Mount Logan Capital Inc. Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. Shareholders, prospective investors, and analysts are welcome to listen to the conference call. To join the call, please use the dial-in information below. A recording of the conference call will be available following the event on Mount Logan’s Investor Relations website https://ir.mountlogan.com in the Financial Info section under “Financial Results”.

US Dial-in Toll Free : 1-833-470-1428

Canada Dial-in Toll Free : 1-833-950-0062

Link for International Dial-in Numbers

Access Code : 650978

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its wholly owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC (“ML Management”) and Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”), respectively. Mount Logan also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

ML Management was organized in 2020 as a Delaware limited liability company and is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. The primary business of ML Management is to provide investment management services to (i) privately offered investment funds exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) advised by ML Management, (ii) a non-diversified closed end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, (iii) Ability, and (iv) non-diversified closed-end management investment companies registered under the 1940 Act that operate as interval funds. ML Management also acts as the collateral manager to collateralized loan obligations backed by debt obligations and similar assets.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies and annuity products acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is also no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

