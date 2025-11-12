Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Q3 GAAP revenue of $91.7 million increased 264% year-over-year, driven by recently closed M&A transactions and organic growth throughout the portfolio

Completed refinancing of senior secured debt which is expected to decrease annualized interest expense by $10 million

Closed Q3 with $117 million in cash; expects to remain acquisitive in distressed environment

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (“Vireo” or the “Company”) (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics

                  
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
US $in millions September 30, September 30, 
  2025 2024 Variance 2025 2024 Variance 
GAAP Revenue $91.7 $25.2 264.2%$164.3 $74.4 120.9%
GAAP Gross Profit $37.4 $12.3 204.1%$70.2 $38.1 84.3%
Gross Profit Margin  40.8% 49.0%-820bps 42.7% 51.3%-860bps
Adjusted Gross Profit1 $50.8 $12.7 300.0%$88.5 $38.2 131.7%
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1  55.4% 50.4%500bps 53.9% 51.3%250bps
GAAP Operating Income $0.8 $3.9 -79.0%$0.8 $14.4 -94.7%
GAAP Operating Income Margin  0.9% 15.5%-1,460bps 0.5% 19.4%-1,890bps
Adjusted Operating Income2 $21.0 $5.2 303.8%$38.0 $15.8 140.5%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin2  22.9% 20.6%230bps 23.1% 21.2%190bps
Adjusted EBITDA $25.4 $6.4 297.0%$45.2 $18.5 144.7%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  27.7% 25.3%230bps 27.5% 24.8%268bps

1Excludes fair value adjustments and Grown Rogue termination fee
2Excludes fair value adjustments, Grown Rogue termination fee, share based compensation and transaction expenses
NOTE: Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the end of this press release for a definition of these measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer John Mazarakis commented, “Our third quarter results reflect continued progress against our objective to create a portfolio of prolific brands in cannabis. Performance was in line with our expectations and is beginning to demonstrate the impact of our efforts to transform the Company through accretive M&A. As we exit 2025 and begin the new year, we will continue optimizing all areas of our business while remaining opportunistic with respect to further acquisitive growth opportunities.”

Recent Developments

On September 16, 2025, the Company recorded its first sale of adult use cannabis in Minnesota at its historic downtown Minneapolis Green Goods® dispensary. The Company is now dispensing a full suite of both medical and adult-use cannabis products at all eight of its Green Goods™ dispensaries located throughout the State of Minnesota. As one of the state’s operational licensed adult-use cannabis cultivators and retailers, and with a population of 5.7 million people, the launch of Minnesota’s adult-use cannabis market is expected to serve as an organic revenue growth catalyst for Vireo for the foreseeable future.

On October 14, 2025, the Company announced that it closed on a transaction to acquire outstanding senior secured convertible notes of public U.S. multi-state cannabis operator Schwazze, and that it entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with Schwazze. The parties plan to restructure the operations and capital structure of Schwazze and its subsidiaries through a series of transactions, including the UCC sale of certain assets representing a majority of the total assets of Schwazze to a newly-formed entity to be majority-owned by Vireo, and the liquidation and winding down of Schwazze’s remaining operations. Schwazze currently operates 46 dispensaries and 2 manufacturing facilities throughout Colorado and New Mexico.

On October 29, 2025, the Company announced that it has reached a comprehensive settlement agreement with Verano Holdings Corp., dismissing all outstanding litigation matters between the two companies that are pending before the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada. The terms of the agreement were approved by the respective Boards of Directors of both companies. The value of the settlement to Vireo is approximately $10 million.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company had largely completed integration of its recent acquisitions, including streamlined accounting, finance, human resources, insurance, and procurement operations, as well as the implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning system across the organization. The Company has already realized corporate overhead synergies, and full integration is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, total current assets excluding New York assets held for sale and income taxes receivable were $191.1 million, including cash on hand of $117.5 million. Total current liabilities excluding New York liabilities held for sale and uncertain tax liabilities were $60.8 million. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a total of 1,062,254,684 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis using a share price of $0.64.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vireo management will host a conference call with research analysts today, November 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 7974705.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/235390523

