Care

The Wound Company



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Hospitals

Clinics

By Procedure

Specialized Dressings

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Debridement

Compression Therapy

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Infection Control

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

