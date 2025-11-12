Pet Valu Encourages Devoted Pet Lovers to Feast on Love Over Holidays





MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Valu, Canada’s leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, is inspiring devoted pet lovers and their pets to feast on love this holiday season. This month, Pet Valu is launching an immersive, digital holiday guide that includes tips for building holiday bowls, hosting a contest with a chance to win a limited-edition Feast On Love dinnerware collection, raising funds for pets in need with a special calendar of Canadian pets, and offering over 250 holiday products in-store and online.

“During the holidays, meals are rituals of love that bring families together. Much care is given to every detail, from menu planning, to shopping for seasonal ingredients, to plating the meal on special dinnerware, but what about our pets?” says Idan Driman, Vice President, Marketing at Pet Valu. “This year, we are inspiring devoted pet lovers to create memorable moments by including their pets in delicious seasonal meals so they too can share the love of the season.”

Pet Valu’s dynamic holiday guide offers a new immersive experience featuring engaging images, expert tips including how to build holiday bowls filled with flavours, and textures pets love from tasty meal toppers to wholesome seasonal meals. Devoted pet lovers can browse suggestions for merry morsels, holiday harvest bowls and festive feasts packed with nutrition and taste. The free guide also contains festive finds (toys and treats), holiday safety tips, a merriment meter to help pet parents determine when their pet has had enough as well as a checklist for holiday travel to help pets who are visiting friends or family over the holidays have a safe and happy holiday season. The guide is available at https://guides.petvalu.ca/holiday-guide/.

As a festive table sets the tone for special holiday meals, Pet Valu is giving pet parents the opportunity to win the Feast on Love collection – a limited-edition holiday dining set that includes four, playful holiday-themed ceramic bowls, four dinner plates, four snack plates, and one pet-first, pet-safe bowl. The collection was designed and handmade by LAMBSHEAD, an artisan studio in Toronto that specializes in small-batch, fanciful and functional ceramics. The #FeastOnLove contest starts today and ends December 12, 2025 on Instagram. To enter, pet parents should follow @petvalu, leave a comment about their pet-friendly holiday tradition and tag a friend. Three participants will be randomly selected to win. For more details, please visit https://www.instagram.com/petvalu/.

“As we help pet parents unleash the fun and include their pets in all their holiday traditions, we are always mindful that many Canadian pets are still looking for forever homes and will spend their holidays in shelters and foster homes,” says Idan Driman, Vice President, Marketing. “Pet Valu is excited to once again provide several opportunities for devoted pet lovers to share in the season of giving this holiday.”

To support Canadian pets in need, Pet Valu’s popular, annual Companions for Change™ calendar is once again available at all Pet Valu stores across Canada, excluding Quebec, throughout the holidays for a give-what-you-can donation. The year’s calendar features 12 Canadian pet photos, selected from over 36,000 entries by public vote, with nearly 10 million votes cast during the week-long poll. One hundred per cent of the donations go to Pet Valu’s Companions for Change initiatives, which have raised more than $32 million to support Canadian animal rescues and charities across Canada since 2011. Pet Valu will also raise additional funds for its Companions for Change initiatives by inviting shoppers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar for Giving Tuesday, on December 2, 2025.

To help pet parents have everything they need to make the holidays merry and bright for their pets and filled with memorable moments, Pet Valu has over 250 holiday products including advent calendars, apparel, nutrition, treats and toys.