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded in 2014 as a pioneering medical cannabis company. Vireo is building a disciplined, strategically aligned, and execution-focused platform in the industry. This strategy drives our intense local market focus while leveraging the strength of a national portfolio. We are committed to hiring industry leaders and deploying capital and talent where we believe it will drive the most value. Vireo operates with a long-term mindset, a bias for action, and an unapologetic commitment to its customers, employees, shareholders, industry collaborators, and the communities it serves. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s third quarter 2025 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR+ later today. Vireo refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures including a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Contact Information

Joe Duxbury
Chief Accounting Officer
investor@vireogrowth.com 
(612) 314-8995

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “would,” “looking forward,” “may,” “continue,” “expect,” “expected,” “will,” “likely,” “subject to,” and variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense and includes statements regarding the expected decrease in annualized interest expense as a result of the completion of the refinancing of senior secured debt; the Company’s future M&A strategy and optimization of all areas of the Company’s business; the expected benefits of the Company’s expansion into the adult-use cannabis market, including expected future revenues and growth associated therewith; expectations around the proposed transactions involving Schwazze and its assets; and the Company’s expectations around integration of the operations of its recent acquisitions at timing thereof. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks

as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to meet the demand for flower in its various markets; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


VIREO GROWTH INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
             
  Three Months Ended     
  September 30,     
  2025 2024 $Change % Change 
Retail:            
MN $11,954,050 $11,391,969 $562,081  5%
NY  985,914  1,428,827  (442,913)  (31)%
MD  6,620,115  6,919,991  (299,876)  (4)%
UT  11,476,957    11,476,957  100%
NV  24,946,810    24,946,810  100%
MO  19,968,137    19,968,137  100%
Total Retail $75,951,983 $19,740,787 $56,211,196  285%
             
Wholesale:            
MN $66,812  146,461  (79,649)  (54)%
NY  5,117,153  1,321,224  3,795,929  287%
MD  3,749,186  3,956,871  (207,685)  (5)%
UT  1,856,967    1,856,967  100%
NV  24,244    24,244  100%
MO  4,888,810    4,888,810  100%
Total Wholesale $15,703,172 $5,424,556 $10,278,616  189%
             
Total Revenue $91,655,155 $25,165,343 $66,489,812  264%


             
  Nine Months Ended     
  September 30,     
  2025 2024 $Change % Change 
Retail:            
MN $34,021,309 $34,608,015 $(586,706)  (2)%
NY  3,285,510  4,854,423  (1,568,913)  (32)%
MD  20,189,092  20,696,808  (507,716)  (2)%
UT  17,578,578    17,578,578  100%
NV  31,308,095    31,308,095  100%
MO  25,575,600    25,575,600  100%
Total Retail $131,958,184 $60,159,246 $71,798,938  119%
             
Wholesale:            
MN  507,936  153,330  354,606  231%
NY  10,181,207  3,454,162  6,727,045  195%
MD  12,021,131  10,594,167  1,426,964  13%
UT  2,963,723    2,963,723  100%
NV  52,450    52,450  100%
MO  6,574,175    6,574,175  100%
Total Wholesale $32,300,622 $14,201,659 $18,098,963  127%
             
Total Revenue $164,258,806 $74,360,905 $89,897,901  121%


Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Vireo management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We have included this information as management believes certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance in comparison to other cannabis companies. The table below provides a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA.

             
     Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025    2024 2025    2024
Net income (loss) $(26,298,861) $(4,926,358) $(47,741,680) $(12,306,228)
Interest expense, net  6,906,226   7,363,655   22,153,565   23,604,746 
Income taxes  13,347,000   2,385,000   19,876,000   6,770,000 
Depreciation & Amortization  2,082,819   256,326   3,441,872   762,864 
Depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales  1,813,459   582,072   3,242,131   1,752,770 
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $(2,149,357) $5,660,695  $971,888  $20,584,152 
Non-cash inventory adjustments  13,394,126   393,000   17,753,085   130,000 
Grown Rogue termination fee included in cost of goods sold        533,333    
Stock-based compensation  4,006,712   1,304,919   9,618,192   1,424,140 
Transaction related expenses  803,724      6,777,864    
Other income  (479,245)  (970,850)  (861,610)  (3,881,931)
Debt financing costs  1,873,589      1,873,589    
Severance expense  74,320      694,159    
Loss on disposal of assets  7,837,671      7,843,515   218,327 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $25,361,541  $6,387,764  $45,204,016  $18,474,688 


The financial information reported in this news release is based on unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company’s audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company’s audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

Reconciliation of Q3 Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

The table below provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin represents Adjusted Gross Profit divided by GAAP revenue for the relevant period.

