WedWallet™ Soft Launches to Redefine Trust in Wedding Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. wedding industry moves over $70 billion each year, yet more than 90% of those payments aren’t handled fully compliantly, leaving couples, planners, and vendors exposed to risk and mistrust. Today, WedWallet™, founded by CEO Andrea Lin, a former hedge fund investor turned luxury bride, introduces a new payment tool built to restore transparency and trust to one of life’s most meaningful investments.

“Weddings are built on trust, especially the high-budget weddings,” says Lin. “But most wedding payments are made and tracked manually, with no receipts.”

Lin founded WedWallet after planning her own high-profile wedding in Napa Valley, where she experienced firsthand the lack of structure and accountability surrounding payments.

The Wedding Industry's Very Own Payment Tool

The company’s flagship product, WedWallet, is a secure, FDIC-insured digital wallet built exclusively for weddings. It centralizes deposits, payments, and receipts in one compliant system, giving couples and planners full visibility into every transaction. Features include balance management, spend tracking, invoice organization, and smart payment calendar.

WedWallet partners with regulated third-party payment providers and FDIC-insured U.S. banks that hold the necessary money-transmission licenses, so full-service luxury wedding planners don’t have to act as unlicensed money transmitters. Through WedWallet’s Planner View, planners can still upload invoices, manage contracts, and monitor client payments, but without assuming legal or financial liability for fund movement.

The company also launched WedWallet Verified for Vendors, which is the first financial trust badge for wedding professionals. Vendors undergo a stringent application process to verify business integrity, industry reputation, and healthy P&L - signaling to couples that they’re working with legitimate, vetted, and trustworthy businesses. Once approved, WedWallet Verified Vendors receive payments via direct deposit (ACH).

Backed by growing momentum from the wedding industry’s top professionals and fintech innovators alike, WedWallet is redefining how trust and transparency are built in a multi-billion-dollar white space long overlooked.

About WedWallet™

WedWallet Financial Services LLC is a financial technology company modernizing payments for the U.S. luxury wedding industry.

www.wedwallet.com

Disclaimer:

WedWallet Financial Services LLC is a financial technology company, not a bank. Payments and money movement are facilitated through regulated third-party providers, with funds securely held by our FDIC-insured U.S. bank partner.