              
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, September 30, 
  2025 2024 2025 2024 
Gross Profit $37,382,999 $12,323,970 $70,213,158 $38,119,040 
Non-cash inventory adjustments  13,394,126  393,000  17,753,085  130,000 
Grown Rogue termination fee included in cost of goods sold      533,333   
Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP) $50,777,125 $12,716,970 $88,499,576 $38,249,040 


Reconciliation of Q3 Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

The table below provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Operating Income Margin represents Adjusted Operating Income divided by GAAP revenue for the relevant period.

              
     Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, September 30, 
  2025    2024 2025    2024 
Operating Income $808,956 $3,851,447 $765,955 $14,404,914 
Non-cash inventory adjustments  13,394,126    17,753,085   
Grown Rogue termination fee included in cost of goods sold      533,333   
Stock-based compensation  4,006,712  1,304,919  9,618,192  1,424,140 
Debt financing costs  1,873,589    1,873,589   
Severance expense  74,320    694,159   
Transaction related expenses  803,724    6,777,864   
Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) $20,961,427 $5,156,366 $38,016,177 $15,829,054 



VIREO GROWTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 9/30/2025 AND 12/31/2024
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)		       
        
  September 30, December 31, 
  2025 2024 
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash $97,151,669  $91,604,970  
Restricted Cash  20,387,672     
Marketable Securities  1,012,527     
Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $1,027,316 and $244,264, respectively  12,180,295   4,590,351  
Income tax receivable  14,414,476   12,027,472  
Inventory  53,901,588   21,666,364  
Prepayments and other current assets  5,114,818   1,650,977  
Warrants held  1,333,103   2,270,964  
Assets Held for Sale  102,468,441   96,560,052  
Total current assets  307,964,589   230,371,150  
Property and equipment, net  121,241,954   32,311,762  
Operating lease, right-of-use asset  37,112,753   7,859,434  
Intangible assets, net  89,651,531   7,899,328  
Goodwill  97,289,115     
Investments  6,000,000     
Deposits  2,129,430   421,244  
Indemnified Assets  17,529,137     
Total assets  678,918,509  $278,862,918  
Liabilities       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  38,543,289  $10,456,036  
Convertible debt, current portion $1,650,000     
Long-Term debt, current portion  15,630,000   900,000  
Right of use liability  4,771,482   1,400,015  
Uncertain tax liability  84,818,307   33,324,000  
Derivative Liability  160,778     
Liabilities held for sale  89,334,872   89,387,203  
Total current liabilities  234,908,728   135,467,254  
Right-of-use liability  41,772,546   16,494,439  
Long-term debt, net  131,665,305   61,438,046  
Convertible debt, net  8,246,109   9,862,378  
Contingent consideration  14,919,000     
Other long-term liabilities  1,101,299   37,278  
Total liabilities  432,612,987   223,299,395  
Stockholders’ equity       
Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 923,898,809 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 337,512,681 at December 31, 2024)       
Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 259,632 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 285,371 at December 31, 2024)       
Additional paid in capital  525,482,763   286,999,084  
Accumulated deficit  (279,177,241)  (231,435,561) 
Total stockholders’ equity $246,305,522  $55,563,523  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $678,918,509  $278,862,918  



VIREO GROWTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
 
              
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, September 30, 
     2025
    2024
    2025
    2024
 
Revenue $91,655,155  $25,165,343  $164,258,806  $74,360,905  
Cost of sales             
Product costs  40,878,030   12,448,373   76,292,563   36,111,865  
Non-cash product costs  12,397,641      16,549,749     
Inventory valuation adjustments  996,485   393,000   1,203,336   130,000  
Gross profit  37,382,999   12,323,970   70,213,158   38,119,040  
Operating expenses:             
Selling, general and administrative expenses  29,680,788   6,911,278   49,609,275   21,527,122  
Transaction related expenses  803,724      6,777,864     
Stock-based compensation expenses  4,006,712   1,304,919   9,618,192   1,424,140  
Depreciation  552,589   76,292   1,017,287   222,763  
Amortization  1,530,230   180,034   2,424,585   540,101  
Total operating expenses  36,574,043   8,472,523   69,447,203   23,714,126  
              
Gain (loss) from operations  808,956   3,851,447   765,955   14,404,914  
              
Other income (expense):             
Interest expenses, net  (6,906,226)  (7,363,655)  (22,153,565)  (23,604,746) 
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets  (7,837,671)     (7,843,515)  (218,327) 
Other income (expenses)  983,080   970,850   1,365,445   3,881,931  
Other income (expenses), net  (13,760,817)  (6,392,805)  (28,631,635)  (19,941,142) 
              
Loss before income taxes  (12,951,861)  (2,541,358)  (27,865,680)  (5,536,228) 
              
Current income tax expenses  (13,347,000)  (2,385,000)  (19,876,000)  (6,770,000) 
Net loss and comprehensive loss  (26,298,861)  (4,926,358)  (47,741,680)  (12,306,228) 
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.04) $(0.02) $(0.05) $(0.08) 
Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted  627,654,382   201,377,275   949,820,535   162,836,874  



VIREO GROWTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
 
        
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
     2025
    2024
 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES       
Net loss $(47,741,680) $(12,306,228) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:       
Non-cash amortization of inventory step up included in product costs  16,549,749     
Inventory valuation adjustments  1,203,336   130,000  
Depreciation  1,017,287   222,763  
Depreciation capitalized into inventory  3,177,308   1,678,434  
Non-cash operating lease expense  1,093,085   323,309  
Amortization of intangible assets  2,424,585   540,101  
Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory  64,823   74,336  
Stock-based payments  9,461,855   1,424,140  
Warrants held  937,861   (3,284,619) 
Derivative (gain) loss  160,778     
Loss on extinguishment of debt  4,911,988     
Interest Expense  3,074,234   3,806,093  
Bad debt expense  313,618   230,818  
Accretion of interest on right-of-use finance lease liabilities  160,392   168,464  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  (863,813)  120,856  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts Receivable  (4,192,453)  173,047  
Prepaid expenses  (953,498)  (496,757) 
Inventory  (2,396,728)  (482,192) 
Income taxes  8,832,232   361,154  
Uncertain tax position liabilities  14,411,000   6,410,000  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (18,800,446)  1,213,360  
Changes in operating lease liabilities  (1,829,045)  (404,556) 
Change in assets and liabilities held for sale  (5,960,720)  (3,693,771) 
Net cash used in operating activities  (14,944,252)  (3,791,248) 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:       
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (18,461,912)  (8,974,901) 
Proceeds from note receivable     3,600,000  
Purchase of marketable securities  (1,012,527)    
Acquisition of WholesomeCo, Inc., net of cash paid  7,025,811     
Acquisition of Deep Roots Holdings, Inc., net of cash paid  19,382,607     
Acquisition of Proper Holdings Management, Inc., net of cash paid  12,951,202     
Capitalized software development costs  (1,065,611)    
Deposits  (638,262)  (150,100) 
Net cash used in investing activities  18,181,308   (5,525,001) 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES       
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs  146,789,514   1,131,400  
Proceeds from issuance of shares     700,000  
Proceeds from warrant exercises  38,516   43,953  
Proceeds from option exercises  90,890   16,500  
Debt principal payments  (124,221,605)  (1,098,000) 
Lease principal payments     (162,405) 
Net cash used in financing activities  22,697,315   631,448  
Net change in cash  25,934,371   (8,684,801) 
Cash, beginning of period  91,604,970   15,964,665  
Cash, end of period $117,539,341  $7,279,864  



